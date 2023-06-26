2Q23 IOC IS 20% HIGHER YOY.

São Paulo, June 26th, 2023

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, announced the 2Q23 Interest on Capital (IOC) in the amount of R$21.1 million.

The shares will trade EX on June 30th, and the payment will be made on December 19th.

