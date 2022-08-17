Log in
    OTL   BMG6716L1081

ODFJELL TECHNOLOGY LTD.

(OTL)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-08-17 am EDT
23.54 NOK   -2.79%
02:44pODFJELL TECHNOLOGY : SE 2Q22 Presentation
PU
02:24pODFJELL TECHNOLOGY : Presentation of second quarter 2022 results
PU
08/15Odfjell Technology Ltd. - Q2 2022 earnings announcement date and conference call details
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Odfjell Technology : SE 2Q22 Presentation

08/17/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
Second quarter/first half presentation 2022

By CEO Harald Fotland & CFO Terje Iversen | August 18, 2022

Agenda

  • Highlights
  • Financials
  • Operational review & Strategy
  • Prospects & Market update

Highlights

The chemical tanker market continued to strengthen into the second quarter and Odfjell Tankers reports its strongest quarterly results in 15 years

  • Timecharter earnings in Odfjell Tankers of USD 160 mill, an increase of USD 24 mill from USD 136 mill 1Q22
  • Net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 2 mill compared to USD 3 mill 1Q22
  • EBIT of USD 53 mill compared to USD 27 mill 1Q22
  • Net result of USD 30 mill compared to USD 11 mill 1Q22
  • COA rate renewals were up 14% on average during the quarter
  • One vessel sold for recycling resulting in a USD 4 mill equity gain and a positive cash effect of USD 8 mill
  • Sale of shareholding in Odfjell Terminals (Tianjin) Co Ltd with no P&L or balance sheet impact for Odfjell SE
  • Pool operations will be reduced during 2H22 but with limited impact on our earnings potential
  • Dividend of USD 0.23 per share approved by the Board based on adjusted 1H22 results

KEY FIGURES, USD MILLION

(USD mill, unaudited)

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q21

2Q22

YTD22

Timecharter earnings

125.0

135.9

135.6

159.9

123.4

295.4

Total opex, TC, G&A

(68.1)

(61.2)

(71.5)

(71.8)

(67.3)

(143.5)

Net result from JV's

1.1

2.6

3.3

1.5

0.5

4.8

EBITDA

58.2

77.3

67.4

89.5

56.6

156.9

EBIT

(6.8)

35.3

26.7

52.8

11.1

79.4

Net financial items

(17.6)

(19.3)

(15.3)

(21.4)

(18.3)

(36.7)

Net result

(25.3)

15.4

11.1

30.0

(7.8)

41.1

EPS*

(0.32)

0.20

0.14

0.38

(0.10)

0.52

ROE**

(7.7%)

7.5%

4.9%

20.3%

(6.4%)

13.3%

ROCE**

1.6%

5.9%

5.3%

10.8%

2.1%

8.2%

  • Based on 79.0 million outstanding shares
  • Ratios are annualised

"The chemical tanker market strengthened considerably into the second quarter and Odfjell capitalized on this strength.We are pleased to announce the first semi-annual dividend based on our new dividend policy.At the same time we accelerated our deleveraging with additional debt repayments.Despite typically seasonally softer summer market, we expect to report continued strong results with timecharter earnings in 3Q to be in line with 2Q''.

Harald Fotland, CEO Odfjell SE

3

Agenda

  • Highlights
  • Financials
  • Operational review & Strategy
  • Prospects & Market update

Income statement - Odfjell Group

KEY QUARTERLY DEVIATIONS:

  1. TCE of USD 160 mill, a growth of USD 24 mill from 1Q22
    • Strong TCE growth throughout the quarter despite fewer revenue days and one vessel sold for recycling with a USD 1.8 mill reduction impact on TCE
  3. Contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 1.5 mill. Underlying results were stable as 1Q22 was positively impacted by USD 2.5 mill of insurance proceeds. Another USD 5 mill of insurance proceed gains to be booked in 3Q22
  4. Higher G&A expenses driven by closure of one office and other general provisions
  5. EBIT of USD 53 mill compared to USD 27 mill in 1Q22
    • The increase was mainly related to the USD 24 mill growth in net timecharter earnings and an additional capital gain of USD 4 mill from recycling of one vessel
  7. Net result of USD 30 mill compared to USD 11 mill in 1Q22 with USD 3.9 mill in capital gain and USD 3.5 mill of other financial items classified as one-offs

5

USD MILLION

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

Net Timecharter Earnings (TCE)

135.9

135.6

A 159.9

TC expenses

(7.5)

(7.1)

(5.5)

Operating expenses

(47.7)

(45.8)

B

(45.9)

Share of net result from associates and JV

2.6

3.3

1.5

C

General and administrative expenses

(12.2)

(18.0)

(19.3)

Other operating income (expense)

6.2

(0.6)

(1.1)

EBITDA

77.3

67.4

89.5

Depreciation

(43.6)

(40.7)

(40.6)

Capital gain (loss)

1.7

-

D

3.9

EBIT

35.3

26.7

52.8

Net interest expenses

(17.3)

(18.3)

(17.9)

Other financial items

(2.0)

3.0

(3.5)

Taxes

(0.6)

(0.3)

(1.4)

Net results

15.4

11.1

E

30.0

EPS

0.20

0.14

0.38

Commercial revenue days (exc. external pool vsls)

6,506

6,062

5,877

Off-hire days

356

295

261

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Odfjell Technology Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 18:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
