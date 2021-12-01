Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Odfjell Drilling Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODL   BMG671801022

ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.

(ODL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Odfjell Drilling : ODL – Lundin exercises optional well

12/01/2021 | 04:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Odfjell Drilling is pleased to announce that we have agreed with Lundin for the use of Deepsea Stavanger for the drilling of one (1) more well on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The well has been exercised as part of the options agreed in the contract entered into between the parties in March 2021. The well will commence primo January 2022 and will be completed prior to the commencement of the rig's contract with Equinor on the NCS in Q1 2022.

For further queries, please contact:
Gillian Basson, Corporate Secretary
+44 (0)7796 547889
gbas@odfjelldrilling.com

Aberdeen, United Kingdom
1 December 2021
Odfjell Drilling Ltd

Disclaimer

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 09:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.
04:51aODFJELL DRILLING : ODL – Lundin exercises optional well
PU
04:34aODL - Lundin exercises optional well
AQ
11/25Odfjell Drilling Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
11/25Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - Presentation in today's Investor Conference Call
AQ
11/25Odfjell Drilling Ltd. reports for the third quarter of 2021
AQ
11/22ODFJELL DRILLING : ODL – More work to Deepsea Yantai
PU
11/22ODL - More work to Deepsea Yantai
AQ
11/21Odfjell Drilling and CIMC Raffles announce extend the contract for the Deepsea Yantai w..
CI
11/18Odfjell Drilling Ltd. - Q3 2021 earnings announcement date and conference call details
AQ
10/26Odfjell Energy and Odfjell Well Services form a Norwegian P&A and slot recovery allianc..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 787 M - -
Net income 2021 32,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 908 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 461 M 457 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.
Duration : Period :
Odfjell Drilling Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,95 $
Average target price 3,19 $
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simen Lieungh President & Chief Executive Officer
Helene Odfjell Chairman
Bengt Alvar Olsen Senior Vice President-Communication & Information
Kurt Meinert Fjell Executive VP-Odfjell Drilling Technology
Per Lund Chief Technology Officer-Digital transformation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.2.68%457
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-5.79%7 739
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION1.64%4 750
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-3.07%2 512
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%2 342
TRANSOCEAN LTD.30.74%1 999