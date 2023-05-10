Odontoprev 1Q23: revenue and EBITDA reach record levels, up 11% and 22%, respectively.

BRADESCO DENTAL, THE BEST SELLING BRAND ACROSS THE BOARD, ADDING 21 THOUSAND LIVES IN THE QUARTER AND 354 THOUSAND IN 12 MONTHS.

São Paulo, May 10th, 2023

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006 and the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, is pleased to present its 1Q23 results.

Growth

Revenue growth of 4% in 2021, 6% in 2022 and 11% in 1Q23, reaching a record R$524 million;

Average ticket up 4% in the Corporate segment, 7% in SME and 11% in Individual plans;

Efficiency and value creation

Dental care ratio of 34% in 1Q23, lower than 35% in 1Q22, best level ever for a first quarter;

SG&A ratio of 23%, versus 26% in 1Q22;

EBITDA jumps 22%, with margin expansion to 39%, registering a record R$202 million;

Results and Shareholder remuneration

Net income grows 5% to R$170 million, +79% over 4Q22, all time best for a first quarter;

Net cash of R$913 million, without any leverage.

