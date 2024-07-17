The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Oddity Tech Ltd. (“Oddity” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ODD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Oddity is the subject of a short report by Ningi Research (“Ningi”) published in May 21, 2024. The report alleges that the Company “completely misled investors about every critical aspect of its business, concealing a large brick-and-mortar business and sales generated by dishonest marketing tactics.” Ningi alleges that it “found extensive evidence that Oddity owns and operates 43 stores, and six beauty schools which have never been disclosed to investors in SEC filings”; that “large parts of the company’s Israeli operations remain undisclosed and unaudited”; that “the finance department at Oddity is full of red flags”; and that Ningi “suspect[s] Oddity’s employee count is understated.”

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716486479/en/