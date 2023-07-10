São Paulo, July 10th, 2023
Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006, the market leader in dental benefits in Latin America, announced that it will host a conference call of its 2Q23 earnings on Thursday, August 10th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (02:00 p.m. London and 10:00 a.m. Brazil).
Speakers on the conference will be Rodrigo Bacellar, CEO and José Roberto Pacheco, CFO & IRO.
With best regards,
José Roberto Pacheco
CFO & IRO ri@odontoprev.com.br
About Odontoprev
Odontoprev, listed in São Paulo since 2006, is the leading dental benefits provider in Latin America, with over 8 million members. The dentist network is specialized, with an accredited network of 28 thousand. The Company is a member of the Novo Mercado at B3, a constituent of Bloomberg 2023 Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and has around 50 thousand investors from more than 30 countries.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
OdontoPrev SA published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2023 20:13:08 UTC.