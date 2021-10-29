Log in
    ODPV3   BRODPVACNOR4

ODONTOPREV S.A.

(ODPV3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/28
13.1 BRL   -0.83%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conclusion of the Share Repurchase Program, and approval of a NEW one

10/29/2021 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

São Paulo, October 28th, 2021

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006 and the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, informs the conclusion of the existing Share Buyback Program, informed on March 30th, 2021, and the start of a NEW Buyback Program, as approved today by the Board of Directors.

About the conclusion of the existing Program

Ten million shares were repurchased, representing 100% of the Program, at an average cost of R$13.06 per share.

The Company Treasury holds today 10,778,298 shares, representing 4.1% of free float, and 2.0% of the total capital.

About the NEW Share Buyback Program

  1. Objective: maximize the value creation to shareholders, given that, in the Odontoprev's view, the current value of the shares does not represent the fundamentals of the business model, return and opportunities ahead;
  2. The acquisitions of the shares may be executed up to 18 months, and will run from October 29th, 2021 up to April 29th, 2023, being the Executive Officers able to define the appropriate timing for the acquisitions;
  3. The total number of shares to be acquired may reach 10,000,000 (ten million) shares, representing 3.8% of the Company free float, which currently is represented by 264,760,492 shares, traded at B3 under the code "ODPV3";
  4. The Company Treasury holds today 10,778,298 shares;
  5. Bradesco S.A. CTVM, located at Avenida Paulista, 1450 / 7th floor - São Paulo/SP will be the intermediary institution for the acquisition of the shares.

Click hereto access the Material Fact.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco

CFO & IRO ir@odontoprev.com.brPhone: +55 (11) 4878-8893

About Odontoprev

Odontoprev, listed in São Paulo since 2006, is the leading dental benefits provider in Latin America, and the largest company in the Brazilian healthcare sector in terms of clients, with more than 8.0 million members. The Company is a member of the Novo Mercado at B3, a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index, one of 9 brazilian companies included in the Bloomberg 2021 Gender -Equality Index (GEI).

Disclaimer

OdontoPrev SA published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 13:20:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
