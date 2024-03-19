各 位

2023年度

小田急電鉄 鉄道事業

(ＦＹ2023)

Railway Business of Odakyu Electric Railway Co.,Ltd.

４月

５月

６月

第１四半期

７月

８月

９月

第２四半期

第２四半期累計

１０月

１１月

１２月

第３四半期

第３四半期累計

１月

２月

３月

第４四半期

年度累計

Apr.

May

Jun.

1st Quarter

Jul.

Aug.

Sept.

2nd Quarter

2Q Accumulated

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3rd Quarter

3Q Accumulated

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

4th Quarter

Fiscal Year

輸送人員

定期計 Commuter

34,766

35,803

35,757

106,326

33,810

31,025

34,495

99,330

205,656

35,028

34,681

30,471

100,180

305,836

32,569

29,488

Number of

前年比 Change

4.8%

4.0%

3.7%

4.1%

4.9%

4.5%

3.3%

4.2%

4.2%

3.6%

3.5%

3.6%

3.6%

4.0%

3.9%

4.6%

Passengers Carried

通勤定期 Work commuters

23,358

24,056

24,005

71,419

23,802

23,748

23,576

71,126

142,545

23,840

23,592

21,952

69,384

211,929

23,616

23,136

前年比 Change

5.4%

4.7%

4.3%

4.8%

4.7%

4.4%

3.9%

4.3%

4.5%

4.2%

4.2%

3.4%

4.0%

4.4%

3.6%

4.4%

単位：千人

通学定期 School commuters

11,408

11,747

11,752

34,907

10,008

7,277

10,919

28,204

63,111

11,188

11,089

8,519

30,796

93,907

8,953

6,352

Thousands

前年比 Change

3.5%

2.6%

2.4%

2.9%

5.3%

5.1%

2.0%

4.0%

3.3%

2.3%

2.1%

4.2%

2.7%

3.1%

4.8%

5.5%

定期外 Non-commuter

24,093

23,956

22,877

70,926

24,162

23,893

22,945

71,000

141,926

24,225

23,870

25,352

73,447

215,373

23,027

22,728

前年比 Change

9.2%

7.2%

4.8%

7.1%

11.1%

15.4%

9.3%

11.9%

9.4%

4.9%

6.6%

7.1%

6.2%

8.3%

5.6%

7.2%

定期＋定期外 Commuter and Non-commuter

58,859

59,759

58,634

177,252

57,972

54,918

57,440

170,330

347,582

59,253

58,551

55,823

173,627

521,209

55,596

52,216

前年比 Change

6.6%

5.3%

4.1%

5.3%

7.4%

9.0%

5.6%

7.3%

6.3%

4.1%

4.8%

5.2%

4.7%

5.7%

4.6%

5.7%

運輸収入

定期計 Commuter

3,477

3,609

3,613

10,700

3,514

3,344

3,550

10,409

21,109

3,616

3,583

3,223

10,423

31,533

3,470

3,253

Revenue

前年比 Change

9.1%

8.9%

8.8%

8.9%

10.4%

10.7%

9.7%

10.3%

9.6%

10.1%

10.0%

9.9%

10.0%

9.7%

10.1%

11.3%

通勤定期 Work commuters

2,887

3,003

3,006

8,897

2,990

2,987

2,991

8,970

17,867

3,037

3,008

2,785

8,831

26,698

3,010

2,942

単位：百万円

前年比 Change

10.4%

10.4%

10.4%

10.4%

11.5%

11.4%

11.4%

11.4%

10.9%

11.8%

11.7%

10.9%

11.5%

11.1%

11.0%

11.9%

Millions of yen

通学定期 School commuters

590

606

606

1,803

523

356

559

1,439

3,242

579

575

437

1,592

4,834

459

311

前年比 Change

2.8%

2.0%

1.8%

2.2%

4.9%

5.0%

1.5%

3.6%

2.8%

1.8%

1.5%

4.0%

2.3%

2.6%

4.3%

5.5%

定期外 Non-commuter

5,975

5,977

5,643

17,595

5,970

5,989

5,714

17,674

35,270

6,019

5,976

6,313

18,309

53,579

5,754

5,653

前年比 Change

16.7%

13.9%

10.8%

13.8%

18.6%

22.1%

15.7%

18.8%

16.2%

10.3%

11.2%

11.8%

11.1%

14.4%

10.6%

12.0%

定期＋定期外 Commuter and Non-commuter

9,453

9,586

9,256

28,296

9,484

9,333

9,265

28,083

56,380

9,636

9,560

9,536

28,733

85,113

9,225

8,907

前年比 Change

13.8%

11.9%

10.0%

11.9%

15.4%

17.8%

13.3%

15.5%

13.7%

10.2%

10.7%

11.2%

10.7%

12.6%

10.4%

11.7%

2023年度

小田急百貨店

(ＦＹ2023)

Odakyu Department Stores

３月

４月

５月

第１四半期

６月

７月

８月

第２四半期

第２四半期累計

９月

１０月

１１月

第３四半期

第３四半期累計

１２月

１月

２月

第４四半期

年度累計

Mar.

Apr.

May

1st Quarter

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

2nd Quarter

2Q Accumulated

Sept.

Oct.

Nov.

3rd Quarter

3Q Accumulated

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

4th Quarter

Fiscal Year

百貨店業 取扱高

新宿店 Shinjuku Store

2,546

2,152

2,124

6,823

3,289

2,570

2,271

8,131

14,955

3,092

2,488

2,702

8,283

23,238

3,365

2,190

2,318

7,873

31,111

Department Stores

前年比 Change

55.6%

58.9%

60.9%

58.4%

44.8%

55.4%

58.6%

52.8%

55.5%

55.3%

17.5%

3.1%

34.1%

49.7%

0.4%

5.5%

14.3%

5.2%

42.0%

Sales

町田店 Machida Store

2,506

2,257

2,246

7,010

2,537

2,573

2,094

7,205

14,215

2,099

2,442

2,794

7,336

21,552

3,489

2,301

2,150

7,942

29,494

前年比 Change

4.8%

9.4%

2.2%

5.4%

6.1%

8.8%

9.2%

8.0%

6.7%

6.0%

2.0%

5.0%

4.2%

5.8%

2.9%

2.9%

4.5%

3.3%

5.1%

単位：百万円

ふじさわ Fujisawa

457

390

427

1,275

477

492

435

1,405

2,681

399

414

512

1,326

4,007

742

427

418

1,588

5,596

Millions of yen

前年比 Change

2.6%

1.1%

0.4%

1.4%

0.6%

3.8%

4.8%

3.0%

2.2%

1.3%

2.2%

2.8%

2.2%

2.2%

1.7%

5.9%

7.5%

4.3%

2.8%

合計 Total

5,510

4,799

4,798

15,108

6,304

5,636

4,801

16,743

31,851

5,592

5,344

6,009

16,946

48,797

7,597

4,919

4,887

17,404

66,202

前年比 Change

35.7%

37.6%

40.5%

37.9%

28.6%

34.5%

38.6%

33.7%

35.8%

39.9%

8.1%

3.9%

18.9%

30.8%

1.3%

4.3%

9.2%

4.3%

24.1%

2023年度

ホテル

(ＦＹ2023)

Hotels

４月

５月

６月

第１四半期

７月

８月

９月

第２四半期

第２四半期累計

１０月

１１月

１２月

第３四半期

第３四半期累計

１月

２月

３月

第４四半期

年度累計

Apr.

May

Jun.

1st Quarter

Jul.

Aug.

Sept.

2nd Quarter

2Q Accumulated

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

3rd Quarter

3Q Accumulated

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

4th Quarter

Fiscal Year

客室稼働率

新宿

ホテルセンチュリーサザンタワー

91.3%

89.5%

88.3%

89.7%

88.6%

87.0%

84.7%

86.8%

88.2%

90.1%

88.8%

88.8%

89.2%

88.6%

80.9%

87.4%

Hotel Century Southern Tower

Shinjuku

Occupancy rate

前年比 Change

57.3p

47.7p

49.9p

51.6p

45.2p

40.0p

33.6p

39.7p

45.6p

17.7p

2.6p

3.4p

5.6p

32.3p

3.1p

2.4p

山のホテル Hotel de Yama

80.0%

79.0%

54.8%

71.3%

66.4%

74.5%

66.8%

69.2%

70.3%

85.1%

89.4%

68.5%

80.9%

73.9%

44.6%

44.1%

前年比 Change

33.2p

1.2p

16.4p

16.7p

24.9p

13.2p

20.3p

19.4p

18.1p

24.0p

8.6p

2.9p

9.9p

15.4p

4.6p

3.4p

箱根

箱根ハイランドホテル

64.1%

60.6%

57.0%

60.6%

58.7%

79.0%

70.4%

69.4%

65.0%

71.6%

79.1%

69.7%

73.4%

67.8%

44.9%

53.8%

Hakone Highland Hotel

Hakone

前年比 Change

18.8p

10.0p

17.9p

15.6p

13.7p

20.4p

21.7p

18.6p

17.1p

20.2p

22.0p

3.4p

15.1p

16.4p

1.8p

0.2p

はつはな Hatsuhana

63.0%

52.9%

45.0%

53.6%

42.1%

65.6%

55.6%

54.4%

54.0%

73.5%

72.8%

68.5%

71.6%

59.9%

52.4%

57.6%

前年比 Change

21.1p

3.4p

2.1p

7.5p

10.3p

0.7p

注意事項：上記の数値は、決算における確定値とは異なる場合があります。 2021年度期首より「収益認識に関する会計基準」等を適用しています。小田急百貨店については、従来基準による売上高を記載しており、決算における確定値とは異なります。 「はつはな」は 202214日から工事のため休業、2022911日にリニューアルオープンしたため、前年比の一部を非表示としています。

RemarksThe above figures may differ materially from the final figures shown in the financial statements.

From the start of FY2021, we adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and other standards. The sales figures for Odakyu department stores are based on the previous accounting standard and differ from the final figures in the financial statements.

Hotel Hatsuhana was temporarily closed from January 4, 2022 for renovation construction and reopened September 11, 2022.

