Odontoprev S A : approves quarterly dividends and cancels Treasury shares

2023 AGM/EGM REGISTERED 87.35% PARTICIPATION

São Paulo, April 05th, 2023.

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, is pleased to inform that the digital Annual/Extraordinary General Meetings (AGM/EGM) held today registered participation of 87.35% of the total capital and approved the following:

cancellation of all 16 million Treasury shares;

quarterly dividends of R$120 million, with shares EX on April 24th, and payment on July 12th.

Click hereto access the complete AGM/EGM summaries.

Click hereto access the Notice to Shareholders.

