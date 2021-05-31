Odd Molly International : New number of shares in Odd Molly

Odd Molly International AB (publ) Stockholm 31 May, 2021 Odd Molly International AB (publ) ('Odd Molly' or 'the Company') today announces that the number of shares and votes has increased by 926,735.

As of today, the last trading day of the month, there are a total of 76,657,602 shares and votes in the Company. The share capital amounts to SEK 7,665,760.

The new shares have been issued as consideration for acquired shares in real estate owning companies. As a result, the number of shares and votes has increased by 926,735 from 75,730,867 to 76,657,602.

Legal advisor

Walthon Advokater AB is the Company's legal advisor in connection with the transactions.

For further information, please contact:

Patrik Tillman, Chairman of the Board

+ 46 73 350 61 20, patrik.tillman@lennerpartners.com

Johanna Palm, CFO and deputy CEO

+ 46 760 10 24 55, johanna.palm@oddmolly.com

Odd Molly International AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted by above contact persons for publication on May 31, 2021 at 17:00 CEST.

