São Paulo, July 10th, 2023

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader in dental benefits in Latin America, announced that it will host a conference call of its 2Q23 earnings on Thursday, August 10th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (02:00 p.m. London and 10:00 a.m. Brazil).

Speakers on the conference will be Rodrigo Bacellar, CEO and José Roberto Pacheco, CFO & IRO.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco

CFO & IRO ri@odontoprev.com.br

About Odontoprev

Odontoprev, listed in São Paulo since 2006, is the leading dental benefits provider in Latin America, with over 8 million members. The dentist network is specialized, with an accredited network of 28 thousand. The Company is a member of the Novo Mercado at B3, a constituent of Bloomberg 2023 Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and has around 50 thousand investors from more than 30 countries.