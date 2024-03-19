各 位 2024年2月 月次営業概況（速報）に関するお知らせ 2024年3月19日 March 19,2024 会社名 小田急電鉄株式会社 Monthly Report of Operations (preliminary figures) Odakyu Electric Railway Co.,Ltd. 代表者名 取締役社長 星野 晃司 （コード番号 9007 東証プライム） 問合せ先 ＩＲ室長 鈴木 智 （TEL. 03-3349-2526） 2023年度 小田急電鉄 鉄道事業 (ＦＹ2023) Railway Business of Odakyu Electric Railway Co.,Ltd. ４月 ５月 ６月 第１四半期 ７月 ８月 ９月 第２四半期 第２四半期累計 １０月 １１月 １２月 第３四半期 第３四半期累計 １月 ２月 ３月 第４四半期 年度累計 Apr. May Jun. 1st Quarter Jul. Aug. Sept. 2nd Quarter 2Q Accumulated Oct. Nov. Dec. 3rd Quarter 3Q Accumulated Jan. Feb. Mar. 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 輸送人員 定期計 Commuter 34,766 35,803 35,757 106,326 33,810 31,025 34,495 99,330 205,656 35,028 34,681 30,471 100,180 305,836 32,569 29,488 Number of 前年比 Change 4.8% 4.0% 3.7% 4.1% 4.9% 4.5% 3.3% 4.2% 4.2% 3.6% 3.5% 3.6% 3.6% 4.0% 3.9% 4.6% Passengers Carried 通勤定期 Work commuters 23,358 24,056 24,005 71,419 23,802 23,748 23,576 71,126 142,545 23,840 23,592 21,952 69,384 211,929 23,616 23,136 前年比 Change 5.4% 4.7% 4.3% 4.8% 4.7% 4.4% 3.9% 4.3% 4.5% 4.2% 4.2% 3.4% 4.0% 4.4% 3.6% 4.4% 単位：千人 通学定期 School commuters 11,408 11,747 11,752 34,907 10,008 7,277 10,919 28,204 63,111 11,188 11,089 8,519 30,796 93,907 8,953 6,352 Thousands 前年比 Change 3.5% 2.6% 2.4% 2.9% 5.3% 5.1% 2.0% 4.0% 3.3% 2.3% 2.1% 4.2% 2.7% 3.1% 4.8% 5.5% 定期外 Non-commuter 24,093 23,956 22,877 70,926 24,162 23,893 22,945 71,000 141,926 24,225 23,870 25,352 73,447 215,373 23,027 22,728 前年比 Change 9.2% 7.2% 4.8% 7.1% 11.1% 15.4% 9.3% 11.9% 9.4% 4.9% 6.6% 7.1% 6.2% 8.3% 5.6% 7.2% 定期＋定期外 Commuter and Non-commuter 58,859 59,759 58,634 177,252 57,972 54,918 57,440 170,330 347,582 59,253 58,551 55,823 173,627 521,209 55,596 52,216 前年比 Change 6.6% 5.3% 4.1% 5.3% 7.4% 9.0% 5.6% 7.3% 6.3% 4.1% 4.8% 5.2% 4.7% 5.7% 4.6% 5.7% 運輸収入 定期計 Commuter 3,477 3,609 3,613 10,700 3,514 3,344 3,550 10,409 21,109 3,616 3,583 3,223 10,423 31,533 3,470 3,253 Revenue 前年比 Change 9.1% 8.9% 8.8% 8.9% 10.4% 10.7% 9.7% 10.3% 9.6% 10.1% 10.0% 9.9% 10.0% 9.7% 10.1% 11.3% 通勤定期 Work commuters 2,887 3,003 3,006 8,897 2,990 2,987 2,991 8,970 17,867 3,037 3,008 2,785 8,831 26,698 3,010 2,942 単位：百万円 前年比 Change 10.4% 10.4% 10.4% 10.4% 11.5% 11.4% 11.4% 11.4% 10.9% 11.8% 11.7% 10.9% 11.5% 11.1% 11.0% 11.9% Millions of yen 通学定期 School commuters 590 606 606 1,803 523 356 559 1,439 3,242 579 575 437 1,592 4,834 459 311 前年比 Change 2.8% 2.0% 1.8% 2.2% 4.9% 5.0% 1.5% 3.6% 2.8% 1.8% 1.5% 4.0% 2.3% 2.6% 4.3% 5.5% 定期外 Non-commuter 5,975 5,977 5,643 17,595 5,970 5,989 5,714 17,674 35,270 6,019 5,976 6,313 18,309 53,579 5,754 5,653 前年比 Change 16.7% 13.9% 10.8% 13.8% 18.6% 22.1% 15.7% 18.8% 16.2% 10.3% 11.2% 11.8% 11.1% 14.4% 10.6% 12.0% 定期＋定期外 Commuter and Non-commuter 9,453 9,586 9,256 28,296 9,484 9,333 9,265 28,083 56,380 9,636 9,560 9,536 28,733 85,113 9,225 8,907 前年比 Change 13.8% 11.9% 10.0% 11.9% 15.4% 17.8% 13.3% 15.5% 13.7% 10.2% 10.7% 11.2% 10.7% 12.6% 10.4% 11.7% 2023年度 小田急百貨店 (ＦＹ2023) Odakyu Department Stores ３月 ４月 ５月 第１四半期 ６月 ７月 ８月 第２四半期 第２四半期累計 ９月 １０月 １１月 第３四半期 第３四半期累計 １２月 １月 ２月 第４四半期 年度累計 Mar. Apr. May 1st Quarter Jun. Jul. Aug. 2nd Quarter 2Q Accumulated Sept. Oct. Nov. 3rd Quarter 3Q Accumulated Dec. Jan. Feb. 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 百貨店業 取扱高 新宿店 Shinjuku Store 2,546 2,152 2,124 6,823 3,289 2,570 2,271 8,131 14,955 3,092 2,488 2,702 8,283 23,238 3,365 2,190 2,318 7,873 31,111 Department Stores 前年比 Change △55.6% △58.9% △60.9% △58.4% △44.8% △55.4% △58.6% △52.8% △55.5% △55.3% △17.5% 3.1% △34.1% △49.7% △0.4% 5.5% 14.3% 5.2% △42.0% Sales 町田店 Machida Store 2,506 2,257 2,246 7,010 2,537 2,573 2,094 7,205 14,215 2,099 2,442 2,794 7,336 21,552 3,489 2,301 2,150 7,942 29,494 前年比 Change 4.8% 9.4% 2.2% 5.4% 6.1% 8.8% 9.2% 8.0% 6.7% 6.0% 2.0% 5.0% 4.2% 5.8% 2.9% 2.9% 4.5% 3.3% 5.1% 単位：百万円 ふじさわ Fujisawa 457 390 427 1,275 477 492 435 1,405 2,681 399 414 512 1,326 4,007 742 427 418 1,588 5,596 Millions of yen 前年比 Change 2.6% 1.1% 0.4% 1.4% 0.6% 3.8% 4.8% 3.0% 2.2% 1.3% 2.2% 2.8% 2.2% 2.2% 1.7% 5.9% 7.5% 4.3% 2.8% 合計 Total 5,510 4,799 4,798 15,108 6,304 5,636 4,801 16,743 31,851 5,592 5,344 6,009 16,946 48,797 7,597 4,919 4,887 17,404 66,202 前年比 Change △35.7% △37.6% △40.5% △37.9% △28.6% △34.5% △38.6% △33.7% △35.8% △39.9% △8.1% 3.9% △18.9% △30.8% 1.3% 4.3% 9.2% 4.3% △24.1% 2023年度 ホテル (ＦＹ2023) Hotels ４月 ５月 ６月 第１四半期 ７月 ８月 ９月 第２四半期 第２四半期累計 １０月 １１月 １２月 第３四半期 第３四半期累計 １月 ２月 ３月 第４四半期 年度累計 Apr. May Jun. 1st Quarter Jul. Aug. Sept. 2nd Quarter 2Q Accumulated Oct. Nov. Dec. 3rd Quarter 3Q Accumulated Jan. Feb. Mar. 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 客室稼働率 新宿 ホテルセンチュリーサザンタワー 91.3% 89.5% 88.3% 89.7% 88.6% 87.0% 84.7% 86.8% 88.2% 90.1% 88.8% 88.8% 89.2% 88.6% 80.9% 87.4% Hotel Century Southern Tower Shinjuku Occupancy rate 前年比 Change 57.3p 47.7p 49.9p 51.6p 45.2p 40.0p 33.6p 39.7p 45.6p 17.7p 2.6p △3.4p 5.6p 32.3p △3.1p △2.4p 山のホテル Hotel de Yama 80.0% 79.0% 54.8% 71.3% 66.4% 74.5% 66.8% 69.2% 70.3% 85.1% 89.4% 68.5% 80.9% 73.9% 44.6% 44.1% 前年比 Change 33.2p 1.2p 16.4p 16.7p 24.9p 13.2p 20.3p 19.4p 18.1p 24.0p 8.6p △2.9p 9.9p 15.4p 4.6p △3.4p 箱根 箱根ハイランドホテル 64.1% 60.6% 57.0% 60.6% 58.7% 79.0% 70.4% 69.4% 65.0% 71.6% 79.1% 69.7% 73.4% 67.8% 44.9% 53.8% Hakone Highland Hotel Hakone 前年比 Change 18.8p 10.0p 17.9p 15.6p 13.7p 20.4p 21.7p 18.6p 17.1p 20.2p 22.0p 3.4p 15.1p 16.4p △1.8p 0.2p はつはな Hatsuhana 63.0% 52.9% 45.0% 53.6% 42.1% 65.6% 55.6% 54.4% 54.0% 73.5% 72.8% 68.5% 71.6% 59.9% 52.4% 57.6% 前年比 Change － － － － － － － － － 21.1p 3.4p △2.1p 7.5p － △10.3p △0.7p

注意事項：上記の数値は、決算における確定値とは異なる場合があります。 2021年度期首より「収益認識に関する会計基準」等を適用しています。小田急百貨店については、従来基準による売上高を記載しており、決算における確定値とは異なります。 「はつはな」は 2022年1月4日から工事のため休業、2022年9月11日にリニューアルオープンしたため、前年比の一部を非表示としています。

Remarks：The above figures may differ materially from the final figures shown in the financial statements.

From the start of FY2021, we adopted "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" and other standards. The sales figures for Odakyu department stores are based on the previous accounting standard and differ from the final figures in the financial statements.

Hotel Hatsuhana was temporarily closed from January 4, 2022 for renovation construction and reopened September 11, 2022.