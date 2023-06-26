2Q23 IOC IS 20% HIGHER YOY.
São Paulo, June 26th, 2023
Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, announced the 2Q23 Interest on Capital (IOC) in the amount of R$21.1 million.
The shares will trade EX on June 30th, and the payment will be made on December 19th.
Click hereto access the video conference.
With best regards,
José Roberto Pacheco
CFO & IRO ri@odontoprev.com.br
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OdontoPrev SA published this content on 26 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2023 21:55:03 UTC.