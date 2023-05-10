Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Odontoprev S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODPV3   BRODPVACNOR4

ODONTOPREV S.A.

(ODPV3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:57 2023-05-10 pm EDT
10.47 BRL   +1.85%
05:09pOdontoprev 1q23 : revenue and EBITDA reach record levels, up 11% and 22%, respectively.
PU
04/24ODONTOPREV S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/14Odontoprev S A : 1Q23 Earnings Calendar
PU
Odontoprev 1Q23: revenue and EBITDA reach record levels, up 11% and 22%, respectively.

05/10/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
BRADESCO DENTAL, THE BEST SELLING BRAND ACROSS THE BOARD, ADDING 21 THOUSAND LIVES IN THE QUARTER AND 354 THOUSAND IN 12 MONTHS.

São Paulo, May 10th, 2023

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006 and the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, is pleased to present its 1Q23 results.

Growth

  • Revenue growth of 4% in 2021, 6% in 2022 and 11% in 1Q23, reaching a record R$524 million;
  • Average ticket up 4% in the Corporate segment, 7% in SME and 11% in Individual plans;

Efficiency and value creation

  • Dental care ratio of 34% in 1Q23, lower than 35% in 1Q22, best level ever for a first quarter;
  • SG&A ratio of 23%, versus 26% in 1Q22;
  • EBITDA jumps 22%, with margin expansion to 39%, registering a record R$202 million;

Results and Shareholder remuneration

  • Net income grows 5% to R$170 million, +79% over 4Q22, all time best for a first quarter;
  • Net cash of R$913 million, without any leverage.

Please join our videoconference tomorrow, Thursday, May 11th, at 09:00 a.m. Eastern time (02:00 p.m. London and 10:00 a.m. Brazil), with simultaneous translation to English.

Click hereto access the video conference.

Click here to access the 1Q23 Earnings Release.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco

CFO & IRO ri@odontoprev.com.br

Disclaimer

OdontoPrev SA published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:07:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 097 M 422 M 422 M
Net income 2023 472 M 95,1 M 95,1 M
Net cash 2023 548 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,1x
Yield 2023 6,93%
Capitalization 5 680 M 1 144 M 1 144 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
EV / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 912
Free-Float 46,4%
Technical analysis trends ODONTOPREV S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,28 BRL
Average target price 10,72 BRL
Spread / Average Target 4,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Bacellar Chief Executive Officer
José Roberto Borges Pacheco Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Independent Director
César Suaki dos Santos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ODONTOPREV S.A.13.73%1 137
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC.-7.08%456 559
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC.-10.23%109 159
CIGNA CORPORATION-20.12%77 752
HUMANA INC.3.52%66 246
CENTENE CORPORATION-16.74%37 108
