2024年2月 月次営業概況（速報）に関するお知らせ
2024年3月19日
March 19,2024
会社名
小田急電鉄株式会社
Monthly Report of Operations (preliminary figures)
Odakyu Electric Railway Co.,Ltd.
代表者名 取締役社長 星野 晃司
（コード番号 9007 東証プライム）
問合せ先
ＩＲ室長
鈴木 智
（TEL.
03-3349-2526）
2023年度
小田急電鉄 鉄道事業
(ＦＹ2023)
Railway Business of Odakyu Electric Railway Co.,Ltd.
４月
５月
６月
第１四半期
７月
８月
９月
第２四半期
第２四半期累計
１０月
１１月
１２月
第３四半期
第３四半期累計
１月
２月
３月
第４四半期
年度累計
Apr.
May
Jun.
1st Quarter
Jul.
Aug.
Sept.
2nd Quarter
2Q Accumulated
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
3rd Quarter
3Q Accumulated
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
4th Quarter
Fiscal Year
輸送人員
定期計 Commuter
34,766
35,803
35,757
106,326
33,810
31,025
34,495
99,330
205,656
35,028
34,681
30,471
100,180
305,836
32,569
29,488
Number of
前年比 Change
4.8%
4.0%
3.7%
4.1%
4.9%
4.5%
3.3%
4.2%
4.2%
3.6%
3.5%
3.6%
3.6%
4.0%
3.9%
4.6%
Passengers Carried
通勤定期 Work commuters
23,358
24,056
24,005
71,419
23,802
23,748
23,576
71,126
142,545
23,840
23,592
21,952
69,384
211,929
23,616
23,136
前年比 Change
5.4%
4.7%
4.3%
4.8%
4.7%
4.4%
3.9%
4.3%
4.5%
4.2%
4.2%
3.4%
4.0%
4.4%
3.6%
4.4%
単位：千人
通学定期 School commuters
11,408
11,747
11,752
34,907
10,008
7,277
10,919
28,204
63,111
11,188
11,089
8,519
30,796
93,907
8,953
6,352
Thousands
前年比 Change
3.5%
2.6%
2.4%
2.9%
5.3%
5.1%
2.0%
4.0%
3.3%
2.3%
2.1%
4.2%
2.7%
3.1%
4.8%
5.5%
定期外 Non-commuter
24,093
23,956
22,877
70,926
24,162
23,893
22,945
71,000
141,926
24,225
23,870
25,352
73,447
215,373
23,027
22,728
前年比 Change
9.2%
7.2%
4.8%
7.1%
11.1%
15.4%
9.3%
11.9%
9.4%
4.9%
6.6%
7.1%
6.2%
8.3%
5.6%
7.2%
定期＋定期外 Commuter and Non-commuter
58,859
59,759
58,634
177,252
57,972
54,918
57,440
170,330
347,582
59,253
58,551
55,823
173,627
521,209
55,596
52,216
前年比 Change
6.6%
5.3%
4.1%
5.3%
7.4%
9.0%
5.6%
7.3%
6.3%
4.1%
4.8%
5.2%
4.7%
5.7%
4.6%
5.7%
運輸収入
定期計 Commuter
3,477
3,609
3,613
10,700
3,514
3,344
3,550
10,409
21,109
3,616
3,583
3,223
10,423
31,533
3,470
3,253
Revenue
前年比 Change
9.1%
8.9%
8.8%
8.9%
10.4%
10.7%
9.7%
10.3%
9.6%
10.1%
10.0%
9.9%
10.0%
9.7%
10.1%
11.3%
通勤定期 Work commuters
2,887
3,003
3,006
8,897
2,990
2,987
2,991
8,970
17,867
3,037
3,008
2,785
8,831
26,698
3,010
2,942
単位：百万円
前年比 Change
10.4%
10.4%
10.4%
10.4%
11.5%
11.4%
11.4%
11.4%
10.9%
11.8%
11.7%
10.9%
11.5%
11.1%
11.0%
11.9%
Millions of yen
通学定期 School commuters
590
606
606
1,803
523
356
559
1,439
3,242
579
575
437
1,592
4,834
459
311
前年比 Change
2.8%
2.0%
1.8%
2.2%
4.9%
5.0%
1.5%
3.6%
2.8%
1.8%
1.5%
4.0%
2.3%
2.6%
4.3%
5.5%
定期外 Non-commuter
5,975
5,977
5,643
17,595
5,970
5,989
5,714
17,674
35,270
6,019
5,976
6,313
18,309
53,579
5,754
5,653
前年比 Change
16.7%
13.9%
10.8%
13.8%
18.6%
22.1%
15.7%
18.8%
16.2%
10.3%
11.2%
11.8%
11.1%
14.4%
10.6%
12.0%
定期＋定期外 Commuter and Non-commuter
9,453
9,586
9,256
28,296
9,484
9,333
9,265
28,083
56,380
9,636
9,560
9,536
28,733
85,113
9,225
8,907
前年比 Change
13.8%
11.9%
10.0%
11.9%
15.4%
17.8%
13.3%
15.5%
13.7%
10.2%
10.7%
11.2%
10.7%
12.6%
10.4%
11.7%
2023年度
小田急百貨店
(ＦＹ2023)
Odakyu Department Stores
３月
４月
５月
第１四半期
６月
７月
８月
第２四半期
第２四半期累計
９月
１０月
１１月
第３四半期
第３四半期累計
１２月
１月
２月
第４四半期
年度累計
Mar.
Apr.
May
1st Quarter
Jun.
Jul.
Aug.
2nd Quarter
2Q Accumulated
Sept.
Oct.
Nov.
3rd Quarter
3Q Accumulated
Dec.
Jan.
Feb.
4th Quarter
Fiscal Year
百貨店業 取扱高
新宿店 Shinjuku Store
2,546
2,152
2,124
6,823
3,289
2,570
2,271
8,131
14,955
3,092
2,488
2,702
8,283
23,238
3,365
2,190
2,318
7,873
31,111
Department Stores
前年比 Change
△55.6%
△58.9%
△60.9%
△58.4%
△44.8%
△55.4%
△58.6%
△52.8%
△55.5%
△55.3%
△17.5%
3.1%
△34.1%
△49.7%
△0.4%
5.5%
14.3%
5.2%
△42.0%
Sales
町田店 Machida Store
2,506
2,257
2,246
7,010
2,537
2,573
2,094
7,205
14,215
2,099
2,442
2,794
7,336
21,552
3,489
2,301
2,150
7,942
29,494
前年比 Change
4.8%
9.4%
2.2%
5.4%
6.1%
8.8%
9.2%
8.0%
6.7%
6.0%
2.0%
5.0%
4.2%
5.8%
2.9%
2.9%
4.5%
3.3%
5.1%
単位：百万円
ふじさわ Fujisawa
457
390
427
1,275
477
492
435
1,405
2,681
399
414
512
1,326
4,007
742
427
418
1,588
5,596
Millions of yen
前年比 Change
2.6%
1.1%
0.4%
1.4%
0.6%
3.8%
4.8%
3.0%
2.2%
1.3%
2.2%
2.8%
2.2%
2.2%
1.7%
5.9%
7.5%
4.3%
2.8%
合計 Total
5,510
4,799
4,798
15,108
6,304
5,636
4,801
16,743
31,851
5,592
5,344
6,009
16,946
48,797
7,597
4,919
4,887
17,404
66,202
前年比 Change
△35.7%
△37.6%
△40.5%
△37.9%
△28.6%
△34.5%
△38.6%
△33.7%
△35.8%
△39.9%
△8.1%
3.9%
△18.9%
△30.8%
1.3%
4.3%
9.2%
4.3%
△24.1%
2023年度
ホテル
(ＦＹ2023)
Hotels
４月
５月
６月
第１四半期
７月
８月
９月
第２四半期
第２四半期累計
１０月
１１月
１２月
第３四半期
第３四半期累計
１月
２月
３月
第４四半期
年度累計
Apr.
May
Jun.
1st Quarter
Jul.
Aug.
Sept.
2nd Quarter
2Q Accumulated
Oct.
Nov.
Dec.
3rd Quarter
3Q Accumulated
Jan.
Feb.
Mar.
4th Quarter
Fiscal Year
客室稼働率
新宿
ホテルセンチュリーサザンタワー
91.3%
89.5%
88.3%
89.7%
88.6%
87.0%
84.7%
86.8%
88.2%
90.1%
88.8%
88.8%
89.2%
88.6%
80.9%
87.4%
Hotel Century Southern Tower
Shinjuku
Occupancy rate
前年比 Change
57.3p
47.7p
49.9p
51.6p
45.2p
40.0p
33.6p
39.7p
45.6p
17.7p
2.6p
△3.4p
5.6p
32.3p
△3.1p
△2.4p
山のホテル Hotel de Yama
80.0%
79.0%
54.8%
71.3%
66.4%
74.5%
66.8%
69.2%
70.3%
85.1%
89.4%
68.5%
80.9%
73.9%
44.6%
44.1%
前年比 Change
33.2p
1.2p
16.4p
16.7p
24.9p
13.2p
20.3p
19.4p
18.1p
24.0p
8.6p
△2.9p
9.9p
15.4p
4.6p
△3.4p
箱根
箱根ハイランドホテル
64.1%
60.6%
57.0%
60.6%
58.7%
79.0%
70.4%
69.4%
65.0%
71.6%
79.1%
69.7%
73.4%
67.8%
44.9%
53.8%
Hakone Highland Hotel
Hakone
前年比 Change
18.8p
10.0p
17.9p
15.6p
13.7p
20.4p
21.7p
18.6p
17.1p
20.2p
22.0p
3.4p
15.1p
16.4p
△1.8p
0.2p
はつはな Hatsuhana
63.0%
52.9%
45.0%
53.6%
42.1%
65.6%
55.6%
54.4%
54.0%
73.5%
72.8%
68.5%
71.6%
59.9%
52.4%
57.6%
前年比 Change
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
21.1p
3.4p
△2.1p
7.5p
－
△10.3p
△0.7p
注意事項：上記の数値は、決算における確定値とは異なる場合があります。 2021年度期首より「収益認識に関する会計基準」等を適用しています。小田急百貨店については、従来基準による売上高を記載しており、決算における確定値とは異なります。 「はつはな」は 2022年1月4日から工事のため休業、2022年9月11日にリニューアルオープンしたため、前年比の一部を非表示としています。
Remarks：The above figures may differ materially from the final figures shown in the financial statements.
From the start of FY2021, we adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and other standards. The sales figures for Odakyu department stores are based on the previous accounting standard and differ from the final figures in the financial statements.
Hotel Hatsuhana was temporarily closed from January 4, 2022 for renovation construction and reopened September 11, 2022.
