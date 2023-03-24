Odfjell Technology : Approval of 2022 annual accounts, redemption of treasury shares

The Board of Directors of Odfjell SE has today approved the annual accounts for 2022. There are no changes in the final accounts compared with the preliminary financial statements published on February 8, 2023.

The board has decided to propose to the annual general meeting that 5 226 620 A-shares and 1 822 482 B-shares in the Company held in treasury by the Company should be redeemed in the form of a share capital reduction of NOK 17 622 755 from NOK 216 922 370 to NOK 199 299 615 to be resolved at the Company's general meeting to be held on May 3, 2023. A detailed proposal will be included in the notice to the general meeting.

Odfjell SE's complete Annual report for 2022 will be released on Tuesday, March 28.

Nils Jørgen Selvik, VP Corporate Analysis & IR

Tel: +47 920 39 718

E-mail: nils.jorgen.selvik@odfjell.com

Terje Iversen, CFO

Tel: +47 932 40 59

E-mail: terje.iversen@odfjell.com