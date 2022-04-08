Odontoprev S A : Share Buyback Program reaches R$228 million since 2021

18 MILLION OF SHARES REPURCHASED, 15 MILLION ALREADY CANCELLED

São Paulo, April 08th, 2022.

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, is pleased to inform that the Share Buyback reaches R$228 million since its beginning in 2021:

In 2021, the Share Buyback represented R$170 million, plus R$261 million on cash dividends, represented 113% of the annual net income of R$380 million.

On April 04th, 2022, the Annual General Meeting approved cancellation of 14,507,698 Treasury shares, and the stock split of 1 new share for every 10 existing shares, with Odontoprev total capital coming from 531,294,792 shares to 568,465,803 shares.

1Q22 Earnings will be released on April 27th. Videoconference with analysts and investors on April 28th, at 9 a.m. E.T.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco CFO & IRO ir@odontoprev.com.br Phone: +55 (11) 4878-8893