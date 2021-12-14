Odontoprev S A : approves 4Q21 Interest on Capital

SHARES EX ON DECEMBER 20TH. PAYMENT OF R$12.3 MILLION ON DECEMBER 30TH .

São Paulo, December 14th, 2021.

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006 and the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, is pleased to inform that the Board of Directors approved, today, the 4Q21 Interest on Capital (IOC) in the amount of R$12.3 million. The net value per share is R$0.020127107 excluding 13,090,298 treasury shares, as of today.

Due to the current Share Buyback Program, the amount per share may change.

The shares will trade EX on December 20th, 2021, and the payment will be made on December 30th, 2021.

Odontoprev remuneration to shareholders surpasses R$400 million, as follows:

Click here to access the Notice to the Market.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco

CFO & IRO ir@odontoprev.com.brPhone: +55 (11) 4878-8893

About Odontoprev

Odontoprev, listed in São Paulo since 2006, is the leading dental benefits provider in Latin America, and the largest company in the Brazilian healthcare sector in terms of clients, with almost 8 million beneficiaries. The dentist network is specialized, with an accredited network of 31 thousand. The Company is a member of the Novo Mercado at B3, a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index, of Bloomberg 2021 Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and has more than 60 thousand investors in more than 30 countries.