  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Odfjell Technology Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OTL   BMG6716L1081

ODFJELL TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(OTL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  11:25:04 2023-03-24 am EDT
50.02 NOK   -7.11%
11:29aOdfjell Technology : Approval of 2022 annual accounts, redemption of treasury shares
PU
03/14Odfjell Technology : Presentation at DNB Energy & Shipping Conference 2023
PU
02/17Odfjell Technology Ltd reports for the fourth quarter of 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Odfjell Technology : Approval of 2022 annual accounts, redemption of treasury shares

03/24/2023 | 11:29am EDT
Press release - Investor Approval of 2022 annual accounts, redemption of treasury shares

The Board of Directors of Odfjell SE has today approved the annual accounts for 2022. There are no changes in the final accounts compared with the preliminary financial statements published on February 8, 2023.

The board has decided to propose to the annual general meeting that 5 226 620 A-shares and 1 822 482 B-shares in the Company held in treasury by the Company should be redeemed in the form of a share capital reduction of NOK 17 622 755 from NOK 216 922 370 to NOK 199 299 615 to be resolved at the Company's general meeting to be held on May 3, 2023. A detailed proposal will be included in the notice to the general meeting.

Odfjell SE's complete Annual report for 2022 will be released on Tuesday, March 28.


IR Contact:

Nils Jørgen Selvik, VP Corporate Analysis & IR
Tel: +47 920 39 718
E-mail: nils.jorgen.selvik@odfjell.com

Terje Iversen, CFO
Tel: +47 932 40 59
E-mail: terje.iversen@odfjell.com

Disclaimer

Odfjell Technology Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 15:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 382 M - -
Net income 2022 21,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 85,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 206 M 206 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 172
Free-Float 37,7%
Managers and Directors
Simen Lieungh Group Chief Executive Officer
Jone Torstensen Group Chief Financial Officer
Helene Odfjell Chairman
Elisabeth Cecilie Haram EVP-Drilling Operations & Engineering
Susanne Elise Munch Thore Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ODFJELL TECHNOLOGY LTD.85.69%206
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.26.51%16 468
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-13.17%8 704
NOBLE CORPORATION PLC2.31%5 031
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION21.57%4 706
VALARIS LIMITED-7.76%4 689
