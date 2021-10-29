Conclusion of the Share Repurchase Program, and approval of a NEW one

São Paulo, October 28th, 2021

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006 and the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, informs the conclusion of the existing Share Buyback Program, informed on March 30th, 2021, and the start of a NEW Buyback Program, as approved today by the Board of Directors.

About the conclusion of the existing Program

Ten million shares were repurchased, representing 100% of the Program, at an average cost of R$13.06 per share.

The Company Treasury holds today 10,778,298 shares, representing 4.1% of free float, and 2.0% of the total capital.

About the NEW Share Buyback Program

Objective: maximize the value creation to shareholders, given that, in the Odontoprev's view, the current value of the shares does not represent the fundamentals of the business model, return and opportunities ahead; The acquisitions of the shares may be executed up to 18 months, and will run from October 29th, 2021 up to April 29th, 2023, being the Executive Officers able to define the appropriate timing for the acquisitions; The total number of shares to be acquired may reach 10,000,000 (ten million) shares, representing 3.8% of the Company free float, which currently is represented by 264,760,492 shares, traded at B3 under the code "ODPV3"; The Company Treasury holds today 10,778,298 shares; Bradesco S.A. CTVM, located at Avenida Paulista, 1450 / 7th floor - São Paulo/SP will be the intermediary institution for the acquisition of the shares.

