  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Odessa Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODE   AU0000203796

ODESSA MINERALS LIMITED

(ODE)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/19 02:10:25 am EDT
0.0210 AUD   +10.53%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Odessa Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ODE

04/19/2022 | 03:24am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

ODESSA MINERALS LIMITED

Date of this announcement Tuesday April 19, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

ODEAS

OPTION EXPIRING 11-JAN-2026 RESTRICTED

1,000,000

16/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ODESSA MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code ODE

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022

Registration number 000031292

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

ASX +security code and description

ODEAS : OPTION EXPIRING 11-JAN-2026 RESTRICTED

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 16/5/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

Patrick Vekemans

Patrick Vekemans

1,000,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02475771-6A1072282?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue details

Number of +securities

1,000,000

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

For personal use only

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number ofASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ODE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

537,151,108

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ODEAM : OPTION EXPIRING 22-MAY-2022 EX $0.20

823,072

ODEAN : OPTION EXPIRING 22-MAR-2023 EX $0.20

130,000

ODEAO : OPTION EXPIRING 22-FEB-2022 EX $0.04

797,836

ODEAP : OPTION EXPIRING 11-JUL-2022 EX $0.035

800,000

ODEAQ : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

100,151,672

ODEAR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

96,170,712

ODEAS : OPTION EXPIRING 11-JAN-2026 RESTRICTED

51,075,840

ODEAT : OPTION EXPIRING 11-JAN-2026 RESTRICTED

100,585,352

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Equity Securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Odessa Minerals Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -0,84 M -0,62 M -0,62 M
Net cash 2021 0,65 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,9 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -9,99x
EV / Sales 2021 154x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ODESSA MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Odessa Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alistair James Stephens Chief Executive Officer
Zane Robert Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Darren John Holden Non-Executive Director
Lisa Kathleen Wells Non-Executive Director
Robert Featherby Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ODESSA MINERALS LIMITED0.00%10
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.72%12 448
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED23.60%11 662
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.24.85%9 134
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.40.85%991
ADRIATIC METALS PLC6.12%510