ODEON FILM AG

(ODE)
DGAP-AFR : Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/31/2021 | 09:15am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Odeon Film AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of 
financial statements 
Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of 
the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-03-31 / 15:13 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Odeon Film AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: April 07, 2021 
Address: https://www.odeonfilm.de/red1/liste-odeonfilm-investor-relations-unternehmensberichte-17.asp 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Odeon Film AG 
              Taunusstraße 21 
              80807 München 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.odeonfilm.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1180219 2021-03-31

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 09:14 ET (13:14 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2019 47,5 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
Net income 2019 -2,25 M -2,64 M -2,64 M
Net Debt 2019 14,8 M 17,3 M 17,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,96x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 15,4 M 15,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,38x
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 8,46%
Chart ODEON FILM AG
Duration : Period :
Odeon Film AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mischa Hofmann Chief Executive Officer
Jürgen Neugebauer Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Schroder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Herbert G. Kloiber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Feuerreiter Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODEON FILM AG32.54%15
VIVENDI SE5.80%35 516
WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP.-13.77%16 850
BOLLORÉ SE20.64%14 024
DOLBY LABORATORIES, INC.1.41%10 009
BEIJING ENLIGHT MEDIA CO., LTD.-1.99%5 263
