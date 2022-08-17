Odfjell Technology : SE 2Q22 Presentation

The chemical tanker market continued to strengthen into the second quarter and Odfjell Tankers reports its strongest quarterly results in 15 years

KEY FIGURES, USD MILLION

(USD mill, unaudited) 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q21 2Q22 YTD22 Timecharter earnings 125.0 135.9 135.6 159.9 123.4 295.4 Total opex, TC, G&A (68.1) (61.2) (71.5) (71.8) (67.3) (143.5) Net result from JV's 1.1 2.6 3.3 1.5 0.5 4.8 EBITDA 58.2 77.3 67.4 89.5 56.6 156.9 EBIT (6.8) 35.3 26.7 52.8 11.1 79.4 Net financial items (17.6) (19.3) (15.3) (21.4) (18.3) (36.7) Net result (25.3) 15.4 11.1 30.0 (7.8) 41.1 EPS* (0.32) 0.20 0.14 0.38 (0.10) 0.52 ROE** (7.7%) 7.5% 4.9% 20.3% (6.4%) 13.3% ROCE** 1.6% 5.9% 5.3% 10.8% 2.1% 8.2%

Based on 79.0 million outstanding shares

Ratios are annualised

"The chemical tanker market strengthened considerably into the second quarter and Odfjell capitalized on this strength.We are pleased to announce the first semi-annual dividend based on our new dividend policy.At the same time we accelerated our deleveraging with additional debt repayments.Despite typically seasonally softer summer market, we expect to report continued strong results with timecharter earnings in 3Q to be in line with 2Q''.

Harald Fotland, CEO Odfjell SE