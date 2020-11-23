Log in
Odfjell Drilling : signs contracts with Equinor on Johan Sverdrup and Breidablikk

11/23/2020 | 08:33am GMT
Odfjell Drilling signs contracts with Equinor on Johan Sverdrup and Breidablikk

23.11.2020

﻿Reference is made to the stock exchange notices of 7 July 2020 and 5 October 2020 in which Odfjell Drilling Ltd announced the award of letters of intent with Equinor on Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 and Breidablikk drilling campaigns for Deepsea Atlantic and Aberdeen, respectively. The Breidablikk drilling campaign is subject to PDO approval.
Final contracts for both drilling campaigns have now been signed on such conditions as disclosed in aforementioned stock exchange notices.

For further queries, please contact:
Lynne Webster, Corporate Secretary
+44 (0)7796 547889
lweb@odfjelldrilling.com

Aberdeen, United Kingdom
23 November 2020
Odfjell Drilling Ltd.


Disclaimer

Odfjell Drilling Ltd. published this content on 23 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 08:32:07 UTC
11/23/2020 | 08:33am GMT
