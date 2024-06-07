ODONTOPREV S.A.

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No.: 35.300.156.668

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) 58.119.199/0001-51

Publicly Held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Disclosure of Equity Interest in OdontoPrev S.A.

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), in accordance with the requirements of Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 44/2021, informs that the Company has received a letter from da Sprucegrove Investment Management ("Sprucegrove") as follows:

"Pursuant to requirements set out in Brazilian Securities Commission Resolution 44/21 and regulated by the CVM, please find our notification of holdings in Odontoprev S.A. (ISINBRODPVACNOR4) as of 06th June 2024.

Name of Manager Address of Manager Quantity of Shares % Holding Sprucegrove 181 University Ave., Suite 1300 27,671,300 5.01% Investment Toronto, ON - M5H 3M7 Management % Holding based on 552,495,663 shares in issue

Please note also that:

That Sprucegrove Investment Management (registered portfolio manager with the Ontario Securities Commission in Canada - National Registration Database #3990) shares are held for investment purpose on behalf of our clients and not aimed at changing the control of administrative structure of the company.

That neither Sprucegrove Investment Management or related parties hold, direct or indirectly, any other shares or any subscription bonuses, share subscription rights, options for the purchase of shares or debentures convertible into shares, nor do they hold rights over any such securities.

That Sprucegrove Investment Management is not part of any contract or agreement which provides on right to vote on the purchase and sale of securities issued by the Company."

The full original document is attached to this Notice to the Market.

Barueri, June 07th, 2024.

José Roberto Borges Pacheco

CFO & IRO