    ODPV3

ODONTOPREV S.A.

(ODPV3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/14
12.33 BRL   -0.32%
05:59pODONTOPREV S A : approves 4Q21 Interest on Capital
PU
12/13ODONTOPREV S A : Live Scheduled
PU
12/03ODONTOPREV S A : Buyback program and total shareholder remuneration in 2021
PU
Odontoprev S A : approves 4Q21 Interest on Capital

12/14/2021 | 05:59pm EST
SHARES EX ON DECEMBER 20TH. PAYMENT OF R$12.3 MILLION ON DECEMBER 30TH .

São Paulo, December 14th, 2021.

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006 and the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, is pleased to inform that the Board of Directors approved, today, the 4Q21 Interest on Capital (IOC) in the amount of R$12.3 million. The net value per share is R$0.020127107 excluding 13,090,298 treasury shares, as of today.

Due to the current Share Buyback Program, the amount per share may change.

The shares will trade EX on December 20th, 2021, and the payment will be made on December 30th, 2021.

Odontoprev remuneration to shareholders surpasses R$400 million, as follows:

Click here to access the Notice to the Market.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco

CFO & IRO ir@odontoprev.com.brPhone: +55 (11) 4878-8893

About Odontoprev

Odontoprev, listed in São Paulo since 2006, is the leading dental benefits provider in Latin America, and the largest company in the Brazilian healthcare sector in terms of clients, with almost 8 million beneficiaries. The dentist network is specialized, with an accredited network of 31 thousand. The Company is a member of the Novo Mercado at B3, a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index, of Bloomberg 2021 Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and has more than 60 thousand investors in more than 30 countries.

Disclaimer

OdontoPrev SA published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 22:58:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 841 M 323 M 323 M
Net income 2021 361 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net cash 2021 689 M 121 M 121 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 6 439 M 1 137 M 1 131 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 912
Free-Float 48,0%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Bacellar Chief Executive Officer
José Roberto Borges Pacheco Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Independent Director
César Suaki dos Santos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ODONTOPREV S.A.-14.98%1 138
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP36.37%450 337
ANTHEM, INC.33.93%104 377
CIGNA CORPORATION3.35%71 307
HUMANA INC.12.41%59 687
CENTENE CORPORATION30.68%45 601