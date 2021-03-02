Odonate Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation March 2021

Corporate Presentation

March 2021

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: expectations regarding the outcome of CONTESSA, our Phase 3 study of tesetaxel in patients with metastatic breast cancer; expectations regarding the enrollment, completion and outcome of our other clinical studies; expectations regarding the timing for our planned NDA submission for tesetaxel; expectations regarding the timing of a regulatory decision on tesetaxel and our ability to obtain regulatory approval of tesetaxel; the unpredictable relationship between earlier study results (preclinical and clinical) and later clinical study results; our intellectual property position; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this presentation apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Our Mission

Odonate TherapeuticsTM is dedicated to the

development of best-in-class therapeutics

that improve and extend the lives of

patients with cancer

Our Company