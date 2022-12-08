Odontoprev S A : Acquisition of the control of Papaiz, a dental imaging company

PAPAIZ'S CONTROL WAS SHARED: 51% FLEURY AND 49% ODONTOPREV

São Paulo, December 08th, 2022.

Odontoprev S.A. ("Company" or "Odontoprev"), informs that has celebrated today a Share Purchase and Sale Agreement for the acquisition of the control of Papaiz Associados Diagnósticos por Imagem S.A., with headquarters in São Paulo/SP, held until then by Fleury Centro de Processos Médicos S.A. ("Fleury").

Back in 2013, Odontoprev acquired with Fleury 100% of Papaiz, and the shared control was 51% Fleury and 49% Odontoprev, with results not consolidated on both shareholders, just the equity participation.

With over 30 years of experience, Papaiz is focused on dental imaging diagnostic solutions, with 18 clinics located in the state of São Paulo, all accredited by the Company. Over the last twelve months ended October 2022, Papaiz registered net revenues of R$29.5 million.

The price of the Transaction, to be paid cash, is R$19,181 thousand.

The Transaction does not constitute a relevant investment for Odontoprev, thus will not be submitted to approval of its shareholders or will give rise to the right of withdrawal, under the terms of Article 247, sole paragraph, and 256 of Law No. 6,404/76, and is subject to the verification of certain usual conditions, including the approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE").

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco

CFO & IRO ir@odontoprev.com.br