ODIN Investments E : (ODIN.CA) Reports Its Standalone Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2021

ODIN Investments (ODIN.CA) Reports Its Standalone Financial Results for the Period Ending 31/12/2021
20/02/2022
Company Name: ODIN Investments
ISIN Code: EGS67181C015
Currency: Egyptian Pound
F/S (Standalone) Period: From 01/01/2021 to 31/12/2021
Net profit: 670,578
F/S (Standalone) Period: From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020
Net Comparative profit: 569,822
Audit Status: Audited
Source: ODIN Investments
Disclaimer
ODIN Investments SAE published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 08:10:04 UTC.