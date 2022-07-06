Ocuphire Pharma : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(1)

The Reporting Person was granted shares of common stock in lieu of cash for board services for the second half of 2022. The number of shares was determined by dividing (A) the aggregate amount of the retainer to be earned for board services for such period, by (B) the average fair market value of a share of common stock for the 30 consecutive trading days ending on and including the last trading day prior to the grant date (rounded down to the nearest whole share). The average fair market value was $2.02 per share, the average of the closing price of the common stock for the 30 consecutive trading days prior to July 1, 2022.