Odfjell : 4Q22 Presentation

Presentation by CEO Harald Fotland & CFO Terje Iversen | February 9, 2023
Fourth quarter / preliminary
full year 2022 presentation
01
Highlights
02
Financials
03
Operational review
04
Market update and prospects
Highlights 4Q22
The firm chemical tanker market seen in 3Q22 continued through the fourth quarter, concluding a financially strong year for Odfjell
Time charter earnings in Odfjell Tankers increased to USD 187 mill, up from USD 171 mill in 3Q22
EBIT of USD 73 mill compared to USD 71 mill in 3Q22
Net result of USD 50 mill, same as previous quarter. Net result adjusted for one-off items was USD 50 mill compared to USD 46 mill in 3Q22
COA rate renewals were up 26% on average
Net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 0.2 mill compared to USD 8 mill in 3Q22 which included insurance proceeds
Refinanced five vessels at attractive terms in 4Q22, reducing break-even for the respective vessels by approximately USD 3,100 per day
The Board approved dividend of USD 0,61 per share based on adjusted 2H22 results
Highlights - FY2022
Net result of USD 142 mill mainly driven by firming markets
Safety, environmental and operational performance well within targets
Several years of continuous focus on improved cost, efficiency, and quality has positioned us to fully utilize the improving markets
Total dividend FY2022 of USD 66 mill1
KEY FIGURES, USD MILLION
USD million, unaudited
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
4Q21
YTD22
Timecharter earnings
135.6
159.9
171.3
186.5
135.9
653.1
Total opex, TC, G&A
(71.5)
(71.8)
(67.2)
(73.8)
(61.2)
(284.5)
Net result from JV's
3.3
1.5
7.6
0.2
2.6
12.7
EBITDA
67.4
89.5
111.6
112.8
77.3
381.3
EBIT
26.7
52.8
71.1
73.4
35.3
223.9
Net financial items
(15.3)
(21.4)
(20.4)
(22.0)
(19.3)
(79.2)
Net result
11.1
30.0
50.2
50.4
15.4
141.6
EPS*
0.14
0.38
0.64
0.64
0.20
1.79
ROE**
4.9%
20.3%
33.5%
30.2%
7.5%
22.7%
ROCE**
5.3%
10.8%
14.7%
16.4%
5.9%
12.2%
Based on 79.0 million outstanding shares
Ratios are annualized
"The fourth quarter rounded off a strong 2022 for Odfjell. We are pleased to report a healthy cash flow, a strengthened balance sheet and another round of dividends to our shareholders. A somewhat slow start in the spot market, countered by improved terms in our COA portfolio, should translate into TCE results in 1Q23 in line with or slightly below 4Q22."
Harald Fotland, CEO Odfjell SE
1 Not including dividend paid in 2Q22 related to FY2021 performance
3
Fourth quarter / preliminary
full year 2022 presentation
01
Highlights
02
Financials
03
Operational review
04
Market update and prospects
Income statement - Odfjell Group
KEY QUARTERLY DEVIATIONS:
USD MILLION
2Q22
3Q22
A
4Q22
A.
TCE of USD 187 mill, a growth of USD 15 mill from 3Q22
Net Timecharter Earnings (TCE)
159.9
171.3
186.5
• Stable number of revenue days for Odfjell vessels, but reduced volumes due to
TC expenses
(5.5)
(4.7)
C
(4.5)
Operating expenses
(45.9)
(45.9)
(49.6)
redelivered pool tonnage 3Q22 and in the beginning of 4Q22
B
Share of net result from associates and JV
1.5
7.6
0.2
C
• Consequently, the main driver behind improved TCE is the spot market remaining at
General and administrative expenses
(19.3)
(16.6)
(19.7)
strong levels across most trades in the quarter
Other operating income (expense)
(1.1)
-
-
B. Contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 0.2 mill
EBITDA
89.5
111.6
112.8
Depreciation
(40.6)
(40.6)
(39.3)
•
After correcting for insurance proceeds in 3Q22, underlying results were slightly weaker
Capital gain (loss)
3.9
0.1
D
(0.1)
in 4Q22, in part due to negative impact from a freeze period in Texas
EBIT
52.8
71.1
73.4
C.
G&A and operating expenses increased in the quarter mainly due to extraordinary year-end
Net interest expenses
(17.9)
(18.8)
E
(22.4)
Other financial items
(3.5)
(1.7)
0.4
bonus payments to both seafarers and shore employees
Taxes
(1.4)
(0.4)
(1.0)
F
D.
EBIT of USD 73 mill compared to USD 71 mill in 3Q22
Net results
30.0
50.2
50.4
E. Increase in USD 3 mill LIBOR/amortization loan fees in connection with refinancing
EPS
0.38
0.64
0.64
F.
Net result of USD 50 mill compared to USD 50 mill in 3Q22
Commercial revenue days (exc. external pool vsls)
5,877
5,785
5,878
Off-hire days
261
234
216
Adjusted net result of USD 50 mill, whereas 3Q22 adjusted net result was USD 46 mill after adjusting for insurance proceeds in Odfjell Terminals and other financial items
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.