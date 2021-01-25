Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Odfjell Drilling Ltd.    ODL   BMG671801022

ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.

(ODL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Odfjell Drilling : ODL – Lundin awards letter of intent to Deepsea Stavanger

01/25/2021 | 02:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lundin Energy Norway and Odfjell Drilling have signed a letter of intent for the use of Deepsea Stavanger. The letter of intent is subject to finalization of contract and final approvals from involved parties. The contract is set to commence in Q3 2021 with a duration of one (1) firm well plus eight (8) optional wells. The firm contract scope has an estimated contract value of approximate USD 11-14 million plus incentives. The contract is set to commence in Q3 2021, back-to-back with Deepsea Stavanger's upcoming five well contract with Aker BP.

'We are very pleased to continue to add backlog to our fleet and this letter of intent from Lundin Energy Norway again confirms our strong position in the harsh environment market. We are confident that Deepsea Stavanger will meet the high expectations set by Lundin Energy Norway and its partners' says CEO of Odfjell Drilling AS, Simen Lieungh.

For further queries, please contact:
Lynne Webster, Corporate Secretary
+44 (0)7796 547889 lweb@odfjelldrilling.com

Aberdeen, United Kingdom
25 January 2021
Odfjell Drilling Ltd.

Disclaimer

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 07:57:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.
02:58aODFJELL DRILLING : ODL – Lundin awards letter of intent to Deepsea Stavang..
PU
02:02aODFJELL DRILLING : ODL - Lundin awards letter of intent to Deepsea Stavanger
AQ
01/18ODFJELL DRILLING : ODL – New well for Deepsea Atlantic
PU
01/08ODFJELL DRILLING : More work for Deepsea Yantai
AQ
01/07ODFJELL DRILLING : ODL – More work for Deepsea Yantai
PU
01/07ODFJELL DRILLING : ODL - More work for Deepsea Yantai
AQ
2020ODFJELL DRILLING : ODL – Wintershall Dea exercises options on the Brage pl..
PU
2020ODFJELL DRILLING : ODL - Wintershall Dea exercises options on the Brage platform..
AQ
2020ODFJELL DRILLING : ODL – More work for Deepsea Atlantic
PU
2020ODFJELL DRILLING : ODL - More work for Deepsea Atlantic
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 878 M - -
Net income 2020 116 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 074 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 511 M 511 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,1%
Chart ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Odfjell Drilling Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,50 $
Last Close Price 2,16 $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simen Lieungh President & Chief Executive Officer
Helene Odfjell Chairman
Atle Sæbø Chief Financial Officer
Bengt Alvar Olsen Senior Vice President-Communication & Information
Kurt Meinert Fjell Executive VP-Odfjell Drilling Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.7.00%511
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED34.91%9 179
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION6.56%4 411
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.9.41%2 769
TRANSOCEAN LTD.18.61%1 685
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-1.09%1 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ