Odfjell Technology : SE 2Q22 Report

The chemical tanker market continued to strengthen into the second quarter and Odfjell Tankers reports its strongest quarterly results in 15 years
Timecharter earnings in Odfjell Tankers of USD 160 mill, an increase of USD 24 mill from USD 136 mill 1Q22
Net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 2 mill compared to USD 3 mill 1Q22
EBIT of USD 53 mill compared to USD 27 mill 1Q22
Net result of USD 30 mill compared to USD 11 mill 1Q22
COA rate renewals were up 14% on average during the quarter
One vessel sold for recycling resulting in a USD 4 mill equity gain and a positive cash effect of USD 8 mill
Sale of shareholding in Odfjell Terminals (Tianjin) Co Ltd with no P&L or balance sheet impact for Odfjell SE
Pool operations will be reduced during 2H22 but with limited impact on our earnings potential
Dividend of USD 0.23 per share approved by the Board based on adjusted 1H22 results
Key figures, USD mill
(USD mill, unaudited)
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
2Q21
YTD22
Timecharter earnings
125.0
135.9
135.6
159.9
123.4
295.4
Total opex, TC, G&A
(68.1)
(61.2)
(71.5)
(71.8)
(67.3)
(143.5)
Net result from JV's
1.1
2.6
3.3
1.5
0.5
4.8
EBITDA
58.2
77.3
67.4
89.5
56.6
156.9
EBIT
(6.8)
35.3
26.7
52.8
11.1
79.4
Net financial items
(17.6)
(19.3)
(15.3)
(21.4)
(18.3)
(36.7)
Net result
(25.3)
15.4
11.1
30.0
(7.8)
41.1
EPS*
(0.32)
0.20
0.14
0.38
(0.10)
0.52
ROE**
(7.7%)
7.5%
4.9%
20.3%
(6.4%)
13.3%
ROCE**
1.6%
5.9%
5.3%
10.8%
2.1%
8.2%
Based on 79.0 million outstanding shares ** Ratios are annualized
"The chemical tanker market strengthened considerably into the second quarter and Odfjell capitalized on this strength. We are pleased to announce the first semi-annual dividend based on our new dividend policy. At the same time we accelerated our deleveraging with additional debt repayments. Despite typically seasonally softer summer market, we expect to report continued strong results with timecharter earnings in 3Q to be in line with 2Q".
Harald Fotland, CEO Odfjell SE
Result development
2Q22 Odfjell Group
Profit & Loss
In 2Q22, the Company reported timecharter earnings of USD 160 mill, an increase of USD 24 mill compared to 1Q22. The improved TCE reflects a strong market across all trades with a significantly improved supply/ demand balance for the chemical tanker market.
EBIT was USD 53 mill compared to USD 35 mill in 1Q22. Operating expenses remained stable while G&A increased slightly compared to 1Q22 due to a non-recurring cost related to closure of an office. We did a smaller provision related to one of our previously owned gas vessels classified as other operating expenses. Net result in Odfjell Terminals were stable when adjusting for a non-recurring insurance proceed of USD 2.5 mill in 1Q22. One vessel was sold for recycling resulting in a capital gain of USD 4 mill and a positive cash effect of USD 8 mill.
Net result was USD 30 mill compared to USD 11 mill in 1Q22. Excluding one-offs related to capital gains and other financials, net result was USD 30 mill compared to USD 6 mill previous quarter.
TCE per day was USD 27,203 in 2Q22 compared to cash break-even per day of USD 22,291. Projected break-even for 2022 is USD 22,095 per day.
2Q22
24.3
1.6
4.0
EBIT
(0.1)
(0.6)
52.8
(1.8)
(1.3)
versus
1Q22
26.7
EBIT
(USDm)
1Q22
TCE
TC Exp. Opex JV Net
G&A Depreciation Other
2Q22
result
&
operating
impairment income
Balance sheet & Cash flow
Odfjell's cash balance end 2Q22 was USD 95 mill, with total available liquidity of USD 142 mill including undrawn loan facilities. This cash amount includes USD 27 mill settled to our former Terminals partner stemming from deferred sales proceeds and the unwinding of Odfjell Terminals (China).
The stronger result has given us the opportunity to refinance and accelerate debt reductions in line with our financial strategy. We refinanced and drew down USD 32 mill of new mortgage loans, but also repaid USD 39 mill related to a maturing bond and two vessel loans totaling USD 14 mill. Through these refinancing efforts, we will reduce annual interest expenses by USD 2.5 mill, equivalent to a reduction of USD 200 per day in our break-even levels. Including scheduled amortizations, total debt reductions in 2Q22 amounted to USD 40 mill.
Dividend
In line with our dividend policy to distribute 50% of adjusted net results to shareholders, the board declared a dividend of USD 0.23 per share for 1H22. The shares will trade ex-dividend 19 August.
Key figures (USD mill)
31.12.21
31.03.22
30.06.22
30.06.21
Cash and available-for-sale investments
89.1
79.0
109.6
56.9
Interest bearing debt
1,138.1
1,098.4
1,033.9
1,198.8
Debt, right of use assets
233.3
218.2
202.2
259.7
Net debt
1,282.3
1,237.6
1,126.5
1,401.5
Available drawing facilities
35.6
61.6
47.5
53.8
Total equity
548.6
579.1
597.3
562.5
Equity ratio
26.5%
28.2%
29.2%
25.9%
Equity ratio in covenants (IFRS 16 Adj.)
29.8%
31.6%
32.9%
29.4%
Chemical Tankers
2Q22 Odfjell Group
Chemical tanker rates improved across all regions to levels not seen since 2007. The strength is mainly driven by reduced tonnage supply involving reduced competition from swing tonnage, reduced speed to tackle high bunker costs, and supply imbalances between the eastern and western hemisphere. The recovery in demand following the pandemic continued, and record chemical producer margins stimulated chemical trade even further.
Total volumes lifted increased despite redelivery of coated pool vessels. COA nominations were stable at 50% and we have seen charterers opting for increased volume nominations in their contracts, in light of the stronger market. Average COA rate renewal increased by 14% in 2Q22 and we renewed 13% of our COA portfolio during the quarter. We see high demand from charterers to enter into COAs and available space for COAs is limited. This should support continued strong momentum for COA rate renewal increases including other contractual improvements into 2H22.
Chemical volumes lifted increased by 4% compared to the previous quarter, while its share of the cargo-mix decreased at the expense of a higher share of CPP. The stronger CPP market has increased cargo flexibility and improved the overall utilization and earnings across our fleet by positively impacting our backhaul trades.
Key result drivers
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
TCE/day*
20,143
19,654
20,868
22,368
27,206
Average annual break-even (2021 estimate)
21,192
21,192
21,192
22,095
22,095
Total volumes carried (Million tonnes)
4,2
4,1
4,4
4,3
4,6
-
Volumes Odfjell vessels
3,3
3,2
3,3
3,3
3,5
- Volumes external pool vessels
1,0
0,9
1,1
1,0
1,1
-
COA volumes
2,1
2,1
2,4
2,1
2,3
Total calendar revenue days
8,391
8,543
8,735
8,259
7,878
Commercial revenue days
7,908
8,056
8,379
7,965
7,617
Commercial revenue days - external pools
1,747
1,695
1,873
1,903
1,740
Off-hire days
579
517
356
295
261
Fleet (number of vsls/Mdwt)
92/3.4
93/3.4
93/3.4
89/3.3
80/3.0
Commercial revenue days declined during the quarter due to redelivery of vessels. We had less off-hire in 2Q22, with 261 off-hire days compared to 295 off-hire days in 1Q22.
The MR pool has been discontinued as external vessels have been sold to new owners during the quarter. Four vessels operating in our CP25 pool will also be redelivered in 2H22. Our pool operations will be reduced further during 2H22 when the Handy and CP40 pools will be closed. This will reduce our fleet by 14 vessels during 2H22 but will have limited impact on our earnings.
The first of four 25,000 dwt stainless steel timecharter newbuildings to enter our fleet will be delivered late September with the remaining vessels being delivered at intervals of three months thereafter. Timecharter rates were secured at an attractive stage of the cycle.
We have zero committed newbuilding capex. Future capex end 2Q22 only includes drydocking and investments related to energy efficiency initiatives in our fleet.
ODFIX vs Clarksons Chemical tanker spot earnings index
180
Odfix index
+20.7%
160
Odfix average 2008 -2022
140
120
100
80
Chemical tanker spot earnings index (midcycle = 100)
+8.0%
60
Source: Clarksons Platou
2010
2013
2016
2019
2022
Tank Terminals
2Q22 Odfjell Group
Market development
All terminals managed by Odfjell continued to maintain safe and continuous operations during 2Q22.
Our terminals in the US and Europe continued to operate well also in 2Q22, with an average commercial occupancy of nearly 100% and high activity levels, owing to a solid demand for storage capacity. We anticipate the strong storage demand in the US and Europe to continue throughout the year.
In Asia, our terminal in Ulsan experienced a modest reduction in average commercial occupancy rates compared to previous quarter. Despite a reduction in occupancy, activity levels remained healthy.
The average commercial occupancy for the terminal portfolio ended at 96.6% in 2Q22, in line with the previous quarter.
On June 23rd, Odfjell Terminals Asia Pte Ltd completed the sale of its 49.0% shareholding of Odfjell Terminals (Tianjin) Co Ltd. This also entails Lindsay Goldberg's complete exit from the Odfjell Terminals structure. The transaction will have very limited P&L and Balance Sheet impact for Odfjell Terminals.
Revenues for the terminal portfolio were reduced by approximately USD
2.1 million in 2Q22 as compared to 1Q22. Excluding one-offs related to insurance proceeds received at our Houston Terminal in 1Q22, the quarter-on-quarter variance in revenues is positive by approx. USD 0.4 million. In 3Q22, Odfjell will book a USD 5 mill gain related to insurance proceeds from the fire that occurred in late 2020.
Capital expenditure & expansions
At NNOAT, Tankpit-T was officially opened on the 2nd of June. All seven tanks of the new 35,000 cbm stainless steel tankpit have already been rented out. For Tankpit-U, site works have commenced for the 36,000 cbm tankpit comprising six carbon steel tanks.
At Odfjell Terminals Houston, the construction of Bay 13 continues according to plan. Once operational (estimated by the end of 4Q23), the tank bay will comprise six carbon steel and three stainless steel tanks with a total capacity of more than 32,000 cbm.
All capex will be funded locally in the respective JVs.
Odfjell Terminals key figures (Odfjell share)
YTD21
FY21
1Q22
2Q22
YTD22
Gross revenues
34.5
65.6
21.2
19.2
40.4
Odfjell Terminals US EBITDA
9.4
22.4
8.1
6.5
14.6
Odfjell Terminals Asia EBITDA
2.5
4.8
1.4
1.1
2.5
Noord Natie Odfjell EBITDA
3.2
6.1
1.5
1.5
3.0
Total Odfjell Terminals EBITDA*
14.7
32.9
9.4
8.5
17.9
EBIT
2.6
9.2
3.6
2.7
6.3
Net financials
(2.8)
(3.9)
(1.0)
(1.0)
(2.0)
Net results
0.2
3.8
1.8
1.0
2.8
Cash flow from operations
0.8
19.8
7.9
7.4
15.3
Cash flow from investments
(15.3)
(29.3)
(5.2)
(3.1)
(8.3)
Cash flow from financing
7.3
5.3
0.7
7.7
8.4
Net debt
116.8
112.5
112.1
93.6
93.6
Commercial average occupancy rate (%)
94.8
95.2
96.7
96.6
96.6
Commercial available capacity (1,000 cbm)
1,143
1,146
1,148
1,183
1,183
*Including corporate items
