Odfjell SE 3Q21 Report

Strong market in the eastern hemisphere, but challenging market in the west
Timecharter earnings in Odfjell Tankers of USD 125 mill compared to USD 123 mill 2Q21
Net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 1 mill, in line with previous quarter
Impairment of USD 21 mill related to sale agreement of our last remaining short-sea regional vessels in Asia
EBIT of USD -7 mill compared to USD 11 mill 2Q21
Net result of USD -25 mill compared to USD -8 mill 2Q21
Adjusted for one offs, the 3Q21 net result of USD -4 mill compared to adjusted net result of USD -10 mill in the previous quarter
We are entering COA renewal season. In 3Q21 we only renewed a minor part of our portfolio, but at an average rate increase of 5%
Subsequent events
Concluded the sale of our two Ethylene/LPG carriers to BW EPIC Kosan Ltd with proceeds received partly in cash and partly in freely transferable shares
Entered into a sales agreement for the sale of three short-sea vessels. This will mark the exit of Odfjell's presence in the short- seal trade in Asia
Distribution of USD 6 mill from Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib to be booked in our 4Q21 results
Key figures, USD mill
(USD mill, unaudited)
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
3Q20
YTD21
YTD20
Timecharter earnings
125.0
120.4
123.4
125.0
128.4
368.8
387.5
Total opex, TC, G&A
(65.9)
(67.9)
(67.3)
(68.1)
(64.5)
(203.4)
(192.0)
Net result from JV's
0.0
0.8
0.5
1.1
0.9
2.5
13.5
EBITDA
59.0
53.2
56.6
58.2
64.9
167.9
209.0
EBIT
17.6
7.8
11.1
(6.8)
26.1
12.1
97.5
Net financial items
(19.9)
(22.1)
(18.3)
(17.6)
(21.1)
(57.9)
(63.9)
Net result
(2.6)
(15.6)
(7.8)
(25.3)
3.9
(48.6)
30.4
EPS**
(0.03)
(0.20)
(0.10)
(0.32)
0.05
(0.62)
0.39
ROE***
(2.0 %)
(9.9 %)
(6.4 %)
(7.7 %)
3.5 %
(10.5 %)
6.7 %
ROCE***
3.6 %
1.5 %
2.1 %
1.6 %
5.4 %
1.1 %
6.7 %
*Includes figures from Odfjell Gas
Based on 78.6 million outstanding shares
Ratios are annualised
"The chemical tanker market was strong in the eastern hemisphere, but continued supply disruptions in the west (in particular the US) remain a challenge. Fundamental demand is high, which supports our positive outlook. The exit from Gas and our last short-sea vessels operating in Asia concludes the streamlining of our deep-sea platform. There are signs of improvements in our markets, but it will take time for a recovery to materialize and we therefore expect the underlying results in 4Q21 to be in line with 3Q21".
Kristian Mørch, CEO Odfjell SE
| Page
Result development
3Q21 Odfjell Group
Profit & Loss
In 3Q21, the company reported timecharter revenues of USD 125 mill compared to USD 123 mill in 2Q21. The improved TCE reflects a strong market in the eastern hemisphere countering the weak market in the western hemisphere.
EBIT including net result from Odfjell Terminals of USD 1 mill was USD -7 mill compared to USD 11 mill in 2Q21. The sale of our regional vessels resulted in an impairment of USD 21 mill as the vessels were reclassified as assets held for sale. Adjusted for the impairment, 3Q21 EBIT was USD 14 mill.
Net result was USD -25 mill compared to USD -8 mill in 2Q21. Excluding one-offs and extraordinary items, net result was USD -4 mill compared to USD -10 mill previous quarter.
Cash break-even in 3Q21 was USD 21,731/day, slightly up from 2Q21 due to a higher scheduled number and cost of dry dockings. We expect the full-yearbreak-even to be approximately USD 21,300/day as earlier projected.
1.6
2.2
0.6
3Q21
11.1
EBIT
(1.8)
(1.2)
versus
2Q21
EBIT
(6.8)
(USDm)
(19.5)
2Q21
TCE
TC Exp.
Opex
JV Net
G&A Depreciation 3Q21
result
Balance sheet & Cash flow
Odfjell's cash balance end 3Q21 was USD 55 mill plus undrawn commitments on long-term bank facilities of USD 40 mill, resulting in total available liquidity of USD 94 mill. Scheduled installments and capital repayments on mortgaged loans and leases totaled USD 23 mill during 3Q21, and a balloon installment from sale of an LPG/Ethylene vessel in September totaled USD 10 mill. Interest-bearing debt was reduced a further USD 10 mill in October after sale of the second LPG/Ethylene vessel. Cash flow from operations was steady at USD 32 mill during the quarter.
Corporate Development
Further to our announcement on 16 August 2021 about the sale of our two LPG/Ethylene carriers, vessels Bow Gallant and Bow Guardian were delivered to a subsidiary of BW Epic Kosan Ltd. (BWEK) on 17 September and 5 October respectively. Odfjell now holds 6,889,611 freely transferable shares in BWEK and we have engaged Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (SEB) to explore strategic options including a potential sale of shares.
Key figures (USD mill)
31.03..21
30.06..21
30.09..21
30.09..20
Cash and available-for-sale investments
71.9
56.9
62.5
92.4
Interest bearing debt
1,231.9
1,198.8
1,171.0
1,174.4
Debt, right of use assets
278.3
259.7
244.9
271.5
Net debt
1,438.3
1,401.5
1,353.4
1,353.6
Available drawing facilities
57.9
53.8
39.6
-
Total equity
569.1
562.5
531.9
560.1
Equity ratio
26.0 %
25.9 %
25.3 %
26.0 %
Equity ratio in covenants (IFRS 16 Adj.)
29.7 %
29.4 %
28.6 %
29.7 %
3 | Page
Chemical Tankers
3Q21 Odfjell Group
The chemical tanker market remained challenging during 3Q21 as the ongoing US supply disruptions were exacerbated by additional weather related shutdowns, influx of swing tonnage due to the weak CPP market, and seasonality. Lower US chemical exports were partially offset by strong nominations out of Far East, as increased demand for replacement volumes from lost output in the US improved backhaul routes.
Total volumes lifted was stable during the quarter, while the cargo-mix was less favorable driven by reduced US exports of chemicals as impacted vessels lifted CPP volumes for their repositioning voyage mainly out of the US. Similarly, vegoil volumes were marginally lower due to increased competition from swing tonnage, caused by the weak CPP market. The core speciality chemical market remained stable.
Off-hire days remained higher than normal due to a large share of pool vessels being in drydock in 3Q21. We experienced limited unscheduled off-hire during the quarter and we expect reduced drydockings going forward.
Key result drivers
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
TCE/day*
21,235
21,102
19,676
20,143
19,654
COA coverage was 51% in 3Q21 and COA volumes was stable compared to the previous quarter. We renewed a minor part of our COA portfolio since last reporting, of which average COA renewal rates were up 5%.
The sale of two Ethylene Gas carriers were concluded during the quarter and was delivered to its new owners. One externally owned vessel was delivered to our CP25 pool in August.
We entered into a sales agreement for the sale of three smaller short-sea vessels and this marks an exit from the short-sea regional trade in Asia. The vessels are no longer a strategically good fit with the deep-sea Odfjell platform and have limited opportunities to reach their full potential within our fleet today. The last short-sea vessel on timecharter operating in Asia will be redelivered to its owner in January 2022.
We have zero outstanding newbuilding capex. Future capex end 3Q21 only includes drydocking expenses and investments related to energy efficiency initiatives in our fleet.
ODFIX vs Clarksons Chemical tanker spot earnings index
160 Odfix index
Average annual break-even (2021 estimate)
21,386
21,386
21,300
21,300
21,300
Total volumes carried (Million tonnes)
3,8
4,1
4,0
4,2
4,1
140
Odfix average 2008 -2020
-
Volumes Odfjell vessels
3,1
3,3
3,0
3,3
3,2
- Volumes external pool vessels
0,7
0,8
1,0
1,0
0,9
-
COA volumes
1,9
1,9
1,9
2,1
2,1
Total calendar revenue days
7,528
7,610
8,058
8,391
8,543
Commercial revenue days
7,150
7,266
7,751
7,908
8,056
120
0.1%
100
80
Chemical tanker spot earnings index (midcycle = 100)
Despite challenging circumstances due to Covid-19, all terminals managed by Odfjell continued to maintain safe and efficient operations.
Market development
The average commercial occupancy of the terminal portfolio ended at 93.9% in 3Q21, as compared to 94.8% in 2Q21. The negative variance mainly relates to a reduction in the occupancy level at the terminal in Korea.
The portfolio experienced another quarter of strong growth in throughput with 3Q21 ending with the highest throughput levels experienced since 1Q19. The pick-up largely relates to continued recovery at the terminal in Houston and high activity levels at the terminal in Antwerp.
The terminals in the US noted a strong quarter, with high demand for storage capacity and increased activity levels. The US market is still experiencing disruption in production and low inventory levels resulting in reduced exports and a focus on meeting local demand. With a build-up of inventory levels, we expect to see a continued recovery in export activity.
In Europe, we saw a continuation of the positive trend from 2Q21 with high demand for storage capacity at our terminal in Antwerp and healthy activity levels also in 3Q21.
In Asia, our terminal in Ulsan experienced another quarter with a reduction in occupancy levels. This was in part caused by lower production in the region and the continued threat of COVID-19 negatively impacting petrochemical and base oil demand. In 3Q21, the region was also negatively impacted by port congestion and bottlenecks in several key ports in China as well as power outages in selected areas.
Capital expenditure & expansions
In Antwerp, the construction of an additional 35k cbm of stainless steel capacity is progressing according to schedule. The new tankpit will be operational during 2Q22
The events in 4Q20 and 1Q21 at Houston have contributed to a delay in the engineering of the Bay 13 expansion project. Subject to final investment decision, commissioning of the new tank pit is scheduled for completion in 4Q23
All CAPEX will be funded locally in the respective JVs
Odfjell Terminals key figures (Odfjell
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
3Q20
YTD21
FY20
share)
Gross revenues
16.4
18.1
17.9
16.3
52.5
65.6
Odfjell Terminals US EBITDA
4.3
5.1
5.6
5.4
15.0
21.1
Odfjell Terminals Asia EBITDA
1.5
1.0
1.0
0.6
3.5
3.5
Noord Natie Odfjell EBITDA
1.4
1.8
1.5
1.7
4.7
5.7
Total Odfjell Terminals EBITDA*
7.1
7.6
7.9
7.8
22.7
30.0
EBIT
1.3
1.3
2.3
2.2
4.9
17.7
Net financials
(1.8)
(1.0)
(1.0)
(0.5)
(2.9)
(4.3)
Net results
0.2
0.0
0.9
1.5
1.1
13.5
Cash flow from operations
(2.8)
3.6
5.8
7.6
6.5
27.6
Cash flow from investments
(5.1)
(10.2)
(5.4)
(6.8)
(20.7)
(23.4)
Cash flow from financing
8.2
(0.9)
(1.8)
0.8
5.5
19.5
Net debt
109.8
116.8
117.0
90.6
117.0
103.3
Commercial average occupancy rate (%)
95.9
94.8
93.9
98.9
94.9
97.9
Commercial available capacity (1,000 cbm)
1,146
1,143
1,154
1,147
1,154
1,148
*Including corporate items
5 | Page
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.