Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Odontoprev S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ODPV3   BRODPVACNOR4

ODONTOPREV S.A.

(ODPV3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Odontoprev S A : voted dental plan Top of Mind for the 8th consecutive year

10/22/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

São Paulo, October 22nd, 2021

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006 and the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, is pleased to inform that has been voted dental plan Top of Mind at the 24th edition of the Top of Mind of HRs Awards.

"As HR Director, I understand the importance of having partners who work with us in the mission of taking care of our people. Therefore, being remembered by our corporate clients is a reason of great pride and honour.", says Rose Gabay, Human Resources Director at Odontoprev.

The other nominees were:

  • Amil Dental
  • Metlife
  • Odonto Empresas
  • Uniodonto do Brasil About HR Top of Mind:
    Held every year since 1997, it is a tribute to the most remembered companies by those working in the Human Resources department of organizations, in an open and electronic voting process, with independent audit, which elects professionals, supplier companies and those with recognized practices in HR.

With best regards,

José Roberto Pacheco

CFO & IRO ir@odontoprev.com.brPhone: +55 (11) 4878-8893

About Odontoprev

Odontoprev, listed in São Paulo since 2006, is the leading dental benefits provider in Latin America, and the largest company in the Brazilian healthcare sector in terms of clients, with more than 7.5 million members. The Company is a member of the Novo Mercado at B3, a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index, one of 9 brazilian companies included in the Bloomberg 2021 Gender -Equality Index (GEI).

Disclaimer

OdontoPrev SA published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ODONTOPREV S.A.
11:44aODONTOPREV S A : voted dental plan Top of Mind for the 8th consecutive year
PU
10/07ESG : carbon emissions neutralized
PU
10/06ODONTOPREV S A : Payment of IOC 3Q21 and Share Buyback Program brings shareholder remunera..
PU
10/04ODONTOPREV S A : 3Q21 Earnings Release on Oct 27th and Webcast on Oct 28th at 9 a.m. ET
PU
10/01ODONTOPREV S A : to present at the HSBC Global Emerging Markets Virtual Forum
PU
09/23ODONTOPREV S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/21ODONTOPREV S A : to present at the Credit Suisse 2021 Brazil Healthcare Conference
PU
09/13ODONTOPREV S A : approves 3Q21 IOC
PU
09/06ODONTOPREV S A : Share repurchase program surpasses R$126 million YTD
PU
08/31ODONTOPREV S A : celebrates 34 years conquering new clients
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 817 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2021 344 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
Net cash 2021 762 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 4,03%
Capitalization 6 707 M 1 186 M 1 175 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 912
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart ODONTOPREV S.A.
Duration : Period :
Odontoprev S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ODONTOPREV S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 12,81 BRL
Average target price 15,26 BRL
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Bacellar Chief Executive Officer
Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi Chairman
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Independent Director
César Suaki dos Santos Independent Director
Samuel Monteiro dos Santos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ODONTOPREV S.A.-11.96%1 186
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP24.07%417 033
ANTHEM, INC.32.07%104 467
CIGNA CORPORATION3.16%73 541
HUMANA INC.10.78%59 216
CENTENE CORPORATION14.93%40 224