Ocuphire Pharma : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 6, 2023





Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.



Delaware

001-34079

11-3516358

37000 Grand River Avenue, Suite 120

N/A

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.0001 par value

OCUP Nasdaq Capital Market







Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





At the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company held on June 6, 2023 (the "Annual Meeting"), stockholders (i) elected six directors to the Company's Board to serve a one-year term until the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, (ii) ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, and (iii) approved, on an advisory basis, to conduct an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation every year.





A total 11,228,343 shares of the Company's common stock were present at the meeting, by remote communication or represented by proxy, which represents approximately 53.60% of the shares of common stock outstanding as of the record date for the Annual Meeting.





The results of the voting are shown below:





Proposal 1 - Election of Directors





Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Broker Non-Votes Cam Gallagher 4,488,270 1,652,200 5,087,873 Sean Ainsworth 5,370,425 770,045 5,087,873 James Manuso 5,318,419 822,051 5,087,873 Richard Rodgers 4,538,415 1,602,054 5,087,873 Susan Benton 5,351,488 788,982 5,087,873 Jay Pepose 5,314,552 825,918 5,087,873





Proposal 2 - Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm





Votes For Votes Against Votes Abstain 11,172,192 19,672 36,479





Proposal 3 - Advisory Recommendation on the Frequency of an Advisory Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation

One Year Two Years Three Years Votes Abstain 4,180,454 293,529 1,447,777 218,710





For Proposal 3, "every year" received the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the voting power of the shares present by remote communication or represented by proxy at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders and entitled to vote. In light of such result, the Board of Directors has determined that the Company will implement an advisory vote on executive officer compensation every year until the next required advisory vote on such frequency.





Date: June 8, 2023








