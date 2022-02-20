Log in
    ODIN   EGS67181C015

ODIN INVESTMENTS (S.A.E)

(ODIN)
  Report
News 
Summary

ODIN Investments E : (ODIN.CA) Reports Its Standalone Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2021

02/20/2022 | 03:11am EST
ODIN Investments (ODIN.CA) Reports Its Standalone Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2021
20/02/2022
Company Name: ODIN Investments
ISIN Code: EGS67181C015
Currency: Egyptian Pound
F/S (Standalone) Period: From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net profit: 670,578
F/S (Standalone) Period: From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative profit: 569,822
Audit Status: Audited
Source: ODIN Investments

Disclaimer

ODIN Investments SAE published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 08:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 16,6 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
Net income 2020 -2,48 M -0,16 M -0,16 M
Net cash 2020 16,9 M 1,08 M 1,08 M
P/E ratio 2020 -257x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 97,3 M 6,19 M 6,19 M
EV / Sales 2019 11,5x
EV / Sales 2020 39,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ibrahim Fawzy Abdul Wahed Morsi Chairman & Managing Director
Ahmed Saad Abdul Latif Independent Non-Executive Director
Ashraf Al Arabi Abdul Fatah Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohamed Yahia Abdelhamied Khalil Independent Non-Executive Director
Mohammad Ahmad Ibrahim Al Sayed Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ODIN INVESTMENTS (S.A.E)-29.31%6
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-6.96%50 526
NATIXIS0.00%15 086
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.1.16%14 621
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-5.80%8 828
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-1.91%6 536