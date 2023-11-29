A revised pay offer by the company was accepted by 77% of Unite's drillers, it added.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|114.00 NOK
|0.00%
|+3.64%
|+28.09%
|11:44am
|UK's Unite union says offshore Odfjell drillers agree pay deal
|RE
|11:06am
|UK'S UNITE UNION: OFFSHORE ODFJELL DRILLERS STRIKE PAY DEAL…
|RE
(Reuters) - British union Unite on Wednesday confirmed that more than 80 Odfjell Technology Ltd drillers have settled long-running dispute over pay and conditions on TAQA installations.
A revised pay offer by the company was accepted by 77% of Unite's drillers, it added.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|114.00 NOK
|0.00%
|+3.64%
|845 M $
|51.40 NOK
|+1.78%
|+2.19%
|188 M $
|3.260 AED
|+0.93%
|+0.62%
|99 789 M $
|UK's Unite union says offshore Odfjell drillers agree pay deal
|RE
|UK'S UNITE UNION: OFFSHORE ODFJELL DRILLERS STRIKE PAY DEAL…
|RE
|J. Lauritzen A/S, Cavenham Public Growth, Local Resources Ltd., Lytra Holdings S.A. and Nicholas Lykiardopulo completed the acquisition of the remaining stake in BW Epic Kosan Ltd. (OB:BWEK).
|CI
|Odfjell Adds Six Newbuild Chemical Tankers to Fleet
|MT
|Odfjell SE Expands Its Fleet with Six Newbuildings Through A Combination of Long-Term Time Charter and Pool Agreements
|CI
|Odfjell SE Expands Its Fleet with Six New Buildings Through A Combination of Long-Term Time Charter and Pool Agreements
|CI
|Transcript : Odfjell SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023
|CI
|Odfjell SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|UK'S UNITE UNION: OFFSHORE ODFJELL DRILLERS BALLOTED ON STRIKE A…
|RE
|Scana Unit Extends Marine Risers, Subsea Equipment Services Contract with Odfjell Drilling
|MT
|Odfjell Technology Secures Five-year Contract with Aker BP
|MT
|J. Lauritzen A/S, Cavenham Public Growth, Local Resources Ltd., Lytra Holdings S.A. and Nicholas Lykiardopulo made an offer to acquire the remaining stake in BW Epic Kosan Ltd. (OB:BWEK) for NOK 350 million
|CI
|Final dividend
|FA
|Odfjell to Install Wind-assisted Propulsion Technology on Chemical Tanker
|MT
|Transcript : Odfjell SE, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023
|CI
|Odfjell SE Approves Dividend for the First Half of 2023, Payable on 29 August 2023
|CI
|Odfjell SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Maersk’s First Methanol-powered Engine Vessel Receives Green Fuel in South Korea
|MT
|Odfjell Drilling Secures $290 Million Rig Contracts From Equinor
|MT
|Fertilizer company OCI bets big on climate-friendly ammonia
|RE
|Odfjell Drilling Secures Bank Facilities of $497 Million, Raises $390 Million via Secured Bonds
|MT
|Norway oil drilling rig companies start wage mediation with unions
|RE
|More than 900 Norway oil drilling workers may strike from June 29
|RE
|Odfjell Drilling Signs New Contract for Drilling Rig
|MT
|Norway oil drilling labour unions seek mediation as wage talks falter
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+28.09%
|845 M $
|+28.43%
|7 779 M $
|+78.17%
|4 815 M $
|+1.93%
|2 684 M $
|+22.66%
|2 221 M $
|+101.85%
|2 038 M $
|-27.16%
|1 949 M $
|+122.85%
|1 715 M $
|+12.16%
|1 604 M $
|-10.58%
|1 571 M $