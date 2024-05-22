Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Oddity Tech Ltd. (“Oddity Tech” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ODD). Investors who purchased Oddity Tech securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ODD.

Investigation Details:

After Ningi Research published a report on Tuesday May 21, 2024, alleging that Oddity Tech has been misleading investors, the company’s shares have fallen significantly. The report alleges that Oddity Tech’s sales growth is built on “shady practices” and that Oddity Tech relies on dozens of retail stores instead of being the “online-only” company it has claimed to be.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Oddity Tech securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ODD. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

