    ODF   NO0003399909

ODFJELL SE

(ODF)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:29 2023-02-08 am EST
98.00 NOK   +3.16%
02:27pOdfjell : 4Q22 Presentation
PU
02:01pOdfjell Se 4q22 : Firm chemical tanker market in the fourth quarter concludes a financially strong year for Odfjell
AQ
02/01Odfjell Se : Presentation of fourth quarter 2022 results
AQ
Odfjell : 4Q22 Presentation

02/08/2023 | 02:27pm EST
Fourth quarter/preliminary full year 2022

Presentation by CEO Harald Fotland & CFO Terje Iversen | February 9, 2023

Fourth quarter / preliminary

full year 2022 presentation

01

Highlights

02

Financials

03

Operational review

04

Market update and prospects

Highlights 4Q22

The firm chemical tanker market seen in 3Q22 continued through the fourth quarter, concluding a financially strong year for Odfjell

  • Time charter earnings in Odfjell Tankers increased to USD 187 mill, up from USD 171 mill in 3Q22
  • EBIT of USD 73 mill compared to USD 71 mill in 3Q22
  • Net result of USD 50 mill, same as previous quarter. Net result adjusted for one-off items was USD 50 mill compared to USD 46 mill in 3Q22
  • COA rate renewals were up 26% on average
  • Net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 0.2 mill compared to USD 8 mill in 3Q22 which included insurance proceeds
  • Refinanced five vessels at attractive terms in 4Q22, reducing break-even for the respective vessels by approximately USD 3,100 per day
  • The Board approved dividend of USD 0,61 per share based on adjusted 2H22 results

Highlights - FY2022

  • Net result of USD 142 mill mainly driven by firming markets
  • Safety, environmental and operational performance well within targets
  • Several years of continuous focus on improved cost, efficiency, and quality has positioned us to fully utilize the improving markets
  • Total dividend FY2022 of USD 66 mill1

KEY FIGURES, USD MILLION

USD million, unaudited

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

4Q21

YTD22

Timecharter earnings

135.6

159.9

171.3

186.5

135.9

653.1

Total opex, TC, G&A

(71.5)

(71.8)

(67.2)

(73.8)

(61.2)

(284.5)

Net result from JV's

3.3

1.5

7.6

0.2

2.6

12.7

EBITDA

67.4

89.5

111.6

112.8

77.3

381.3

EBIT

26.7

52.8

71.1

73.4

35.3

223.9

Net financial items

(15.3)

(21.4)

(20.4)

(22.0)

(19.3)

(79.2)

Net result

11.1

30.0

50.2

50.4

15.4

141.6

EPS*

0.14

0.38

0.64

0.64

0.20

1.79

ROE**

4.9%

20.3%

33.5%

30.2%

7.5%

22.7%

ROCE**

5.3%

10.8%

14.7%

16.4%

5.9%

12.2%

  • Based on 79.0 million outstanding shares
  • Ratios are annualized

"The fourth quarter rounded off a strong 2022 for Odfjell. We are pleased to report a healthy cash flow, a strengthened balance sheet and another round of dividends to our shareholders. A somewhat slow start in the spot market, countered by improved terms in our COA portfolio, should translate into TCE results in 1Q23 in line with or slightly below 4Q22."

Harald Fotland, CEO Odfjell SE

1 Not including dividend paid in 2Q22 related to FY2021 performance

3

Fourth quarter / preliminary

full year 2022 presentation

01

Highlights

02

Financials

03

Operational review

04

Market update and prospects

Income statement - Odfjell Group

KEY QUARTERLY DEVIATIONS:

USD MILLION

2Q22

3Q22

A

4Q22

A.

TCE of USD 187 mill, a growth of USD 15 mill from 3Q22

Net Timecharter Earnings (TCE)

159.9

171.3

186.5

Stable number of revenue days for Odfjell vessels, but reduced volumes due to

TC expenses

(5.5)

(4.7)

C

(4.5)

Operating expenses

(45.9)

(45.9)

(49.6)

redelivered pool tonnage 3Q22 and in the beginning of 4Q22

B

Share of net result from associates and JV

1.5

7.6

0.2

C

Consequently, the main driver behind improved TCE is the spot market remaining at

General and administrative expenses

(19.3)

(16.6)

(19.7)

strong levels across most trades in the quarter

Other operating income (expense)

(1.1)

-

-

B. Contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 0.2 mill

EBITDA

89.5

111.6

112.8

Depreciation

(40.6)

(40.6)

(39.3)

After correcting for insurance proceeds in 3Q22, underlying results were slightly weaker

Capital gain (loss)

3.9

0.1

D

(0.1)

in 4Q22, in part due to negative impact from a freeze period in Texas

EBIT

52.8

71.1

73.4

C.

G&A and operating expenses increased in the quarter mainly due to extraordinary year-end

Net interest expenses

(17.9)

(18.8)

E

(22.4)

Other financial items

(3.5)

(1.7)

0.4

bonus payments to both seafarers and shore employees

Taxes

(1.4)

(0.4)

(1.0)

F

D.

EBIT of USD 73 mill compared to USD 71 mill in 3Q22

Net results

30.0

50.2

50.4

E. Increase in USD 3 mill LIBOR/amortization loan fees in connection with refinancing

EPS

0.38

0.64

0.64

F.

Net result of USD 50 mill compared to USD 50 mill in 3Q22

Commercial revenue days (exc. external pool vsls)

5,877

5,785

5,878

Off-hire days

261

234

216

  • Adjusted net result of USD 50 mill, whereas 3Q22 adjusted net result was USD 46 mill after adjusting for insurance proceeds in Odfjell Terminals and other financial items

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Odfjell SE published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 354 M - -
Net income 2022 143 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 033 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,10x
Yield 2022 9,55%
Capitalization 719 M 723 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 299
Free-Float 35,5%
