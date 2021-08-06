Log in
    ODT   US6760791060

ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(ODT)
  Report
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) on Behalf of Investors

08/06/2021
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Odonate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODT) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

On August 24, 2020, Odonate announced top-line results for a Phase 3 trial of Tesetaxel. Although the study met its primary endpoint, the drug was associated with various treatment-emergent adverse events. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $15.21, or 45%, to close at $18.33 per share on August 24, 2020.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you still hold Odonate shares purchased before January, 2020 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -55,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 129 M 129 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 97,7%
Managers and Directors
Kevin C. Tang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. Hearne Chief Financial Officer
Joseph P. O'Connell Chief Medical Officer
Thomas Wei Chief Scientific Officer
Steven Pfeiffer Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-82.55%129
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.99%457 236
ROCHE HOLDING AG14.32%344 172
PFIZER, INC.22.44%252 232
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY56.03%239 510
NOVO NORDISK A/S50.64%234 631