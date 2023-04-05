Odontoprev S A : approves quarterly dividends and cancels Treasury shares

2023 AGM/EGM REGISTERED 87.35% PARTICIPATION
São Paulo, April 05th, 2023.
Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, is pleased to inform that the digital Annual/Extraordinary General Meetings (AGM/EGM) held today registered participation of 87.35% of the total capital and approved the following:
-
cancellation of all 16 million Treasury shares;
-
quarterly dividends of R$120 million, with shares EX on April 24th, and payment on July 12th.
Click hereto access the complete AGM/EGM summaries.
Click hereto access the Notice to Shareholders.
With best regards,
José Roberto Pacheco
CFO & IRO ir@odontoprev.com.br
About Odontoprev
Odontoprev, listed in São Paulo since 2006, is the leading dental benefits provider in Latin America, with over 8 million members. The dentist network is specialized, with an accredited network of 27 thousand. The Company is a member of the Novo Mercado at B3, a constituent the Bloomberg 2023 Gender-Equality
Index (GEI) and has investors in more than 30 countries.
Disclaimer
