Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.    ODT

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ODT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. – ODT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 11:41am EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) between December 7, 2017 and August 21, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Odonate investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Odonate class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1946.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) tesetaxel was not as safe or well-tolerated as the Company had led investors to believe; (2) consequently, tesetaxel’s commercial viability as a cancer treatment was overstated; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 16, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1946.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
11:41aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Od..
BU
09/16ODONATE THERAPEUTICS : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action..
PR
09/01ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financi..
AQ
08/27ODONATE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Shares of Common ..
BU
08/26ODONATE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
BU
08/26Investigation of Odonate Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
08/25Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Odonate Ther..
PR
08/24ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
08/24ODONATE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Positive Top-line Results from CONTESSA, a Phas..
BU
08/21ODONATE THERAPEUTICS TO HOLD CONFERE : 30 a.m. ET
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -140 M - -
Net cash 2020 148 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,86x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 580 M 580 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 20,8x
Nbr of Employees 143
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 35,00 $
Last Close Price 15,38 $
Spread / Highest target 225%
Spread / Average Target 128%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin C. Tang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John G. Lemkey Chief Operating Officer
Michael S. Hearne Chief Financial Officer
Joseph P. O'Connell Chief Medical Officer
Thomas Wei Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-52.60%580
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.73%390 711
ROCHE HOLDING AG7.37%317 035
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.92%216 427
PFIZER, INC.-5.67%204 382
NOVARTIS AG-10.48%199 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group