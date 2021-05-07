Ocwen Financial : Entry into a Definitive Material Agreement

Entry into a Definitive Material Agreement.

On May 5, 2021, Ocwen Financial Corporation and Ocwen USVI Services, LLC ('Ocwen' or 'Company') and Altisource S.à.r.l. ('Altisource') entered into a binding term sheet ('Term Sheet') under which the parties agreed to extend the term of the Services Agreements, dated as of August 10, 2009 and October 1, 2012, as subsequently amended, for an additional five years, through August 2030. Under the Services Agreements, Altisource provides various services such as property valuation services, property preservation and inspection services and title services, among other things. The parties also agreed to a process for negotiating statements of work or other agreements for additional services, to the extent not already executed by the parties, related to mortgage servicing such as services for Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans, foreclosure auction services, trustee services for certain states, and other services as agreed by the parties, with the fees for such services to be charged at prevailing market rates.

Under the Term Sheet, statements of work for the applicable additional services may be terminated by Ocwen if it reasonably believes Altisource will not meet performance standards or other reasonable requirements Ocwen requires of its other vendors. Upon Altisource satisfying service levels for a specified number of months, the parties agreed to designate a reasonable period of time for Ocwen to increase referrals in the manner and to the volumes set forth in the previously disclosed Binding Term Sheet executed between the parties in February 2019, provided that Ocwen will not be required to breach any non-terminable vendor contracts to comply with such volume commitments. Beginning in September 2028, Ocwen will receive additional termination rights in the event of an Altisource change of control or assignment to an Ocwen competitor, as further described in the Term Sheet. In addition, the parties agreed in the Term Sheet to fully release each other from liability with respect to any and all claims related to Ocwen's transfer of service referrals and services to providers other than Altisource.

