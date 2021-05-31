Log in
    ODD   SE0002017657

ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)

(ODD)
Odd Molly International : New number of shares in Odd Molly

05/31/2021
Odd Molly International AB (publ)

Stockholm 31 May, 2021

Odd Molly International AB (publ) ('Odd Molly' or 'the Company') today announces that the number of shares and votes has increased by 926,735.

As of today, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 76,657,602 shares and votes in the Company. The share capital amounts to SEK 7,665,760.

The new shares have been issued as consideration for acquired shares in real estate owning companies. As a result, the number of shares and votes has increased by 926,735 from 75,730,867 to 76,657,602.

Legal advisor

Walthon Advokater AB is the Company's legal advisor in connection with the transactions.

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Tillman, Chairman of the Board

+ 46 73 350 61 20, patrik.tillman@lennerpartners.com

Johanna Palm, CFO and deputy CEO

+ 46 760 10 24 55, johanna.palm@oddmolly.com

Odd Molly International AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted by above contact persons for publication on May 31, 2021 at 17:00 CEST.

Odd Molly International AB, Kornhamnstorg 6, 111 27 STOCKHOLM, Switchboard: +46 8 522 28 500 www.oddmolly.com

Disclaimer

Odd Molly International AB published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 15:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 199 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net income 2020 1,92 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
Net Debt 2020 200 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 330x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 507 M 181 M 182 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 6,44x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Odd Molly International AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jennie Högstedt Björk President & Chief Executive Officer
Johanna Palm Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Anders Patrik Tillman Chairman
Mathias Ericsson Chief Operating Officer
Ingrid Mia Arnhult Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODD MOLLY INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL)32.49%181
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE28.36%402 748
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-7.15%42 114
V.F. CORPORATION-6.66%31 262
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED33.96%22 803
MONCLER S.P.A.15.76%18 964