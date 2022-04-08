Log in
    ODPV3

ODONTOPREV S.A.

(ODPV3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/08 04:06:00 pm EDT
10.95 BRL   -2.75%
04/05ODONTOPREV WINS LEGAL REGULATORY ISSUE : provisions to be reverted in 1Q22
PU
04/05ODONTOPREV S.A. : SPLIT: 10 of 1
FA
04/05ODONTOPREV S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Odontoprev S A : Share Buyback Program reaches R$228 million since 2021

04/08/2022 | 03:50pm EDT
18 MILLION OF SHARES REPURCHASED, 15 MILLION ALREADY CANCELLED

São Paulo, April 08th, 2022.

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, is pleased to inform that the Share Buyback reaches R$228 million since its beginning in 2021:

In 2021, the Share Buyback represented R$170 million, plus R$261 million on cash dividends, represented 113% of the annual net income of R$380 million.

On April 04th, 2022, the Annual General Meeting approved cancellation of 14,507,698 Treasury shares, and the stock split of 1 new share for every 10 existing shares, with Odontoprev total capital coming from 531,294,792 shares to 568,465,803 shares.

1Q22 Earnings will be released on April 27th. Videoconference with analysts and investors on April 28th, at 9 a.m. E.T.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco CFO & IRO ir@odontoprev.com.br Phone: +55 (11) 4878-8893

Disclaimer

OdontoPrev SA published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 19:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 954 M 411 M 411 M
Net income 2022 362 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
Net cash 2022 594 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 4,82%
Capitalization 6 401 M 1 346 M 1 346 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 912
Free-Float 43,6%
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Bacellar Chief Executive Officer
José Roberto Borges Pacheco Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Independent Director
César Suaki dos Santos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ODONTOPREV S.A.-2.66%1 342
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP5.90%505 216
ANTHEM, INC.11.03%124 154
CIGNA CORPORATION11.10%81 227
HUMANA INC.-3.19%57 948
CENTENE CORPORATION7.48%51 619