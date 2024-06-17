Barueri, June 17th, 2024.

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, announces the 2Q24 Interest on Capital (IOC) in the amount of R$21.6 million. The net amount per share is R$0.0336, excluding 5,069,100 Treasury shares as of today.

The shares will trade EX on June 25th, and the payment will be made on January 29th, 2025.

Since the beginning of the year, cash dividends announced to Odontoprev shareholders reach R$545 million:

Click hereto access the Notice to the Market.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco

CFO & IRO ri@odontoprev.com.br