Odfjell Technology : SE 2Q22 Presentation

By CEO Harald Fotland & CFO Terje Iversen | August 18, 2022
Agenda
Highlights
Financials
Operational review & Strategy
Prospects & Market update
Highlights
The chemical tanker market continued to strengthen into the second quarter and Odfjell Tankers reports its strongest quarterly results in 15 years
Timecharter earnings in Odfjell Tankers of USD 160 mill, an increase of USD 24 mill from USD 136 mill 1Q22
Net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 2 mill compared to USD 3 mill 1Q22
EBIT of USD 53 mill compared to USD 27 mill 1Q22
Net result of USD 30 mill compared to USD 11 mill 1Q22
COA rate renewals were up 14% on average during the quarter
One vessel sold for recycling resulting in a USD 4 mill equity gain and a positive cash effect of USD 8 mill
Sale of shareholding in Odfjell Terminals (Tianjin) Co Ltd with no P&L or balance sheet impact for Odfjell SE
Pool operations will be reduced during 2H22 but with limited impact on our earnings potential
Dividend of USD 0.23 per share approved by the Board based on adjusted 1H22 results
KEY FIGURES, USD MILLION
(USD mill, unaudited)
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q21
2Q22
YTD22
Timecharter earnings
125.0
135.9
135.6
159.9
123.4
295.4
Total opex, TC, G&A
(68.1)
(61.2)
(71.5)
(71.8)
(67.3)
(143.5)
Net result from JV's
1.1
2.6
3.3
1.5
0.5
4.8
EBITDA
58.2
77.3
67.4
89.5
56.6
156.9
EBIT
(6.8)
35.3
26.7
52.8
11.1
79.4
Net financial items
(17.6)
(19.3)
(15.3)
(21.4)
(18.3)
(36.7)
Net result
(25.3)
15.4
11.1
30.0
(7.8)
41.1
EPS*
(0.32)
0.20
0.14
0.38
(0.10)
0.52
ROE**
(7.7%)
7.5%
4.9%
20.3%
(6.4%)
13.3%
ROCE**
1.6%
5.9%
5.3%
10.8%
2.1%
8.2%
Based on 79.0 million outstanding shares
Ratios are annualised
"The chemical tanker market strengthened considerably into the second quarter and Odfjell capitalized on this strength.We are pleased to announce the first semi-annual dividend based on our new dividend policy.At the same time we accelerated our deleveraging with additional debt repayments.Despite typically seasonally softer summer market, we expect to report continued strong results with timecharter earnings in 3Q to be in line with 2Q''.
Harald Fotland, CEO Odfjell SE
3
Agenda
Highlights
Financials
Operational review & Strategy
Prospects & Market update
Income statement - Odfjell Group
KEY QUARTERLY DEVIATIONS:
TCE of USD 160 mill, a growth of USD 24 mill from 1Q22
Strong TCE growth throughout the quarter despite fewer revenue days and one vessel sold for recycling with a USD 1.8 mill reduction impact on TCE
Contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 1.5 mill. Underlying results were stable as 1Q22 was positively impacted by USD 2.5 mill of insurance proceeds. Another USD 5 mill of insurance proceed gains to be booked in 3Q22
Higher G&A expenses driven by closure of one office and other general provisions
EBIT of USD 53 mill compared to USD 27 mill in 1Q22
The increase was mainly related to the USD 24 mill growth in net timecharter earnings and an additional capital gain of USD 4 mill from recycling of one vessel
Net result of USD 30 mill compared to USD 11 mill in 1Q22 with USD 3.9 mill in capital gain and USD 3.5 mill of other financial items classified as one-offs
5
USD MILLION
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
Net Timecharter Earnings (TCE)
135.9
135.6
A 159.9
TC expenses
(7.5)
(7.1)
(5.5)
Operating expenses
(47.7)
(45.8)
B
(45.9)
Share of net result from associates and JV
2.6
3.3
1.5
C
General and administrative expenses
(12.2)
(18.0)
(19.3)
Other operating income (expense)
6.2
(0.6)
(1.1)
EBITDA
77.3
67.4
89.5
Depreciation
(43.6)
(40.7)
(40.6)
Capital gain (loss)
1.7
-
D
3.9
EBIT
35.3
26.7
52.8
Net interest expenses
(17.3)
(18.3)
(17.9)
Other financial items
(2.0)
3.0
(3.5)
Taxes
(0.6)
(0.3)
(1.4)
Net results
15.4
11.1
E
30.0
EPS
0.20
0.14
0.38
Commercial revenue days (exc. external pool vsls)
6,506
6,062
5,877
Off-hire days
356
295
261
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Odfjell Technology Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 18:43:04 UTC.