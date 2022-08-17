Odfjell Technology : SE 2Q22 Report

Profit & Loss

In 2Q22, the Company reported timecharter earnings of USD 160 mill, an increase of USD 24 mill compared to 1Q22. The improved TCE reflects a strong market across all trades with a significantly improved supply/ demand balance for the chemical tanker market.

EBIT was USD 53 mill compared to USD 35 mill in 1Q22. Operating expenses remained stable while G&A increased slightly compared to 1Q22 due to a non-recurring cost related to closure of an office. We did a smaller provision related to one of our previously owned gas vessels classified as other operating expenses. Net result in Odfjell Terminals were stable when adjusting for a non-recurring insurance proceed of USD 2.5 mill in 1Q22. One vessel was sold for recycling resulting in a capital gain of USD 4 mill and a positive cash effect of USD 8 mill.

Net result was USD 30 mill compared to USD 11 mill in 1Q22. Excluding one-offs related to capital gains and other financials, net result was USD 30 mill compared to USD 6 mill previous quarter.

TCE per day was USD 27,203 in 2Q22 compared to cash break-even per day of USD 22,291. Projected break-even for 2022 is USD 22,095 per day.