    ODPV3   BRODPVACNOR4

ODONTOPREV S.A.

(ODPV3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:32 2023-04-05 pm EDT
10.46 BRL   -5.25%
Odontoprev S A : approves quarterly dividends and cancels Treasury shares
PU
03/31Odontoprev S A : Assembleia
PU
03/20ODONTOPREV S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Summary 
Summary

Odontoprev S A : approves quarterly dividends and cancels Treasury shares

04/05/2023 | 05:24pm EDT
2023 AGM/EGM REGISTERED 87.35% PARTICIPATION

São Paulo, April 05th, 2023.

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, is pleased to inform that the digital Annual/Extraordinary General Meetings (AGM/EGM) held today registered participation of 87.35% of the total capital and approved the following:

  • cancellation of all 16 million Treasury shares;
  • quarterly dividends of R$120 million, with shares EX on April 24th, and payment on July 12th.

Click hereto access the complete AGM/EGM summaries.

Click hereto access the Notice to Shareholders.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco

CFO & IRO ir@odontoprev.com.br

About Odontoprev

Odontoprev, listed in São Paulo since 2006, is the leading dental benefits provider in Latin America, with over 8 million members. The dentist network is specialized, with an accredited network of 27 thousand. The Company is a member of the Novo Mercado at B3, a constituent the Bloomberg 2023 Gender-Equality

Index (GEI) and has investors in more than 30 countries.

Disclaimer

OdontoPrev SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 21:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 052 M 407 M 407 M
Net income 2023 464 M 92,1 M 92,1 M
Net cash 2023 413 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 7,20%
Capitalization 6 100 M 1 209 M 1 209 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
EV / Sales 2024 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 912
Free-Float 46,4%
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Bacellar Chief Executive Officer
José Roberto Borges Pacheco Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Independent Director
César Suaki dos Santos Independent Director
