Odfjell Technology Ltd. is an international technology and engineering company delivering specialist services, equipment and competence across the offshore energy value chain. The Company's businesses include Well Services, Operations and Projects & Engineering. It offers energy industry experience across a range of disciplines, including feasibility and concept studies, pre-FEED and FEED, drilling facility engineering and operational drilling engineering. It operates fixed and floating production drilling platforms in Norway and the United Kingdom. Well Services include tubular running services, well intervention services and drilling tool rental. Well Services endeavors to develop new technology within the industry. The Company delivers the safest services using radio-controlled, remotely operated technology and a new range of handling tools. It also offers engineering services for ventilation and indoor environments, including air conditioning, refrigerants and heat pumps.