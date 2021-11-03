Odfjell SE 3Q21 Report 11/03/2021 | 03:25pm EDT Send by mail :

Third quarter 2021 report November 3, 2021 Third quarter report 2021 3Q21 Odfjell Group Highlights - 3Q21 Strong market in the eastern hemisphere, but challenging market in the west

Timecharter earnings in Odfjell Tankers of USD 125 mill compared to USD 123 mill 2Q21

Net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 1 mill, in line with previous quarter

Impairment of USD 21 mill related to sale agreement of our last remaining short-sea regional vessels in Asia

short-sea regional vessels in Asia EBIT of USD -7 mill compared to USD 11 mill 2Q21

-7 mill compared to USD 11 mill 2Q21 Net result of USD -25 mill compared to USD -8 mill 2Q21

-25 mill compared to USD -8 mill 2Q21 Adjusted for one offs, the 3Q21 net result of USD -4 mill compared to adjusted net result of USD -10 mill in the previous quarter

-4 mill compared to adjusted net result of USD -10 mill in the previous quarter We are entering COA renewal season . I n 3Q21 we only renewed a minor part of our portfolio, but at an average rate increase of 5%

Subsequent events

n 3Q21 we only renewed a minor part of our portfolio, an average rate increase of 5% Subsequent events Concluded the sale of our two Ethylene/LPG carriers to BW EPIC Kosan Ltd with proceeds received partly in cash and partly in freely transferable shares

Entered into a sales agreement for the sale of three short-sea vessels. This will mark the exit of Odfjell's presence in the short- seal trade in Asia

short-sea vessels. This will mark the exit of Odfjell's presence in the short- seal trade in Asia Distribution of USD 6 mill from Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib to be booked in our 4Q21 results Key figures, USD mill (USD mill, unaudited) 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 3Q20 YTD21 YTD20 Timecharter earnings 125.0 120.4 123.4 125.0 128.4 368.8 387.5 Total opex, TC, G&A (65.9) (67.9) (67.3) (68.1) (64.5) (203.4) (192.0) Net result from JV's 0.0 0.8 0.5 1.1 0.9 2.5 13.5 EBITDA 59.0 53.2 56.6 58.2 64.9 167.9 209.0 EBIT 17.6 7.8 11.1 (6.8) 26.1 12.1 97.5 Net financial items (19.9) (22.1) (18.3) (17.6) (21.1) (57.9) (63.9) Net result (2.6) (15.6) (7.8) (25.3) 3.9 (48.6) 30.4 EPS** (0.03) (0.20) (0.10) (0.32) 0.05 (0.62) 0.39 ROE*** (2.0 %) (9.9 %) (6.4 %) (7.7 %) 3.5 % (10.5 %) 6.7 % ROCE*** 3.6 % 1.5 % 2.1 % 1.6 % 5.4 % 1.1 % 6.7 % *Includes figures from Odfjell Gas Based on 78.6 million outstanding shares

Ratios are annualised "The chemical tanker market was strong in the eastern hemisphere, but continued supply disruptions in the west (in particular the US) remain a challenge. Fundamental demand is high, which supports our positive outlook. The exit from Gas and our last short-sea vessels operating in Asia concludes the streamlining of our deep-sea platform. There are signs of improvements in our markets, but it will take time for a recovery to materialize and we therefore expect the underlying results in 4Q21 to be in line with 3Q21". Kristian Mørch, CEO Odfjell SE | Page Result development 3Q21 Odfjell Group Profit & Loss In 3Q21, the company reported timecharter revenues of USD 125 mill compared to USD 123 mill in 2Q21. The improved TCE reflects a strong market in the eastern hemisphere countering the weak market in the western hemisphere. EBIT including net result from Odfjell Terminals of USD 1 mill was USD -7 mill compared to USD 11 mill in 2Q21. The sale of our regional vessels resulted in an impairment of USD 21 mill as the vessels were reclassified as assets held for sale. Adjusted for the impairment, 3Q21 EBIT was USD 14 mill. Net result was USD -25 mill compared to USD -8 mill in 2Q21. Excluding one-offs and extraordinary items, net result was USD -4 mill compared to USD -10 mill previous quarter. Cash break-even in 3Q21 was USD 21,731/day, slightly up from 2Q21 due to a higher scheduled number and cost of dry dockings. We expect the full-yearbreak-even to be approximately USD 21,300/day as earlier projected. 1.6 2.2 0.6 3Q21 11.1 EBIT (1.8) (1.2) versus 2Q21 EBIT (6.8) (USDm) (19.5) 2Q21 TCE TC Exp. Opex JV Net G&A Depreciation 3Q21 result Balance sheet & Cash flow Odfjell's cash balance end 3Q21 was USD 55 mill plus undrawn commitments on long-term bank facilities of USD 40 mill, resulting in total available liquidity of USD 94 mill. Scheduled installments and capital repayments on mortgaged loans and leases totaled USD 23 mill during 3Q21, and a balloon installment from sale of an LPG/Ethylene vessel in September totaled USD 10 mill. Interest-bearing debt was reduced a further USD 10 mill in October after sale of the second LPG/Ethylene vessel. Cash flow from operations was steady at USD 32 mill during the quarter. Corporate Development Further to our announcement on 16 August 2021 about the sale of our two LPG/Ethylene carriers, vessels Bow Gallant and Bow Guardian were delivered to a subsidiary of BW Epic Kosan Ltd. (BWEK) on 17 September and 5 October respectively. Odfjell now holds 6,889,611 freely transferable shares in BWEK and we have engaged Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (SEB) to explore strategic options including a potential sale of shares. Key figures (USD mill) 31.03..21 30.06..21 30.09..21 30.09..20 Cash and available-for-sale investments 71.9 56.9 62.5 92.4 Interest bearing debt 1,231.9 1,198.8 1,171.0 1,174.4 Debt, right of use assets 278.3 259.7 244.9 271.5 Net debt 1,438.3 1,401.5 1,353.4 1,353.6 Available drawing facilities 57.9 53.8 39.6 - Total equity 569.1 562.5 531.9 560.1 Equity ratio 26.0 % 25.9 % 25.3 % 26.0 % Equity ratio in covenants (IFRS 16 Adj.) 29.7 % 29.4 % 28.6 % 29.7 % 3 | Page Chemical Tankers 3Q21 Odfjell Group The chemical tanker market remained challenging during 3Q21 as the ongoing US supply disruptions were exacerbated by additional weather related shutdowns, influx of swing tonnage due to the weak CPP market, and seasonality. Lower US chemical exports were partially offset by strong nominations out of Far East, as increased demand for replacement volumes from lost output in the US improved backhaul routes. Total volumes lifted was stable during the quarter, while the cargo-mix was less favorable driven by reduced US exports of chemicals as impacted vessels lifted CPP volumes for their repositioning voyage mainly out of the US. Similarly, vegoil volumes were marginally lower due to increased competition from swing tonnage, caused by the weak CPP market. The core speciality chemical market remained stable. Off-hire days remained higher than normal due to a large share of pool vessels being in drydock in 3Q21. We experienced limited unscheduled off-hire during the quarter and we expect reduced drydockings going forward. Key result drivers 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 TCE/day* 21,235 21,102 19,676 20,143 19,654 COA coverage was 51% in 3Q21 and COA volumes was stable compared to the previous quarter. We renewed a minor part of our COA portfolio since last reporting, of which average COA renewal rates were up 5%. The sale of two Ethylene Gas carriers were concluded during the quarter and was delivered to its new owners. One externally owned vessel was delivered to our CP25 pool in August. We entered into a sales agreement for the sale of three smaller short-sea vessels and this marks an exit from the short-sea regional trade in Asia. The vessels are no longer a strategically good fit with the deep-sea Odfjell platform and have limited opportunities to reach their full potential within our fleet today. The last short-sea vessel on timecharter operating in Asia will be redelivered to its owner in January 2022. We have zero outstanding newbuilding capex. Future capex end 3Q21 only includes drydocking expenses and investments related to energy efficiency initiatives in our fleet. ODFIX vs Clarksons Chemical tanker spot earnings index 160 Odfix index Average annual break-even (2021 estimate) 21,386 21,386 21,300 21,300 21,300 Total volumes carried (Million tonnes) 3,8 4,1 4,0 4,2 4,1 140 Odfix average 2008 -2020 - Volumes Odfjell vessels 3,1 3,3 3,0 3,3 3,2 - Volumes external pool vessels 0,7 0,8 1,0 1,0 0,9 - COA volumes 1,9 1,9 1,9 2,1 2,1 Total calendar revenue days 7,528 7,610 8,058 8,391 8,543 Commercial revenue days 7,150 7,266 7,751 7,908 8,056 120 0.1% 100 80 Chemical tanker spot earnings index (midcycle = 100) -3.1% Commercial revenue days - external pools 1,130 1,309 1,637 1,747 1,695 60 Source: Clarkson Platou Off-hire days 378 293 343 579 517 Fleet (number of vsls/Mdwt) 83/2.9 89/3.1 91/3.3 92/3.4 93/3.4 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 4 | Page Tank Terminals 3Q21 Odfjell Group Overview Despite challenging circumstances due to Covid-19, all terminals managed by Odfjell continued to maintain safe and efficient operations. Market development The average commercial occupancy of the terminal portfolio ended at 93.9% in 3Q21, as compared to 94.8% in 2Q21. The negative variance mainly relates to a reduction in the occupancy level at the terminal in Korea. The portfolio experienced another quarter of strong growth in throughput with 3Q21 ending with the highest throughput levels experienced since 1Q19. The pick-up largely relates to continued recovery at the terminal in Houston and high activity levels at the terminal in Antwerp. The terminals in the US noted a strong quarter, with high demand for storage capacity and increased activity levels. The US market is still experiencing disruption in production and low inventory levels resulting in reduced exports and a focus on meeting local demand. With a build-up of inventory levels, we expect to see a continued recovery in export activity. In Europe, we saw a continuation of the positive trend from 2Q21 with high demand for storage capacity at our terminal in Antwerp and healthy activity levels also in 3Q21. In Asia, our terminal in Ulsan experienced another quarter with a reduction in occupancy levels. This was in part caused by lower production in the region and the continued threat of COVID-19 negatively impacting petrochemical and base oil demand. In 3Q21, the region was also negatively impacted by port congestion and bottlenecks in several key ports in China as well as power outages in selected areas. Capital expenditure & expansions In Antwerp, the construction of an additional 35k cbm of stainless steel capacity is progressing according to schedule. The new tankpit will be operational during 2Q22

The events in 4Q20 and 1Q21 at Houston have contributed to a delay in the engineering of the Bay 13 expansion project. Subject to final investment decision, commissioning of the new tank pit is scheduled for completion in 4Q23

All CAPEX will be funded locally in the respective JVs Odfjell Terminals key figures (Odfjell 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 3Q20 YTD21 FY20 share) Gross revenues 16.4 18.1 17.9 16.3 52.5 65.6 Odfjell Terminals US EBITDA 4.3 5.1 5.6 5.4 15.0 21.1 Odfjell Terminals Asia EBITDA 1.5 1.0 1.0 0.6 3.5 3.5 Noord Natie Odfjell EBITDA 1.4 1.8 1.5 1.7 4.7 5.7 Total Odfjell Terminals EBITDA* 7.1 7.6 7.9 7.8 22.7 30.0 EBIT 1.3 1.3 2.3 2.2 4.9 17.7 Net financials (1.8) (1.0) (1.0) (0.5) (2.9) (4.3) Net results 0.2 0.0 0.9 1.5 1.1 13.5 Cash flow from operations (2.8) 3.6 5.8 7.6 6.5 27.6 Cash flow from investments (5.1) (10.2) (5.4) (6.8) (20.7) (23.4) Cash flow from financing 8.2 (0.9) (1.8) 0.8 5.5 19.5 Net debt 109.8 116.8 117.0 90.6 117.0 103.3 Commercial average occupancy rate (%) 95.9 94.8 93.9 98.9 94.9 97.9 Commercial available capacity (1,000 cbm) 1,146 1,143 1,154 1,147 1,154 1,148 *Including corporate items 5 | Page This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink

