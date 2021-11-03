Odfjell SE 3Q21 Presentation

By CEO Kristian Mørch & CFO Terje Iversen | November 4, 2021
Strong market in the eastern hemisphere, but challenging market in the west
Timecharter earnings in Odfjell Tankers of USD 125 mill compared to USD 123 mill 2Q21
Net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 1 mill, in line with previous quarter
Impairment of USD 21 mill related to sale agreement of our last remaining short-sea regional vessels in Asia
EBIT of USD -7 mill compared to USD 11 mill 2Q21
Net result of USD -25 mill compared to USD -8 mill 2Q21
Adjusted for one offs, the 3Q21 net result of USD -4 mill compared to adjusted net result of USD -10 mill in the previous quarter
We are entering COA renewal season. In 3Q21 we only renewed a minor part of our portfolio, but at an average rate increase of 5%
Subsequent events
Concluded the sale of our two Ethylene/LPG carriers to BW EPIC Kosan Ltd with proceeds received partly in cash and partly in freely transferable shares
Entered into a sales agreement for the sale of three short-sea vessels. This will mark the exit of Odfjell's presence in the short-seal trade in Asia
Distribution of USD 6 mill from Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib to be booked in our 4Q21 results
KEY FIGURES, USD MILLION
(USD mill, unaudited)
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q20
FY20
3Q21
Timecharter earnings
125.0
120.4
123.4
125.0
128.4
512.6
Total opex, TC, G&A
(65.9)
(67.9)
(67.3)
(68.1)
(64.5)
(258.0)
Net result from JV's
0.0
0.8
0.5
1.1
0.9
13.4
EBITDA
59.0
53.2
56.6
58.2
64.9
268.0
EBIT
17.6
7.8
11.1
(6.8)
26.1
115.0
Net financial items
(19.9)
(22.1)
(18.3)
(17.6)
(21.1)
(83.7)
Net result
(2.6)
(15.6)
(7.8)
(25.3)
3.9
27.8
EPS*
(0.03)
(0.20)
(0.10)
(0.32)
0.05
0.35
ROE**
(2.0%)
(9.9%)
(6.4%)
(7.7%)
3.5%
4.9%
ROCE**
3.6%
1.5%
2.1%
1.6%
5.4%
6.1%
- Figures based on equity method
Based on 78.6 million outstanding shares
Ratios are annualised
"The chemical tanker market was strong in the eastern hemisphere, but continued supply disruptions in the west (in particular the US) remain a challenge. Fundamental demand is high, which supports our positive outlook. The exit from Gas and our last short-sea vessels operating in Asia concludes the streamlining of our deep-sea platfom. There are signs of improvements in our markets, but it will take time for a recovery to materialize and we therefore expect the underlying results in 4Q21 to be in line with 3Q21.''
Kristian Mørch, CEO Odfjell SE
Income statement - Odfjell Group
KEY QUARTERLY DEVIATIONS:
TCE of USD 125 mill, a minor improvement from 2Q21
Stable volumes, but less optimal cargo-mix out of the US
Lower operating expenses compared to 2Q21 and at what is expected to be normalized levels going forward
Impairment of USD 21 mill related to sale of three vessels now reclassified as assets held for sale
EBIT of USD -7 mill compared to USD 11 mill in 2Q21. Adjusted for impairment, EBIT improved to USD 14 mill in 3Q21
Decreasing interest cost related to refinancing of higher cost debt concluded in 2Q21, lower debt levels and redelivery of vessels
USD MILLION
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
Net Timecharter Earnings (TCE)
120.4 A
123.4
125.0
TC expenses
(3.6)
(4.1)
(5.3)
Operating expenses
(47.4)B
(49.0)
(46.8)
Share of net result from associates and JV
0.8
0.5
1.1
General and administrative expenses
(16.9)
(14.2)
(16.0)
EBITDA
53.2
56.6
58.2
Depreciation
(45.4)
(45.8)
(45.1)
Impairment of ships, property, plant and equipment
-
C
-
(21.0)
Capital gain (loss)
-
0.4
1.2
EBIT
7.8
D
11.1
(6.8)
Net interest expenses
(20.2)E
(19.6)
(17.8)
Other financial items
(1.9)
1.4
0.2
Taxes
(1.3)
(0.6)
(0.9)
Net results
(15.6)
G
(7.8)
(25.3)
EPS
(0.20)
(0.10)
(0.32)
Commercial revenue days (exc. external pool vsls)
6,119
6,126
6,348
Off-hire days
343
579
519
