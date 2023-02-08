Odfjell Technology : SE 4Q22 Presentation

Several years of continuous focus on improved cost, efficiency, and quality has positioned us to fully utilize the improving markets

KEY FIGURES, USD MILLION

USD million, unaudited 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 4Q21 YTD22 Timecharter earnings 135.6 159.9 171.3 186.5 135.9 653.1 Total opex, TC, G&A (71.5) (71.8) (67.2) (73.8) (61.2) (284.5) Net result from JV's 3.3 1.5 7.6 0.2 2.6 12.7 EBITDA 67.4 89.5 111.6 112.8 77.3 381.3 EBIT 26.7 52.8 71.1 73.4 35.3 223.9 Net financial items (15.3) (21.4) (20.4) (22.0) (19.3) (79.2) Net result 11.1 30.0 50.2 50.4 15.4 141.6 EPS* 0.14 0.38 0.64 0.64 0.20 1.79 ROE** 4.9% 20.3% 33.5% 30.2% 7.5% 22.7% ROCE** 5.3% 10.8% 14.7% 16.4% 5.9% 12.2%

Based on 79.0 million outstanding shares

Ratios are annualized

"The fourth quarter rounded off a strong 2022 for Odfjell. We are pleased to report a healthy cash flow, a strengthened balance sheet and another round of dividends to our shareholders. A somewhat slow start in the spot market, countered by improved terms in our COA portfolio, should translate into TCE results in 1Q23 in line with or slightly below 4Q22."

Harald Fotland, CEO Odfjell SE