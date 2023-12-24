500,000 Stock Options of Odessa Capital Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023.

500,000 Stock Options of Odessa Capital Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023. These Stock Options will be under lockup for 185 days starting from 22-JUN-2023 to 24-DEC-2023.



Details:

A total of 5,000,000 of the common shares and 2,000,000 stock options will be held in escrow and a 25% of the escrowed securities will be released from escrow on the date of the issue of the final exchange bulletin, of the remaining 75% of the escrowed securities will be released on the dates which are 6 months, 12 months and 18 months following the initial release.