    ODF   NO0003399909

ODFJELL SE

(ODF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 11/03 11:17:09 am
32.2 NOK   -2.42%
03:25pOdfjell SE 3Q21 Report
PU
03:25pOdfjell SE 3Q21 Presentation
PU
03:02pODFJELL SE 3Q21 RESULTS : Strong market in the eastern hemisphere, but challenging market in the west
AQ
Odfjell SE 3Q21 Presentation

11/03/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
Third quarter presentation 2021

By CEO Kristian Mørch & CFO Terje Iversen | November 4, 2021

Agenda

  • Highlights
  • Financials
  • Operational review & Strategy
  • Prospects & Market update

Highlights

Strong market in the eastern hemisphere, but challenging market in the west

  • Timecharter earnings in Odfjell Tankers of USD 125 mill compared to USD 123 mill 2Q21
  • Net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 1 mill, in line with previous quarter
  • Impairment of USD 21 mill related to sale agreement of our last remaining short-sea regional vessels in Asia
  • EBIT of USD -7 mill compared to USD 11 mill 2Q21
  • Net result of USD -25 mill compared to USD -8 mill 2Q21
  • Adjusted for one offs, the 3Q21 net result of USD -4 mill compared to adjusted net result of USD -10 mill in the previous quarter
  • We are entering COA renewal season. In 3Q21 we only renewed a minor part of our portfolio, but at an average rate increase of 5%
    Subsequent events
  • Concluded the sale of our two Ethylene/LPG carriers to BW EPIC Kosan Ltd with proceeds received partly in cash and partly in freely transferable shares
  • Entered into a sales agreement for the sale of three short-sea vessels. This will mark the exit of Odfjell's presence in the short-seal trade in Asia
  • Distribution of USD 6 mill from Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib to be booked in our 4Q21 results

KEY FIGURES, USD MILLION

(USD mill, unaudited)

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q20

FY20

3Q21

Timecharter earnings

125.0

120.4

123.4

125.0

128.4

512.6

Total opex, TC, G&A

(65.9)

(67.9)

(67.3)

(68.1)

(64.5)

(258.0)

Net result from JV's

0.0

0.8

0.5

1.1

0.9

13.4

EBITDA

59.0

53.2

56.6

58.2

64.9

268.0

EBIT

17.6

7.8

11.1

(6.8)

26.1

115.0

Net financial items

(19.9)

(22.1)

(18.3)

(17.6)

(21.1)

(83.7)

Net result

(2.6)

(15.6)

(7.8)

(25.3)

3.9

27.8

EPS*

(0.03)

(0.20)

(0.10)

(0.32)

0.05

0.35

ROE**

(2.0%)

(9.9%)

(6.4%)

(7.7%)

3.5%

4.9%

ROCE**

3.6%

1.5%

2.1%

1.6%

5.4%

6.1%

- Figures based on equity method

  • Based on 78.6 million outstanding shares
  • Ratios are annualised

"The chemical tanker market was strong in the eastern hemisphere, but continued supply disruptions in the west (in particular the US) remain a challenge. Fundamental demand is high, which supports our positive outlook. The exit from Gas and our last short-sea vessels operating in Asia concludes the streamlining of our deep-sea platfom. There are signs of improvements in our markets, but it will take time for a recovery to materialize and we therefore expect the underlying results in 4Q21 to be in line with 3Q21.''

Kristian Mørch, CEO Odfjell SE

Agenda

  • Highlights
  • Financials
  • Operational review & Strategy
  • Prospects & Market update

Income statement - Odfjell Group

KEY QUARTERLY DEVIATIONS:

  1. TCE of USD 125 mill, a minor improvement from 2Q21
    • Stable volumes, but less optimal cargo-mix out of the US
  3. Lower operating expenses compared to 2Q21 and at what is expected to be normalized levels going forward
  4. Impairment of USD 21 mill related to sale of three vessels now reclassified as assets held for sale
  5. EBIT of USD -7 mill compared to USD 11 mill in 2Q21. Adjusted for impairment, EBIT improved to USD 14 mill in 3Q21
  6. Decreasing interest cost related to refinancing of higher cost debt concluded in 2Q21, lower debt levels and redelivery of vessels

USD MILLION

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

Net Timecharter Earnings (TCE)

120.4 A

123.4

125.0

TC expenses

(3.6)

(4.1)

(5.3)

Operating expenses

(47.4) B

(49.0)

(46.8)

Share of net result from associates and JV

0.8

0.5

1.1

General and administrative expenses

(16.9)

(14.2)

(16.0)

EBITDA

53.2

56.6

58.2

Depreciation

(45.4)

(45.8)

(45.1)

Impairment of ships, property, plant and equipment

-

C

-

(21.0)

Capital gain (loss)

-

0.4

1.2

EBIT

7.8

D

11.1

(6.8)

Net interest expenses

(20.2) E

(19.6)

(17.8)

Other financial items

(1.9)

1.4

0.2

Taxes

(1.3)

(0.6)

(0.9)

Net results

(15.6)

G

(7.8)

(25.3)

EPS

(0.20)

(0.10)

(0.32)

Commercial revenue days (exc. external pool vsls)

6,119

6,126

6,348

Off-hire days

343

579

519

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Odfjell SE published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 19:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 014 M - -
Net income 2021 -29,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,3x
Yield 2021 5,16%
Capitalization 295 M 295 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 294
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart ODFJELL SE
Duration : Period :
Odfjell SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODFJELL SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,87 $
Average target price 4,48 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kristian Verner Mørch Chief Executive Officer
Terje Iversen Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Laurence Ward Odfjell Chairman
Harald Fotland Chief Operating Officer
Christine Rødsæther Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ODFJELL SE20.44%302
ENBRIDGE INC.28.32%85 265
TC ENERGY CORPORATION29.89%53 030
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.16.39%49 827
KINDER MORGAN, INC.24.07%38 660
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.41.60%34 495