Odfjell SE 3Q21 Presentation

KEY FIGURES, USD MILLION

(USD mill, unaudited) 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q20 FY20 3Q21 Timecharter earnings 125.0 120.4 123.4 125.0 128.4 512.6 Total opex, TC, G&A (65.9) (67.9) (67.3) (68.1) (64.5) (258.0) Net result from JV's 0.0 0.8 0.5 1.1 0.9 13.4 EBITDA 59.0 53.2 56.6 58.2 64.9 268.0 EBIT 17.6 7.8 11.1 (6.8) 26.1 115.0 Net financial items (19.9) (22.1) (18.3) (17.6) (21.1) (83.7) Net result (2.6) (15.6) (7.8) (25.3) 3.9 27.8 EPS* (0.03) (0.20) (0.10) (0.32) 0.05 0.35 ROE** (2.0%) (9.9%) (6.4%) (7.7%) 3.5% 4.9% ROCE** 3.6% 1.5% 2.1% 1.6% 5.4% 6.1%

- Figures based on equity method

Based on 78.6 million outstanding shares

Ratios are annualised

"The chemical tanker market was strong in the eastern hemisphere, but continued supply disruptions in the west (in particular the US) remain a challenge. Fundamental demand is high, which supports our positive outlook. The exit from Gas and our last short-sea vessels operating in Asia concludes the streamlining of our deep-sea platfom. There are signs of improvements in our markets, but it will take time for a recovery to materialize and we therefore expect the underlying results in 4Q21 to be in line with 3Q21.''

Kristian Mørch, CEO Odfjell SE