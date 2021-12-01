Odfjell Drilling : ODL – Lundin exercises optional well

Odfjell Drilling is pleased to announce that we have agreed with Lundin for the use of Deepsea Stavanger for the drilling of one (1) more well on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The well has been exercised as part of the options agreed in the contract entered into between the parties in March 2021. The well will commence primo January 2022 and will be completed prior to the commencement of the rig's contract with Equinor on the NCS in Q1 2022.

1 December 2021

Odfjell Drilling Ltd