ODONTOPREV S.A.
NIRE 35.300.156.668
CNPJ/ME n° 58.119.199/0001-51
Companhia Aberta
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
Divulgação de Aquisição de Participação Acionária Relevante
A Odontoprev S.A. ("Odontoprev" ou "Companhia"), líder nacional em planos odontológicos, em cumprimento ao disposto no artigo 12 da Instrução CVM nº 44/2021, informa que recebeu comunicado da Sprucegrove Investment Management ("Sprucegrove"), cujo conteúdo é reproduzido a seguir:
"Em cumprimento ao disposto na Resolução 44/21 da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários e regulamentado pela CVM, segue abaixo nossa notificação de participação na Odontoprev S.A. (ISINBRODPVACNOR4) em 06 de junho de 2024.
Nome do Gestor
Endereço
Quantidade de ações
Participação (%)
Sprucegrove Investment
181 University Ave., Suite 1300
27.671.300
5,01%
Management
Toronto, ON - M5H 3M7
- de participação com base em 552.495.663 ações totais Note também:
- Que as ações da Sprucegrove Investment Management (gestor de carteira registrado na "Ontario Securities Commission" do Canadá - Banco de Dados de Registro Nacional nº 3990) são mantidas para para fins de investimento em nome de nossos clientes e não têm o objetivo de alterar o controle da estrutura administrativa da empresa.
- Que nem a Sprucegrove Investment Management nem partes relacionadas detêm, direta ou indiretamente, quaisquer outras ações ou quaisquer bônus de subscrição, direitos de subscrição de ações, opções de compra de ações ou debêntures conversíveis em ações, nem detêm direitos sobre tais títulos.
- Que a Sprucegrove Investment Management não faz parte de nenhum contrato ou acordo que preveja direito de voto na compra e venda de títulos emitidos pela Companhia."
Anexo a este comunicado, segue o documento original, em sua íntegra.
Barueri, 07 de Junho de 2024.
José Roberto Borges Pacheco
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores
ODONTOPREV S.A.
Corporate Registry (NIRE) No.: 35.300.156.668
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 58.119.199/0001-51
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Disclosure of Equity Interest in OdontoPrev S.A.
Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), in accordance with the requirements of Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 44/2021, informs that the Company has received a letter from da Sprucegrove Investment Management ("Sprucegrove") as follows:
"Pursuant to requirements set out in Brazilian Securities Commission Resolution 44/21 and regulated by the CVM, please find our notification of holdings in Odontoprev S.A. (ISINBRODPVACNOR4) as of 06th June 2024.
Name of Manager
Address of Manager
Quantity of Shares
% Holding
Sprucegrove
181 University Ave., Suite 1300
27,671,300
5.01%
Investment
Toronto, ON - M5H 3M7
Management
% Holding based on 552,495,663 shares in issue
Please note also that:
- That Sprucegrove Investment Management (registered portfolio manager with the Ontario Securities Commission in Canada - National Registration Database #3990) shares are held for investment purpose on behalf of our clients and not aimed at changing the control of administrative structure of the company.
- That neither Sprucegrove Investment Management or related parties hold, direct or indirectly, any other shares or any subscription bonuses, share subscription rights, options for the purchase of shares or debentures convertible into shares, nor do they hold rights over any such securities.
- That Sprucegrove Investment Management is not part of any contract or agreement which provides on right to vote on the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company."
The full original document is attached to this Notice to the Market.
Barueri, June 07th, 2024.
José Roberto Borges Pacheco
CFO & IRO
