November 29, 2023 at 05:44 am EST

(Reuters) - British union Unite on Wednesday confirmed that more than 80 Odfjell Technology Ltd drillers have settled long-running dispute over pay and conditions on TAQA installations.

A revised pay offer by the company was accepted by 77% of Unite's drillers, it added.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)