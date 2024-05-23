Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Oddity Tech Ltd. (“Oddity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODD) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 21, 2024, NINGI Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Oddity has “misrepresented itself as an ‘online-only’ company” when it actually owns and operates 43 stores and 6 beauty school in Israel, which are “likely a material contributor to [the Company’s] DTC earnings.” Additionally, the report states that the brick-and-mortar operations “[remain] unaudited to date,” despite Israeli law requiring every company to be audited.

On this news, Oddity’s stock price fell $3.02, or 7.4%, to close at $37.97 per share on May 21, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Oddity securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

