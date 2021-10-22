Odontoprev S A : voted dental plan Top of Mind for the 8th consecutive year

São Paulo, October 22nd, 2021

Odontoprev (B3: ODPV3), listed in São Paulo since 2006 and the market leader on dental benefits in Latin America, is pleased to inform that has been voted dental plan Top of Mind at the 24th edition of the Top of Mind of HRs Awards.

"As HR Director, I understand the importance of having partners who work with us in the mission of taking care of our people. Therefore, being remembered by our corporate clients is a reason of great pride and honour.", says Rose Gabay, Human Resources Director at Odontoprev.

The other nominees were:

Amil Dental

Metlife

Odonto Empresas

Uniodonto do Brasil About HR Top of Mind:

Held every year since 1997, it is a tribute to the most remembered companies by those working in the Human Resources department of organizations, in an open and electronic voting process, with independent audit, which elects professionals, supplier companies and those with recognized practices in HR.

About Odontoprev

Odontoprev, listed in São Paulo since 2006, is the leading dental benefits provider in Latin America, and the largest company in the Brazilian healthcare sector in terms of clients, with more than 7.5 million members. The Company is a member of the Novo Mercado at B3, a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index, one of 9 brazilian companies included in the Bloomberg 2021 Gender -Equality Index (GEI).