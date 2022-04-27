Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Odontoprev S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODPV3   BRODPVACNOR4

ODONTOPREV S.A.

(ODPV3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/27 04:07:38 pm EDT
10.39 BRL   +2.16%
05:49pODONTOPREV 1Q22 : Net revenues up 5% and cost of services down 4%. Reversal of provisions boosted EPS 49% YoY.
PU
04/12ODONTOPREV S A : to join the 2022 Bank of America Merrill Lynch GEM Conference in June
PU
04/08ODONTOPREV S A : Share Buyback Program reaches R$228 million since 2021
PU
Odontoprev 1Q22: Net revenues up 5% and cost of services down 4%. Reversal of provisions boosted EPS 49% YoY.

04/27/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
BRADESCO DENTAL THE BEST SELLER BRAND. LOSS RATIO DOWN TO 35% FROM 38%.

São Paulo, April 27th, 2022

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006 and the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, is pleased to present its 1Q22 results.

Growth

  • Net revenues of R$472 million in 1Q22 and R$1,863 million LTM, up 4.5% and 5.7%, respectively;

  • Bradesco Dental with net adds of 56 thousand lives in the quarter and 312 thousand members LTM;

  • Average ticket down 1.2% YoY in the quarter and up 1.7% LTM;

Efficiency and value creation

  • Loss ratio came from 37.9% to 34.9%, with SME down 450 bps and Individual plans 1,020 bps;

  • SG&A of 26.2% versus 26.7% in 4Q21;

  • Recurrent EBITDA of R$166 million, with a 35.5% margin;

Results and Shareholder remuneration

  • Reversal of provisions expanded net income from R$109 million to R$161 million, up 48.5% YoY;

  • Caixa líquido de R$809 milhões. Dívida zero.

  • Net cash of R$809 million, without any leverage.

The Board of Directors approved, today, 1Q22 dividends of R$60 million, to be paid on October 05th. Odontoprev total shareholder remuneration reach R$384 million in the last twelve months, with dividends of R$101 million, interest on capital of R$56 million and share buyback of R$228 million.

Please join our video conference tomorrow, Thursday, April 28th, at 09:00 a.m. Eastern time (02:00 p.m. London and 10:00 a.m. Brazil), with simultaneous translation to English.

Click here to access the video conference.

Click here to access the 1Q22 Earnings Release.

Click here to the Notice to Shareholders.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco CFO & IRO ir@odontoprev.com.br Phone: +55 (11) 4878-8893

Disclaimer

OdontoPrev SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 21:47:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
