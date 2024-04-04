SHARES TO TRADE EX ON APRIL 15TH. DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF R$0.7759.
Barueri, April 03rd, 2024.
Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, informs that the Annual General Meeting held today registered a participation of 83% of the total capital and approved the distribution of 2023 dividends in the amount of R$427 million, with R$200 million to be paid on August 21st and R$227 million to be paid on December 18th. The shares will trade EX as of April 15th, 2024.
The Odontoprev 2023 total shareholder remuneration reaches R$510 million, 95% of the annual R$537 million Net income.
Click hereto access the Notice to Shareholders.
Click hereto access the complete AGM/EGM summaries.
With best regards,
José Roberto Pacheco
CFO & IRO ri@odontoprev.com.br
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OdontoPrev SA published this content on 03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2024 22:15:07 UTC.