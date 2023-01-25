Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    OCUP   US67577R1023

OCUPHIRE PHARMA, INC.

(OCUP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-25 pm EST
3.760 USD   +1.90%
04:18pOcuphire Pharma, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:01pOcuphire Announces Topline Results from ZETA-1 Phase 2 Trial of Oral APX3330 in Diabetic Retinopathy and Plans for End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA
AQ
01/09Ocuphire Pharma Announces First Patient Enrolled in VEGA-2 Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of Nyxol® in Presbyopia
AQ
Ocuphire Pharma Shares Drop 31% After Hours After Diabetic Retinopathy Drug Study Results

01/25/2023 | 05:16pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


Shares of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. dropped 31% to $2.60 in after-hours trading on Wednesday after it said its treatment for diabetic retinopathy didn't meet the primary endpoint in a recent study.

The ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company said late Wednesday that the goals of the phase 2 trial were to explore multiple endpoints to evaluate the potential for its APX3330 to be the first oral drug to benefit diabetic patients with eye disease.

Chief Executive Mina Sooch said the company didn't meet the primary endpoint, which was a precedented endpoint for local administration of anti-VEGF intravitreal injections.

However, the ZETA-1 study results on key pre-specified endpoints demonstrated positive outcomes with a favorable systemic and ocular safety profile, which supports the company's plans to move forward to an end-of-phase two meeting with the Food and Drug Administration.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1716ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,4 M - -
Net income 2022 3,91 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 76,8 M 76,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,10x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart OCUPHIRE PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OCUPHIRE PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,69 $
Average target price 21,80 $
Spread / Average Target 491%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mina Patel Sooch Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amy Rabourn Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President-Finance
Cam S. Gallagher Chairman
Mitchell Brigell Head-Clinical Development & Strategy
Daniela Carmen Oniciu Head- Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCUPHIRE PHARMA, INC.3.97%77
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.72%440 044
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-6.46%329 132
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.05%316 129
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.69%282 775
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.19%275 141