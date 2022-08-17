Log in
    OTL   BMG6716L1081

ODFJELL TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(OTL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-17 am EDT
23.54 NOK   -2.79%
Odfjell Technology : Presentation of second quarter 2022 results

08/17/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
Investor - Press release Presentation of second quarter 2022 results

Odfjell SE will release its second quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 20:00 CET.

The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and at Odfjell.com. The following day, the company will present the results in a live webcast at 09:00 CET, followed by a Q&A. The presentation will be held in English.

Go to webcast

Contact

Bjørn Kristian Røed, VP Corporate Analysis & IR
Tel: +47 40 91 98 68
E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com

Disclaimer

Odfjell Technology Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 18:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
