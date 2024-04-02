Barueri, April 01st, 2024

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, in accordance with the Notice to Shareholders of March 27th, 2024, hereby informs that the amount per share of 1Q24 interest on capital came up from R$0.0412293030 to R$0.0413681660, due to the repurchase of 1,854,600 shares related to the Company's Buyback Program already in place.

The other dates and information relating to this distribution of interest on capital remain unchanged.

