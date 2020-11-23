Odfjell Drilling : signs contracts with Equinor on Johan Sverdrup and Breidablikk

23.11.2020

﻿Reference is made to the stock exchange notices of 7 July 2020 and 5 October 2020 in which Odfjell Drilling Ltd announced the award of letters of intent with Equinor on Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 and Breidablikk drilling campaigns for Deepsea Atlantic and Aberdeen, respectively. The Breidablikk drilling campaign is subject to PDO approval.

Final contracts for both drilling campaigns have now been signed on such conditions as disclosed in aforementioned stock exchange notices.

For further queries, please contact:

Lynne Webster, Corporate Secretary

+44 (0)7796 547889

lweb@odfjelldrilling.com

Aberdeen, United Kingdom

23 November 2020

Odfjell Drilling Ltd.



