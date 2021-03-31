DGAP-AFR : Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Odeon Film AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-03-31 / 15:13 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Odeon Film AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report of the group Language: German Date of disclosure: April 07, 2021 Address: https://www.odeonfilm.de/red1/liste-odeonfilm-investor-relations-unternehmensberichte-17.asp =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Odeon Film AG Taunusstraße 21 80807 München Germany Internet: www.odeonfilm.de End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1180219 2021-03-31

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 09:14 ET (13:14 GMT)