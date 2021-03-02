Odonate Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation March 2021

Corporate Presentation
March 2021
Forward-looking Statements
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this presentation and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from what we currently expect. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those associated with: expectations regarding the outcome of CONTESSA, our Phase 3 study of tesetaxel in patients with metastatic breast cancer; expectations regarding the enrollment, completion and outcome of our other clinical studies; expectations regarding the timing for our planned NDA submission for tesetaxel; expectations regarding the timing of a regulatory decision on tesetaxel and our ability to obtain regulatory approval of tesetaxel; the unpredictable relationship between earlier study results (preclinical and clinical) and later clinical study results; our intellectual property position; and other risks and uncertainties identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this presentation apply only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Our Mission
Our Company
-
• Odonate Therapeutics is dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer
-
• Our initial focus is on developing tesetaxel, an investigational, orally administered taxane, for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer (MBC)
-
• Tesetaxel has demonstrated encouraging single-agent antitumor activity in Phase 2 studies in patients with MBC
-
• Positive results of CONTESSA, our multicenter, randomized, Phase 3 study of tesetaxel in MBC, were presented at the 2020 SABCS
-
• We plan to submit an NDA for tesetaxel to the FDA in mid-2021
-
• Our goal for tesetaxel is to develop an effective chemotherapy choice for patients that provides quality-of-life advantages over current alternatives
Disclaimer
