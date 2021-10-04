Log in
    ODPV3   BRODPVACNOR4

ODONTOPREV S.A.

(ODPV3)
Odontoprev S A : 3Q21 Earnings Release on Oct 27th and Webcast on Oct 28th at 9 a.m. ET

10/04/2021 | 11:18am EDT
São Paulo, October 04th, 2021

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006 and the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America announced today that it will host a conference call of its 3Q21 earnings on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (02:00 p.m. London and 10:00 a.m. Brazil).

Speakers on the conference will be Rodrigo Bacellar, CEO and José Roberto Pacheco, CFO & IRO.

Investors can access the conference call by clicking here. A replay will be available on the Odontoprev website following the presentation.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco

CFO & IRO ir@odontoprev.com.brPhone: +55 (11) 4878-8893

About

Odontoprev

Odontoprev, listed in São Paulo since 2006, is the leading dental benefits provider in Latin America, and the largest company in the Brazilian healthcare sector in terms of clients, with more than 7.5 million members. The Company is a member of the Novo Mercado at B3, a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index, one of 9 brazilian companies included in the Bloomberg 2021 Gender -Equality Index (GEI).

Disclaimer

OdontoPrev SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 15:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
