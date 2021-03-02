Log in
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ODT)
Summary 
Summary

Odonate Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation March 2021

03/02/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Corporate Presentation

March 2021

www.odonate.com

Forward-looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: expectations regarding the outcome of CONTESSA, our Phase 3 study of tesetaxel in patients with metastatic breast cancer; expectations regarding the enrollment, completion and outcome of our other clinical studies; expectations regarding the timing for our planned NDA submission for tesetaxel; expectations regarding the timing of a regulatory decision on tesetaxel and our ability to obtain regulatory approval of tesetaxel; the unpredictable relationship between earlier study results (preclinical and clinical) and later clinical study results; our intellectual property position; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this presentation apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Our Mission

Odonate TherapeuticsTM is dedicated to the

development of best-in-class therapeutics

that improve and extend the lives of

patients with cancer

Our Company

  • Odonate Therapeutics is dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer

  • Our initial focus is on developing tesetaxel, an investigational, orally administered taxane, for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer (MBC)

  • Tesetaxel has demonstrated encouraging single-agent antitumor activity in Phase 2 studies in patients with MBC

  • Positive results of CONTESSA, our multicenter, randomized, Phase 3 study of tesetaxel in MBC, were presented at the 2020 SABCS

  • We plan to submit an NDA for tesetaxel to the FDA in mid-2021

  • Our goal for tesetaxel is to develop an effective chemotherapy choice for patients that provides quality-of-life advantages over current alternatives

Disclaimer

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 22:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -149 M - -
Net cash 2021 188 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,89x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 747 M 747 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 8,65x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 35,33 $
Last Close Price 19,35 $
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 82,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin C. Tang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. Hearne Chief Financial Officer
Joseph P. O'Connell Chief Medical Officer
Thomas Wei Chief Scientific Officer
Steven Pfeiffer Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.78%747
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.23%418 801
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.83%281 718
NOVARTIS AG-4.73%196 893
ABBVIE INC.1.18%191 439
PFIZER INC.-9.02%187 968
