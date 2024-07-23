Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Oddity Tech Ltd. (“Oddity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODD) securities between July 19, 2023 and May 20, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Oddity investors have until September 17, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Oddity investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 21, 2024, NINGI Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Oddity “completely misled investors about every critical aspect of its business,” specifically regarding its AI, stating that former employees disclosed that the Company’s AI is nothing but a questionnaire”; that Oddity’s lauded “repeat purchase rates” are attributable to “customers unknowingly enter[ing] into non-cancelable plans” that allow the Company “to recognize repeat purchases in the following quarters even though the customers don’t want the product.” Additionally, the report claimed that it had “found hundreds of undisclosed lawsuits filed against ODDITY and its subsidiaries in the US and Israel, frequently alleging unpaid bills and violations of consumer protection laws,” including multiple class action lawsuits filed within the past several years.

On this news, Oddity’s stock price fell $3.02, or 7.4%, to close at $37.97 per share on May 21, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Oddity overstated its AI technology and capabilities, and/or the extent to which this technology drove the Company’s sales; (2) Oddity’s repeat purchase rates and revenues were, at least in part, derived from unsustainable and deceptive sales and advertising practices; (3) Oddity downplayed the true scope and severity of ongoing civil litigation against the Company and/or its subsidiaries; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Oddity securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240722816971/en/