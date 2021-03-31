DGAP-AFR : Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Odeon Film AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of
financial statements
Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of
the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2021-03-31 / 15:13
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Odeon Film AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 07, 2021
Address: https://www.odeonfilm.de/red1/liste-odeonfilm-investor-relations-unternehmensberichte-17.asp
Language: English
Company: Odeon Film AG
Taunusstraße 21
80807 München
Germany
Internet: www.odeonfilm.de
