Onity Group Inc., formerly Ocwen Financial Corporation, is a financial services company, which provides services and originates both forward and reverse mortgage loans, through its brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Corporate Items and Other. Servicing segment comprises two components, its owned MSRs and its subservicing portfolio. The segment invests its capital to fund purchases and originations of its owned mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and servicing advances. Originations segment purchases MSRs through bulk portfolio purchases, through flow purchase agreements with its network of mortgage companies and financial institutions, and through participation in the Agency Cash Window (or Co-Issue) programs. Corporate Items and Other segment include revenues and expenses of corporate support services, inactive entities, and its other business activities that are individually insignificant.

Sector Banks