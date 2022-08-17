Odfjell Technology : Presentation of second quarter 2022 results

The results will be published on Oslo Stock Exchange at newsweb.no and at Odfjell.com. The following day, the company will present the results in a live webcast at 09:00 CET, followed by a Q&A. The presentation will be held in English.

Go to webcast

Bjørn Kristian Røed, VP Corporate Analysis & IR

Tel: +47 40 91 98 68

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com