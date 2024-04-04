SHARES TO TRADE EX ON APRIL 15TH. DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF R$0.7759.

Barueri, April 03rd, 2024.

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, informs that the Annual General Meeting held today registered a participation of 83% of the total capital and approved the distribution of 2023 dividends in the amount of R$427 million, with R$200 million to be paid on August 21st and R$227 million to be paid on December 18th. The shares will trade EX as of April 15th, 2024.

The Odontoprev 2023 total shareholder remuneration reaches R$510 million, 95% of the annual R$537 million Net income.

Click hereto access the Notice to Shareholders.

Click hereto access the complete AGM/EGM summaries.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco

CFO & IRO ri@odontoprev.com.br