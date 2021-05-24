Ocwen Financial : Entry into a Definitive Material Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry into a Definitive Material Agreement.

On May 21, 2021, PHH Mortgage Corporation ('PHH'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ocwen Financial Corporation ('Ocwen' or the 'Company'), entered into an agreement with AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC ('AmeriHome') to purchase mortgage servicing rights ('MSRs') related to pools of residential mortgage loans sold to or securitized by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation ('Freddie Mac') and the Federal National Mortgage Association ('Fannie Mae'). As of April 30, 2021, the loan portfolios to which the MSRs pertain had an aggregate unpaid principal balance of approximately $48.3 billion. Under the agreement, PHH will purchase MSRs outstanding as of the closing date for a total price of approximately $607 million, subject to adjustment for run-off prior to the date of closing, and will reimburse AmeriHome for outstanding servicing advances.

Closing of the transaction is expected to occur late in the second quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals and finalization of an agreement between PHH and Western Alliance Bank to provide financing to PHH for the acquisition of the MSRs. In April 2021, Western Alliance Bancorporation, the parent company of Western Alliance Bank, completed its acquisition of AmeriHome's parent company, Aris Mortgage Holding Company, LLC.

This Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. In the past, actual results have differed from those suggested by forward looking statements and this may happen again. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, PHH's ability to close the announced agreement with AmeriHome, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, enter into definitive financing arrangements, and satisfy other closing conditions, and the timing for doing so, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed in Ocwen's reports and filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its current and quarterly reports since such date. Anyone wishing to understand Ocwen's business should review its SEC filings. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we disclaim any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.