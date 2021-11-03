Log in
    ODF   NO0003399909

ODFJELL SE

(ODF)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 11/03 11:17:09 am
32.2 NOK   -2.42%
03:25pOdfjell SE 3Q21 Report
PU
03:25pOdfjell SE 3Q21 Presentation
PU
03:02pODFJELL SE 3Q21 RESULTS : Strong market in the eastern hemisphere, but challenging market in the west
AQ
Odfjell SE 3Q21 Report

11/03/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
Third quarter 2021 report

November 3, 2021

Third quarter report 2021

3Q21 Odfjell Group

Highlights - 3Q21

  • Strong market in the eastern hemisphere, but challenging market in the west
  • Timecharter earnings in Odfjell Tankers of USD 125 mill compared to USD 123 mill 2Q21
  • Net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 1 mill, in line with previous quarter
  • Impairment of USD 21 mill related to sale agreement of our last remaining short-sea regional vessels in Asia
  • EBIT of USD -7 mill compared to USD 11 mill 2Q21
  • Net result of USD -25 mill compared to USD -8 mill 2Q21
  • Adjusted for one offs, the 3Q21 net result of USD -4 mill compared to adjusted net result of USD -10 mill in the previous quarter
  • We are entering COA renewal season. In 3Q21 we only renewed a minor part of our portfolio, but at an average rate increase of 5%
    Subsequent events
  • Concluded the sale of our two Ethylene/LPG carriers to BW EPIC Kosan Ltd with proceeds received partly in cash and partly in freely transferable shares
  • Entered into a sales agreement for the sale of three short-sea vessels. This will mark the exit of Odfjell's presence in the short- seal trade in Asia
  • Distribution of USD 6 mill from Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib to be booked in our 4Q21 results

Key figures, USD mill

(USD mill, unaudited)

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

3Q20

YTD21

YTD20

Timecharter earnings

125.0

120.4

123.4

125.0

128.4

368.8

387.5

Total opex, TC, G&A

(65.9)

(67.9)

(67.3)

(68.1)

(64.5)

(203.4)

(192.0)

Net result from JV's

0.0

0.8

0.5

1.1

0.9

2.5

13.5

EBITDA

59.0

53.2

56.6

58.2

64.9

167.9

209.0

EBIT

17.6

7.8

11.1

(6.8)

26.1

12.1

97.5

Net financial items

(19.9)

(22.1)

(18.3)

(17.6)

(21.1)

(57.9)

(63.9)

Net result

(2.6)

(15.6)

(7.8)

(25.3)

3.9

(48.6)

30.4

EPS**

(0.03)

(0.20)

(0.10)

(0.32)

0.05

(0.62)

0.39

ROE***

(2.0 %)

(9.9 %)

(6.4 %)

(7.7 %)

3.5 %

(10.5 %)

6.7 %

ROCE***

3.6 %

1.5 %

2.1 %

1.6 %

5.4 %

1.1 %

6.7 %

*Includes figures from Odfjell Gas

  • Based on 78.6 million outstanding shares
  • Ratios are annualised

"The chemical tanker market was strong in the eastern hemisphere, but continued supply disruptions in the west (in particular the US) remain a challenge. Fundamental demand is high, which supports our positive outlook. The exit from Gas and our last short-sea vessels operating in Asia concludes the streamlining of our deep-sea platform. There are signs of improvements in our markets, but it will take time for a recovery to materialize and we therefore expect the underlying results in 4Q21 to be in line with 3Q21".

Kristian Mørch, CEO Odfjell SE

  • | Page

Result development

3Q21 Odfjell Group

Profit & Loss

In 3Q21, the company reported timecharter revenues of USD 125 mill compared to USD 123 mill in 2Q21. The improved TCE reflects a strong market in the eastern hemisphere countering the weak market in the western hemisphere.

EBIT including net result from Odfjell Terminals of USD 1 mill was USD -7 mill compared to USD 11 mill in 2Q21. The sale of our regional vessels resulted in an impairment of USD 21 mill as the vessels were reclassified as assets held for sale. Adjusted for the impairment, 3Q21 EBIT was USD 14 mill.

Net result was USD -25 mill compared to USD -8 mill in 2Q21. Excluding one-offs and extraordinary items, net result was USD -4 mill compared to USD -10 mill previous quarter.

Cash break-even in 3Q21 was USD 21,731/day, slightly up from 2Q21 due to a higher scheduled number and cost of dry dockings. We expect the full-yearbreak-even to be approximately USD 21,300/day as earlier projected.

1.6

2.2

0.6

3Q21

11.1

EBIT

(1.8)

(1.2)

versus

2Q21

EBIT

(6.8)

(USDm)

(19.5)

2Q21

TCE

TC Exp.

Opex

JV Net

G&A Depreciation 3Q21

result

Balance sheet & Cash flow

Odfjell's cash balance end 3Q21 was USD 55 mill plus undrawn commitments on long-term bank facilities of USD 40 mill, resulting in total available liquidity of USD 94 mill. Scheduled installments and capital repayments on mortgaged loans and leases totaled USD 23 mill during 3Q21, and a balloon installment from sale of an LPG/Ethylene vessel in September totaled USD 10 mill. Interest-bearing debt was reduced a further USD 10 mill in October after sale of the second LPG/Ethylene vessel. Cash flow from operations was steady at USD 32 mill during the quarter.

Corporate Development

Further to our announcement on 16 August 2021 about the sale of our two LPG/Ethylene carriers, vessels Bow Gallant and Bow Guardian were delivered to a subsidiary of BW Epic Kosan Ltd. (BWEK) on 17 September and 5 October respectively. Odfjell now holds 6,889,611 freely transferable shares in BWEK and we have engaged Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (SEB) to explore strategic options including a potential sale of shares.

Key figures (USD mill)

31.03..21

30.06..21

30.09..21

30.09..20

Cash and available-for-sale investments

71.9

56.9

62.5

92.4

Interest bearing debt

1,231.9

1,198.8

1,171.0

1,174.4

Debt, right of use assets

278.3

259.7

244.9

271.5

Net debt

1,438.3

1,401.5

1,353.4

1,353.6

Available drawing facilities

57.9

53.8

39.6

-

Total equity

569.1

562.5

531.9

560.1

Equity ratio

26.0 %

25.9 %

25.3 %

26.0 %

Equity ratio in covenants (IFRS 16 Adj.)

29.7 %

29.4 %

28.6 %

29.7 %

3 | Page

Chemical Tankers

3Q21 Odfjell Group

The chemical tanker market remained challenging during 3Q21 as the ongoing US supply disruptions were exacerbated by additional weather related shutdowns, influx of swing tonnage due to the weak CPP market, and seasonality. Lower US chemical exports were partially offset by strong nominations out of Far East, as increased demand for replacement volumes from lost output in the US improved backhaul routes.

Total volumes lifted was stable during the quarter, while the cargo-mix was less favorable driven by reduced US exports of chemicals as impacted vessels lifted CPP volumes for their repositioning voyage mainly out of the US. Similarly, vegoil volumes were marginally lower due to increased competition from swing tonnage, caused by the weak CPP market. The core speciality chemical market remained stable.

Off-hire days remained higher than normal due to a large share of pool vessels being in drydock in 3Q21. We experienced limited unscheduled off-hire during the quarter and we expect reduced drydockings going forward.

Key result drivers

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

TCE/day*

21,235

21,102

19,676

20,143

19,654

COA coverage was 51% in 3Q21 and COA volumes was stable compared to the previous quarter. We renewed a minor part of our COA portfolio since last reporting, of which average COA renewal rates were up 5%.

The sale of two Ethylene Gas carriers were concluded during the quarter and was delivered to its new owners. One externally owned vessel was delivered to our CP25 pool in August.

We entered into a sales agreement for the sale of three smaller short-sea vessels and this marks an exit from the short-sea regional trade in Asia. The vessels are no longer a strategically good fit with the deep-sea Odfjell platform and have limited opportunities to reach their full potential within our fleet today. The last short-sea vessel on timecharter operating in Asia will be redelivered to its owner in January 2022.

We have zero outstanding newbuilding capex. Future capex end 3Q21 only includes drydocking expenses and investments related to energy efficiency initiatives in our fleet.

ODFIX vs Clarksons Chemical tanker spot earnings index

160 Odfix index

Average annual break-even (2021 estimate)

21,386

21,386

21,300

21,300

21,300

Total volumes carried (Million tonnes)

3,8

4,1

4,0

4,2

4,1

140

Odfix average 2008 -2020

-

Volumes Odfjell vessels

3,1

3,3

3,0

3,3

3,2

- Volumes external pool vessels

0,7

0,8

1,0

1,0

0,9

-

COA volumes

1,9

1,9

1,9

2,1

2,1

Total calendar revenue days

7,528

7,610

8,058

8,391

8,543

Commercial revenue days

7,150

7,266

7,751

7,908

8,056

120

0.1%

100

80

Chemical tanker spot earnings index (midcycle = 100)

-3.1%

Commercial revenue days - external pools

1,130

1,309 1,637

1,747

1,695

60

Source: Clarkson Platou

Off-hire days

378

293

343

579

517

Fleet (number of vsls/Mdwt)

83/2.9

89/3.1

91/3.3

92/3.4

93/3.4

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

4 | Page

Tank Terminals

3Q21 Odfjell Group

Overview

Despite challenging circumstances due to Covid-19, all terminals managed by Odfjell continued to maintain safe and efficient operations.

Market development

The average commercial occupancy of the terminal portfolio ended at 93.9% in 3Q21, as compared to 94.8% in 2Q21. The negative variance mainly relates to a reduction in the occupancy level at the terminal in Korea.

The portfolio experienced another quarter of strong growth in throughput with 3Q21 ending with the highest throughput levels experienced since 1Q19. The pick-up largely relates to continued recovery at the terminal in Houston and high activity levels at the terminal in Antwerp.

The terminals in the US noted a strong quarter, with high demand for storage capacity and increased activity levels. The US market is still experiencing disruption in production and low inventory levels resulting in reduced exports and a focus on meeting local demand. With a build-up of inventory levels, we expect to see a continued recovery in export activity.

In Europe, we saw a continuation of the positive trend from 2Q21 with high demand for storage capacity at our terminal in Antwerp and healthy activity levels also in 3Q21.

In Asia, our terminal in Ulsan experienced another quarter with a reduction in occupancy levels. This was in part caused by lower production in the region and the continued threat of COVID-19 negatively impacting petrochemical and base oil demand. In 3Q21, the region was also negatively impacted by port congestion and bottlenecks in several key ports in China as well as power outages in selected areas.

Capital expenditure & expansions

  • In Antwerp, the construction of an additional 35k cbm of stainless steel capacity is progressing according to schedule. The new tankpit will be operational during 2Q22
  • The events in 4Q20 and 1Q21 at Houston have contributed to a delay in the engineering of the Bay 13 expansion project. Subject to final investment decision, commissioning of the new tank pit is scheduled for completion in 4Q23
  • All CAPEX will be funded locally in the respective JVs

Odfjell Terminals key figures (Odfjell

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

3Q20

YTD21

FY20

share)

Gross revenues

16.4

18.1

17.9

16.3

52.5

65.6

Odfjell Terminals US EBITDA

4.3

5.1

5.6

5.4

15.0

21.1

Odfjell Terminals Asia EBITDA

1.5

1.0

1.0

0.6

3.5

3.5

Noord Natie Odfjell EBITDA

1.4

1.8

1.5

1.7

4.7

5.7

Total Odfjell Terminals EBITDA*

7.1

7.6

7.9

7.8

22.7

30.0

EBIT

1.3

1.3

2.3

2.2

4.9

17.7

Net financials

(1.8)

(1.0)

(1.0)

(0.5)

(2.9)

(4.3)

Net results

0.2

0.0

0.9

1.5

1.1

13.5

Cash flow from operations

(2.8)

3.6

5.8

7.6

6.5

27.6

Cash flow from investments

(5.1)

(10.2)

(5.4)

(6.8)

(20.7)

(23.4)

Cash flow from financing

8.2

(0.9)

(1.8)

0.8

5.5

19.5

Net debt

109.8

116.8

117.0

90.6

117.0

103.3

Commercial average occupancy rate (%)

95.9

94.8

93.9

98.9

94.9

97.9

Commercial available capacity (1,000 cbm)

1,146

1,143

1,154

1,147

1,154

1,148

*Including corporate items

5 | Page

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Odfjell SE published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 19:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
