Odfjell Technology : SE 4Q22 Report

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields First quarter report 2022 Quarterly ReportMay|4,Fourth2022 quarter/ preliminary full-year 2022 February 8, 2023 4Q22 Odfjell Group Quarterly report, fourth quarter/preliminary full-year 2022 Highlights - 4Q22 Key figures, USD mill • The firm chemical tanker market seen in 3Q22 continued through the (USD mill, unaudited) 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 4Q21 FY22 fourth quarter, concluding a financially strong year for Odfjell Time charter earnings 135.6 159.9 171.3 186.5 135.9 653.1 • Time charter earnings in Odfjell Tankers increased to USD 187 mill, up Total opex, TC, G&A (71.5) (71.8) (67.2) (73.8) (61.2) (284.5) Net result from JV's 3.3 1.5 7.6 0.2 2.6 12.7 from USD 171 mill in 3Q22 EBITDA 67.4 89.5 111.6 112.8 77.3 381.3 • EBIT of USD 73 mill compared to USD 71 mill in 3Q22 EBIT 26.7 52.8 71.1 73.4 35.3 223.9 Net financial items (15.3) (21.4) (20.4) (22.0) (19.3) (79.2) • Net result of USD 50 mill, same as previous quarter. Net result adjusted Net result 11.1 30.0 50.2 50.4 15.4 141.6 EPS* 0.14 0.38 0.64 0.64 0.20 1.79 for one-off items was USD 50 mill compared to USD 46 mill in 3Q22 ROE** 4.9% 20.3% 33.5% 30.2% 7.5% 22.7% • COA rate renewals were up 26% on average ROCE** 5.3% 10.8% 14.7% 16.4% 5.9% 12.2% * Based on 79.0 million outstanding shares • Net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals of USD 0.2 mill compared ** Ratios are annualized to USD 8 mill in 3Q22 which included insurance proceeds • Refinanced five vessels at attractive terms in 4Q22, reducing break-even for the respective vessels by approximately USD 3,100 per day • The Board approved dividend of USD 0,61 per share based on adjusted "The fourth quarter rounded off a strong 2022 for Odfjell. We are 2H22 results pleased to report a healthy cash flow, a strengthened balance Highlights - FY2022 sheet and another round of dividends to our shareholders. A • Net result of USD 142 mill mainly driven by firming markets somewhat slow start in the spot market, countered by improved terms in our COA portfolio, should translate into TCE results in • Safety, environmental and operational performance well within targets " 1Q23 in line with or slightly below 4Q22. • Several years of continuous focus on improved cost, efficiency, and Harald Fotland, CEO Odfjell SE quality has positioned us to fully utilize the improving markets • Total dividend FY2022 of USD 66 mill1 Not including dividend paid in 2Q22 related to FY2021 performance | Page Result development 4Q22 Odfjell Group Profit & Loss In 4Q22, Odfjell reported time charter earnings of USD 187 mill, an increase of USD 15 mill compared to 3Q22. The improved TCE reflects a continued strong market across all our trades, as the supply/demand balance in the chemical tanker market supported healthy freight rates. EBIT was USD 73 mill compared to USD 71 mill in 3Q22. Operating expenses and G&A increased in 4Q22 mainly due to extraordinary year- end bonus payments to both seafarers and shore employees. After adjusting for non-recurring insurance proceeds in 3Q22, net result in Odfjell Terminals declined marginally compared to previous quarter. Net result was USD 50 mill compared to USD 50 mill in 3Q22. Excluding one-offs related to capital gains and other financials, net result after extraordinary items was USD 50 mill compared to USD 46 mill previous quarter. TCE per day was USD 31,733 in 4Q22 compared to cash break-even per day of USD 23,822. Break-even for the whole year of 2022 was USD 22,598 per day, and we expect 2023 to be at the same level. Balance sheet & Cash flow Odfjell's cash balance end 4Q22 was USD 118 mill and undrawn commitments on long-term bank facilities was USD 68 mill, bringing our total available liquidity to USD 186 mill at year end 2022. 4Q22 was another strong cash generating quarter for Odfjell with USD 88 mill in cash flow from operations, before investments and financing. The strong results and cash flow enable us to continue to refinance and accelerate debt reductions in line with our financial strategy. During the fourth quarter, we made an extraordinary debt repayment of USD 15 mill on a revolving credit facility and refinanced five vessels with lower leverage total USD 10 mill. The refinancing attracted strong interest from banks and was placed at attractive margins and profile, reducing cash break- even for the respective vessels by approximately USD 3,100 per day. Scheduled installments totaled USD 20 mill for the quarter, bringing our total nominal interest-bearing debt to USD 998 mill1 at year end, equivalent to 3.2x EBITDA. 40% of total interest-bearing debt is sustainability-linked. Dividend In line with our dividend policy to distribute 50% of adjusted net profit to shareholders, the Board has declared a dividend of USD 0.61 per share for 2H22, amounting to USD 48 mill and contributing to a total dividend for the year of USD 66 mill3. The shares will trade ex-dividend on 10 February. 4Q22 EBIT versus 3Q22 EBIT (USDm) 15.2 0.2 Key figures (USD mill) 31.12.21 30.06.22 30.09.22 31.12.22 71.1 (3.7) 1.1 Cash and available-for-sale investments 89.1 109.6 112.7 130.6 Interest bearing debt2 1,138.1 1,033.9 986.5 957.2 (7.4) (3.1) 73.4 Debt, right of use assets 233.3 202.2 208.0 220.0 Net debt 1,282.3 1,126.5 1,081.8 1,046.5 Available drawing facilities 35.6 61.6 57.5 67.9 Total equity 548.6 597.3 630.5 697.2 Equity ratio 26.5% 29.2% 31.7% 34.7% 3Q22 TCE TC Exp. Opex JV Net G&A Depreciation 4Q22 Equity ratio in covenants (IFRS 16 Adj.) 29.8% 32.9% 35.8% 39.4% result & impairment 1 Excluding debts and adjustments related to right of use of assets 3 | Page 2 Excluding debts and adjustments related to right of use of assets, negative value derivatives USD bond, and capitalized transaction expenses 3 Not including dividend paid in 2Q22 related to FY2021 performance Chemical Tankers 4Q22 Odfjell Group Rounding off a year of firming freight rates, chemical tanker rates remained strong across all major trade routes in 4Q22. Swing tonnage in our market was at low levels due to high margins in the CPP trades. This contributed to the tight chemical tanker supply. While decreasing slightly through the fourth quarter, demand has remained at healthy levels, supported by increased volumes of products being transported over longer distances. Chempool 40 and the pools of coated vessels were terminated in 3Q22. Total volumes lifted therefore decreased in 4Q22. Lifted volume per commercial revenue day improved, indicating efficient operations and healthy utilization of our vessels. COA nominations were at 46% of total lifted volumes. Average COA rate renewal increased by 26% in 4Q22. Charterers' interest in COAs remain high while available COA space is limited. We therefore experience promising negotiations both on rates and contract terms. A substantial number of our contracts are subject for full renegotiation in 2023 and present market momentum is expected to favor our position. Commercial revenue days declined during the quarter due to the pool vessels redelivered in 3Q22 and early in 4Q22. There was less off-hire in 4Q22, with 216 off-hire days compared to 234 in 3Q22. ODFIX vs Clarksons Chemical tanker spot earnings index 200 Odfix index +5.8% 180 Odfix average 2008 -2022 Our product mix has remained relatively stable the last quarters, with approximately 80% chemicals, 7-10% CPP and 3-4% vegoils. The remaining volume composes a mix of categories. Re-delivery of coated pool vessels led to a decrease of CPP in the third quarter, but has since rebounded somewhat as we have been able to utilize the strong spot market in our backhauls. We shall protect and strengthen our leading market position. Our sole focus is on deep sea transportation and our fleet is modern, fuel efficient and mainly stainless steel. This gives us flexibility to time the market in our pursuit for growth. We took delivery of one time charter vessel in 4Q22, with six more of these 25,000 dwt stainless steel vessels to be delivered 2023-2025. Planned future capex end 4Q22 only include drydocking and further investments in energy-saving devices. Key result drivers 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 TCE/day* 20,868 22,368 27,206 29,612 31,733 12-month average cash break-even 21,192 21,149 21,462 21,686 22,598 Total volumes carried (Million tonnes) 4,4 4,3 4,6 4,3 4,0 - Volumes Odfjell vessels 3,3 3,3 3,5 3,7 3,8 - Volumes external pool vessels 1,1 1,0 1,1 0,5 0,2 160 140 120 100 +12.0% - COA volumes 2,4 2,1 2,3 2,1 1,9 Total calendar revenue days 8,735 8,259 7,878 7,291 6,521 Commercial revenue days 8,379 7,965 7,617 7,057 6,305 Commercial revenue days - external pools 1,873 1,903 1,740 1,272 427 80 Chemical tanker spot earnings index (midcycle = 100) Off-hire days 356 295 261 234 216 60 Source: Clarksons Platou Fleet (number of vsls/Mdwt) 93/3.4 89/3.3 80/3.0 72/2.6 69/2.5 2010 2013 2016 2019 2022 4 | Page Tank Terminals 4Q22 Odfjell Group Recent developments All terminals maintained safe operations through 4Q22. Our terminals in Antwerp and Charleston ended the quarter with an average commercial occupancy rate of 100 percent, while our terminals in Houston and Ulsan experienced a modest quarter-on-quarter reduction. The average commercial occupancy rate for the portfolio ended at 96.1% in 4Q22, slightly below 3Q22 (97.5%). In December 2022, an arctic blast gripped much of the US causing a period with sub-zero temperatures leading to a brief period of business interruptions. Our terminals swiftly resumed operations, but despite being well prepared, the freeze had a negative impact on the activity levels. We experienced a moderate reduction in activity levels in 4Q22 compared to the previous quarter, some of which likely is attributed to producers anticipating a potential slowdown of demand in 2023. Comparing 4Q22 to 3Q22, EBITDA declined by approximately USD 5.7 mill. This is mainly due to insurance proceeds received in 3Q22. Adjusted for corporate, non-recurring items and timing of depreciations, the Net Income of the underlying business was marginally weaker in 4Q22 compared to 3Q22. 2022 operations All in all, 2022 was a strong year with continued high occupancy and robust activity levels, particularly in the first three quarters of the year. The portfolio's average commercial occupancy reached 96.7% in 2022, up from 95.2% in 2021, in part helped by the US and European terminals maintaining occupancy at or close to 100 percent. Comparing 2022 to 2021, EBITDA increased by approximately USD 6.9 mill. The performance of the underlying business in 2022, adjusted for corporate items and non-recurring items, came out USD 2.6 mill higher than 2021. Outlook for 2023 We expect commercial occupancy rates for the portfolio to remain resilient in 2023. With regards to the activity levels, we are less firm due to the continued uncertainty introduced by macroeconomic and geopolitical risk factors. Capital expenditure & expansions At Noord Natie Odfjell Antwerp Terminal, Tankpit-U is progressing according to plan to be operational 4Q23. The new tankpit will consist of six tanks with a total capacity of 36,000 cbm. At Odfjell Terminals Houston, the construction of Bay 13 is on schedule and tank construction is ongoing. Once operational (est. end 4Q23), the tank bay will consist of six carbon steel and three stainless steel tanks with a total capacity of more than 32,000 cbm. All CAPEX is funded locally in the respective JVs. Odfjell Terminals key figures 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 4Q21 FY22 FY21 (Odfjell share) Gross revenues 21.2 19.2 24.8 19.0 19.9 84.1 65.6 Odfjell Terminals US EBITDA 8.1 6.5 11.9 5.7 7.4 32.2 22.4 Odfjell Terminals Asia EBITDA 1.4 1.1 1.1 0.9 1.3 4.5 4.8 Noord Natie Odfjell EBITDA 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.6 1.4 6.1 6.1 Total Odfjell Terminals EBITDA* 9.4 8.5 13.8 8.1 10.3 39.8 32.9 EBIT 3.6 2.7 8.0 0.9 4.3 15.2 9.2 Net financials (1.0) (1.0) (0.9) (0.7) (1.0) (3.6) (3.9) Net results 1.8 1.0 5.7 0.2 2.7 8.7 3.8 Cash flow from operations 7.9 7.4 4.2 10.0 13.3 29.5 19.8 Cash flow from investments (5.2) (3.1) (29.4) (9.0) (8.6) (46.7) (29.3) Cash flow from financing 0.7 7.7 (8.7) 1.1 (0.1) 0.8 5.3 Net debt 112.1 93.6 97.2 96.2 112.5 96.2 112.5 Commercial average occupancy rate (%) 96.7 96.6 97.5 96.1 96.1 96.7 95.2 Commercial available capacity (1,000 1,148 1,183 1,176 1,188 1,146 1,188 1,146 cbm) *Including corporate items 5 | Page This is an excerpt of the original content. 