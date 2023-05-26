Odd Burger Announces Termination of Letter of Intent with Zoglo's Food Corp.

LONDON, ON, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Odd Burger Corporation ("Odd Burger" or the "Company") (TSXV: ODD) (OTCBQ: ODDAF) (FSE: IA9) and Zoglo's Food Corp. ("Zoglo's") (CNSX: ZOG) wish to announce that further to its press release dated April 26th,2023, its non-binding letter of intent has been terminated in accordance with its terms.

The company continues to pursue other business opportunities and wishes Zoglo's success in their future operations and business objectives.

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to its locations. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD and on the OTCQB under the symbol ODDAF. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com .

About Zoglo's Food Corp.:

Zoglo's Food Corp. is a publicly-traded plant-based food company that offers nutrient-rich, plant-based appetizers, veggies, and meat substitutes to fulfill consumers' needs for all occasions and cooking requirements. Zoglo's wholly-owned subsidiary, Zoglo's Food Inc., currently offers 12 innovative products for the mainstream market through its new Zoglo's Black Box product line. Over the past 25 years, Zoglo's products have been distributed in over 3,000 retail stores across Canada including Walmart, Shoppers Drug Mart, Sobeys, and Loblaws, and have representation in the United States and Europe. Zoglo's trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker: ZOG and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker: 7UT."

SOURCE Odd Burger Corporation