Odin Metals : High Grade Copper intersected at Cymbric Vale

on a number of priority HeliTEM targets in the Grasmere region following up the recent EM survey

 Scout drilling is ongoing across the Koonenberry Copper Project, with the rig about to commence

Cymbric Vale are expected to be received soon

 Assay results from initial RC drilling at the Grasmere Deposit3 located approximately 30km east of

data to assess the shallow magnetite alteration system intersected at Big Mother and its

associated with a mafic gabbro intrusive system. ODM now plans to model the recent HeliTEM

to the new drilling by ODM

Vale. Drilling will continue along strike to the NE, and test the EM target which is in close proximity

the 11th of February, initially at the Grasmere Deposit, followed by drilling as a priority at Cymbric

 The drill results at Cymbric Vale support additional RC drilling, that is scheduled to commence from

drilling and has yet to be drill tested

 An untested EM anomaly generated in the recent HeliTEM, lies to the northwest of the recent

 Cymbric Vale is located within an area where a recent HeliTEM survey completed by Odin

remaining open in all directions and at depth.

at Cymbric Vale in comparison to that reported in the two historic holes, with mineralisation

holes for 960m completed on two targets at the Cymbric Vale prospect areas, within the district

 Odin's maiden drill programme assay resultshave been received from the first 12 scout RC

Drilling

Odin's completed ~2,800m out of a planned 5,000m drilling programme in December 2021 at its flagship Koonenberry Project, with 12 holes (CV0001-12) for 960m being completed on the Cymbric Vale Prospect.

onlyDrilling at Cymbric Vale targeted significant copper mineralisation intersected in two shallow (<30m) historic RC exploration holes drilled 600m apart and a large circular HeliTEM anomaly located to the south known as "Big Mother".

Drilling completed at Cymbric Vale by ODM intersected significant mineralisation in the majority of holes with a deeper hole completed to the north of the most southern hole intersecting visual Copper sulphide mineralisation (CV0010). Drilling returned significant mineralisation including:

use • 11m @ 1.90% Cu from 35m - Hole CV00062 o Incl. 6m @ 3.20% Cu from 37m2 • 7m @ 1.08% Cu from 48m - Hole CV00042 • 10m @ 0.88% Cu from 11m - Hole CV00022 • 13m @ 0.77% Cu from 13m - Hole CV00082 • 8m @ 0.76% Cu from 15m - Hole CV00032 personaltargeting Grasmere, followed by Cymbric Vale and Wertago.

ODM plans to extend the scout programme completed at Cymbric Vale in upcoming drilling, focussing on Sulphide copper mineralisation and extending drill coverage to the north of the recent drilling where a recent HeliTEM survey identified potential sulphide mineralisation.

Drilling completed at Big Mother (CV0011-12), intersected intensive shallow magnetite alteration associated with a mafic gabbro intrusive system. ODM now plans to model the recent HeliTEM data to assess the alteration system and its potential to host an Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) deposit and to aid targeting of future drilling.

Odin has continued to engage a NSW based RC drilling contractor and will re-commence drilling at the Koonenberry Project with the technical team and drill rig due to arrive on site this week.

The company plans to complete 5,000m RC drilling prior to May as well as diamond core drilling initially

About the Koonenberry Project

ForThe Koonenberry Project is an emerging, district scale, Copper and Base Metals exploration package covering 2600km2 of land holding, ~150km strike of the significantly under-explored Koonenberry Belt, located 80km east of Broken Hill, New South Wales. The Company considers the Koonenberry Belt to be highly prospective for a number of styles of mineralization including VMS hosted Cu-Zn-Au-Ag deposits (which is substantiated by the presence of the Grasmere deposit), magmatic Ni-Cu-PGE, epithermal Ag- Pb-Cu and orogenic Au.

Odin Metals Limited

ABN: 32 141 804 104 35 Richardson Street, West Perth WA 6005