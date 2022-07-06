Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OCUP   US67577R1023

OCUPHIRE PHARMA, INC.

(OCUP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
1.990 USD   +1.02%
05:54pOCUPHIRE PHARMA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/29Ocuphire Pharma Says New US Patent Expands Use of APX3330 Drug Candidate in Diabetes Patients
MT
06/29Ocuphire Granted New U.S. Patent for Late-Stage Oral Drug Candidate APX3330 for Use in Diabetics and Announces New Peer-Reviewed APX3330 Publication
AQ
Ocuphire Pharma : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/06/2022
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
MANUSO JAMES S J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. [OCUP] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O OCUPHIRE PHARMA, INC. , 37000 GRAND RIVER AVE, SUITE 120
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
FARMINGTON HILLS MI 48335
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
MANUSO JAMES S J
C/O OCUPHIRE PHARMA, INC.
37000 GRAND RIVER AVE, SUITE 120
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI48335


Signatures
/s/ Emily J. Johns, by Power of Attorney 2022-07-06
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The Reporting Person was granted shares of common stock in lieu of cash for board services for the second half of 2022. The number of shares was determined by dividing (A) the aggregate amount of the retainer to be earned for board services for such period, by (B) the average fair market value of a share of common stock for the 30 consecutive trading days ending on and including the last trading day prior to the grant date (rounded down to the nearest whole share). The average fair market value was $2.02 per share, the average of the closing price of the common stock for the 30 consecutive trading days prior to July 1, 2022.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -26,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,46x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,1 M 38,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 96,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mina Patel Sooch Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amy Rabourn Chief Accounting Officer & Vice President-Finance
Cam S. Gallagher Chairman
Mitchell Brigell Head-Clinical Development & Strategy
Daniela Carmen Oniciu Head- Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OCUPHIRE PHARMA, INC.-47.19%38
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.94%468 758
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY17.55%294 514
PFIZER, INC.-11.41%289 747
ABBVIE INC.13.69%272 011
ROCHE HOLDING AG-15.85%269 131